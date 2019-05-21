Global Citizen Live Berlin: Global Citizens, Artists, And World Leaders From Nigeria, Zambia, Germany, Rwanda, And Ghana Took Unprecedented Action On Ending Extreme Poverty By 2030

BERLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, May 21, international advocacy organization Global Citizen hosted an impactful evening at Berlin's Tempodrom, with leaders from across Germany and Africa making meaningful commitments towards ending extreme poverty by 2030.

The first Global Citizen Live in Berlin was hosted by Hadnet Tesfai and Nikeata Thompson, with performances from Mafikizolo, Sido, Eunique, DJ Wana Limar, Serious Klein, and Lena Meyer-Landrut, alongside announcements and commitments to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Nigeria and Zambia led the charge with important commitments to water and sanitation, and to nutrition. Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon, World Bank Chief Executive Kristalina Georgieva, and German Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Gerd Müller all made powerful statements in line with the world's most pressing issues associated with ending extreme poverty and addressing climate change.

Additionally, the government of Germany announced it will support 60 million smallholder farmers globally to adapt to climate change.

The event followed weeks of campaigning from Global Citizens around the world. Global Citizens from Germany, South Africa, Nigeria, and 143 other countries took action in the lead-up to the event. The event celebrates Africa Day, which takes place on May 25 and commemorates the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (now known as the African Union) on May 25, 1963.

Global Citizen Live Berlin was presented in partnership with Engagement Global, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and Live Nation.

Link to Photos: https://edelmanftp.box.com/s/rm2onqaq1wfuqb4gii4bnfqk3vud804a (Courtesy of Global Citizen)

Contact: Jason Lee, gc@sunshinesachs.com, 212-691-2800

SOURCE Global Citizen