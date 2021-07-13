Global Citizen Live Announced:

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, international advocacy organization, Global Citizen, announced Global Citizen Live - a 24-hour live broadcast with events and performances filmed across six continents to unite the world to defend the planet and defeat poverty. With performances and live events in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America, Global Citizen Live will take place on Saturday, September 25, 2021, and will air on ABC, ABC News Live, BBC, FX, iHeartRadio, Hulu, YouTube, Twitter, and more (air dates and times to come). Global Citizen Live is part of an ongoing effort to defend the planet and defeat poverty, powered by citizens around the world who are taking action together with governments, corporations and philanthropists to make change.

The once-in-a-generation 24-hour global broadcast will include simultaneous live music events featuring the world's greatest artists, activists, and world leaders across six continents at iconic locations in Lagos, Rio de Janeiro, New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Los Angeles, and Sydney. Additional locations, as well as ticketing info and audience health & safety guidelines for the live music events will be announced in August.

Artists and entertainers participating in the global broadcast include: Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara, Andrea Bocelli, Angélique Kidjo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, Davido, Demi Lovato, DJ Snake, Doja Cat, Duran Duran, Ed Sheeran, Femi Kuti, Green Day, H.E.R., Hugh Jackman & Deborra-lee Furness, Keith Urban, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Lorde, Metallica, Rag'n'Bone Man, Ricky Martin, Shawn Mendes, The Lumineers, The Weeknd, Tiwa Savage, Usher, and more to be announced.

"COVID-19 has drastically reversed the progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals pushing upwards of 160 million people back into extreme poverty. There are now more than 40 million people on the brink of famine. Progress on climate change has halted, as the majority of the Fortune 500 fail to set science-based carbon reduction targets. We must rectify the damage done and hold world leaders and businesses accountable for ensuring that the entire world recovers from this pandemic together. 'Equitable recovery' is not an act of charity - it is the only way we can ensure a fighting chance at achieving a sustainable world free from extreme poverty." - Hugh Evans, CEO, Global Citizen

"It is very important to me to be a part of this historic event to spread awareness and encourage action toward helping the people of Ethiopia during this devastating humanitarian crisis they are faced with. It'll be an honor to perform and help bring support to these citizens who are suffering so severely." - The Weeknd

"As we humans spend billions of dollars in search of newer worlds in outer space, Global Citizen Live brings us back down to earth by reminding the global community that charity should begin at home and we must preserve our earth and be our brothers' and sisters' keepers. We owe it to ourselves and generations yet unborn. Space can wait!" - Geoffrey Onyeama, Foreign Minister of Nigeria

Global Citizen Live is part of Global Citizen's overarching Recovery Plan for the World , a year-long campaign to help end COVID-19 by calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector for financial commitments to kickstart a global recovery. Ahead of October's G20 Summit, and COP26, the Global Citizen Live campaign will call on world leaders, major corporations and foundations to defend the planet and defeat poverty by:

Helping end the pandemic by donating at least 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to those most in need by September. With the growth of infections in sub-Saharan Africa now among the fastest in the world, and still less than 3% of Africans receiving a dose compared to over 50% in the United States , world leaders must finally act with the energy and urgency needed to stave off further catastrophe.

With the growth of infections in sub-Saharan Africa now among the fastest in the world, and still less than 3% of Africans receiving a dose compared to over 50% in , world leaders must finally act with the energy and urgency needed to stave off further catastrophe. Reverting the Hunger Crisis affecting 41 million people on the brink of famine by contributing at least $6 billion to famine relief efforts and the urgent provision of millions of meals. This is less than 1% of the $1 trillion currently sitting idle in private foundations in the US alone, yet new figures released show hunger has risen more in the last year compared to the last 5 years combined.

This is less than 1% of the currently sitting idle in private foundations in the US alone, yet new figures released show hunger has risen more in the last year compared to the last 5 years combined. Resuming education by getting 4.5 million kids most in need back to learning by contributing $400M towards education. With only one in three children globally able to access remote learning during COVID-19 and the pandemic causing more than a 50% increase in the number of children worldwide who have had their learning disrupted by crisis, millions of children may never return to school unless leaders act now.

With only one in three children globally able to access remote learning during COVID-19 and the pandemic causing more than a 50% increase in the number of children worldwide who have had their learning disrupted by crisis, millions of children may never return to school unless leaders act now. Combating catastrophic climate change by getting the world's largest companies to join the Race to Zero this year, contribute to saving and restoring billions of trees, commit to becoming carbon neutral and developing verified science-based targets to reach net zero emissions, in line with The Paris Agreement — a global effort launched in 2015 that calls for immediate action to prevent global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5ºC above pre-industrial levels. Only a quarter of Fortune Global 500 companies have made a public commitment to become carbon neutral, use 100% renewable power, or meet a science-based emission reduction target by 2030.

Only a quarter of Fortune Global 500 companies have made a public commitment to become carbon neutral, use 100% renewable power, or meet a science-based emission reduction target by 2030. Driving an Equitable Recovery for All through mobilizing $250M to support COVID-19 response efforts, focused on people-centered justice, gender equality, racial equity, LGBTIQ+ rights, and disabled persons.

The Global Citizen Live campaign is also supported by over 20 governments and world leaders including: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair Mario Draghi, President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Chile Sebastián Piñera, President of Argentina Alberto Fernández, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Fiji Frank Bainimarama, Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffrey Onyeama, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as United Nation Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, UK COP President Designate Alok Sharma, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and the 8th Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki-moon. The following governments are also supporting Global Citizen's year long Recovery Plan for the World campaign: Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Bolivia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Ireland, Mexico, Paraguay, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore, South Africa, Saint Kitts and Nevis. The campaign is also supported by a bipartisan Honorary Congressional Committee chaired by Former Representative Charlie Dent (R-PA) and consisting of Senate Appropriations Chair Senator Patrick Leahy (D-VT); Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD); Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH); Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD); House Appropriations Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Representative Young Kim (R-CA).



"The European Commission and Global Citizen have accomplished so much for universal access to COVID-19 vaccines. We will continue working hand in hand to end the pandemic everywhere. Rally behind the global goal of climate neutrality. Stop the hunger crisis and fight rising inequalities. The Global Citizen Live event comes at the right time: I hope that governments, businesses and philanthropists will all hear the call of global citizens for action!" - Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

"I am happy, once again, to join forces with Global Citizen for this important event – both as Italy and as this year's G20 Presidency. The challenges ahead of us call for concerted efforts by Governments, civil society and the private sector. We need to act together to overcome the pandemic, recover better, and address the key issues of our time, including climate change, enduring inequalities and the need for sustainable and inclusive growth." - Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy and G20 Chair

"Some seem to think that the current crisis is merely an interlude, that the vaccine will take things back to how they were. That is, I believe, a historical mistake. Our growth trajectories have generated highly inflammable inequalities within our very societies, consumed the planet's natural capital and exacerbated pre-existing geopolitical tensions. Our answer must be a collective one towards new models. I thank Global Citizens for organising this major event in Paris, from where I hope the entire world will hear this message: let's act together to build a fairer and safer world!" - Emmanuel Macron, President of France

"At this defining moment, we must reignite our efforts to keep the promise of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Global Citizen Live demonstrates how we can come together to build a world where everyone thrives in prosperity on a healthy planet." – Amina J. Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations

"COP26 is a critical opportunity to build a better future, and safeguard our planet from the worst effects of climate change. I'm thrilled to support the launch of Global Citizen Live and I hope that governments and businesses will all hear the call of global citizens for more action to help protect the planet." - COP President Designate Alok Sharma

"The COVID-19 pandemic once again reminds us: Global crises require global solutions. We must act together to end the pandemic. And we must not forget those who are affected by extreme poverty and hunger. The UN Sustainable Development Goals are and will remain our compass for a better world. This is why, in 2021, Germany will continue to actively work towards the achievement of the Global Goals." - Angela Merkel, German Chancellor

"The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many of the challenges we are facing. Global health, climate change, education, inclusion and food security require us all to work together and step up our efforts. Let us commit to building back better from this crisis, guided by the Sustainable Development Goals." - Erna Solberg, Prime Minister of Norway

"Sustained global solidarity is indispensable in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and conquering its effects. Our health, economies and wellbeing have suffered no matter where in the world we live. The virus knows no boundaries. It has reminded us all of the vital importance of inclusiveness - no one must be left behind! Croatia continues to translate this idea through tangible action - by providing vaccine donations to partner countries around the world and by supporting innovative Global Citizen initiatives." - Andrej Plenković, Prime Minister of Croatia

"COVID-19 has tested our societies against the great challenges we face and is a reminder of the importance of global action. None of us will be safe until everyone is safe. This is why initiatives like Global Citizen Live are so important, because they have a broad perspective. Our response to the pandemic cannot forget it; we must be aware that the only truly valid recovery will be one that embodies the vision of a world that faces all its challenges, with particular attention to climate change, equality and the fight against extreme poverty." - Pedro Sánchez, Prime Minister of Spain

"I'm delighted to support Global Citizen Live. COVID-19 has emphasized the importance of international collective action. At the same time we should not forget about the many other challenges of our time, some of which have increased due to the pandemic. While we engage on the path of recovery, let's join forces and innovate to make our world more fair, sustainable and inclusive." - Alexander De Croo, Prime Minister of Belgium

"Through more frequent and intense floods, droughts, and storms, climate change is already pushing millions to the brink of starvation. A failure to support farmers and communities to adapt to this crisis is also a failure to guarantee individuals and families can feed themselves and thrive. This is why I am supporting Global Citizen Live, to ensure there is an inclusive, global, and collective action for climate adaptation in agriculture, - leaving no one behind." - Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary General of the United Nations and Founder of Ban Ki-moon Center for Global Citizens

Global Citizen Live and the organization's Recovery Plan for the World are supported by a coalition of many of the world's leading corporations including its Global Partners: Accenture, Cisco, Citi, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta Air Lines, Google, Live Nation, P&G, Verizon, and campaign partners WW International, and World Wide Technology who will work together to engage support from the private sector in driving new commitments toward the campaign's policy objectives. Access Bank, will also support the Global Citizen Live campaign as a partner in Nigeria.

Co-chairs of the campaign include: Chuck Robbins, Chairman and CEO of Cisco; Jane Fraser, CEO of Citi; James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company; Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines; Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation; Marc Pritchard, CBO of P&G; Hans Vestberg, CEO of Verizon; and Mindy Grossman, CEO of WW International. They will lead their respective sectors to step up in-kind and value chain support and investment toward Global Citizen Live's policy outcomes.

For the past decade, Global Citizen has championed the most pressing social and environmental issues and joined the fight to end COVID-19, most recently with VAX Live: The Concert To Reunite The World in May, which mobilized more than 26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and $302 million to the ACT-Accelerator for equitable health access to countries most in need. Global Citizen's VAX Live was a bookend to two campaigns Global Citizen produced during the height of the pandemic in 2020 -- One World: Together At Home, in April 2020, in support of healthcare workers in their fight against COVID-19, and Global Goal: Unite for Our Future, in June 2020, in partnership with the European Commission, which secured funding and global political support to ensure COVID-19 testing, treatments and vaccines were available to all. Since March 2020, Global Citizen has mobilized $2 billion in cash grants to fund global pandemic relief efforts, and over 26 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

For more information about Global Citizen Live, visit www.globalcitizen.org , and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.

