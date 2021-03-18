Global Civic Services Market Report 2021-2030 Featuring Major Players - Southern Baptist Churches; World Food Programme; UNICEF; The Salvation Army and Feeding America

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Civic Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global civic services market is expected to grow from $928.39 billion in 2020 to $964.96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%.

Major companies in the civic services market include Southern Baptist Churches; World Food Programme; UNICEF; The Salvation Army and Feeding America.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1211.46 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The civic services market consists of the sales of civic services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that organize and promote religious activities; support various causes through grantmaking; advocate various social and political causes; and promote and defend the interests of their members. A service can be defined as a transaction between a buyer and a seller without the transfer of any physical goods or commodities.

Examples of civic service organizations include community associations or organizations, ethnic associations, fraternal associations or lodges, girl guiding organizations, history societies, parent-teacher associations, retirement associations, scouting organizations, and students' associations. The civic services market is segmented into religious organizations; NGOs and charitable organizations; and political organizations, unions and associations.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global civic services market, accounting for 36% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 32% of the global civic services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global civic services market.



NGOs and charitable organizations are increasingly investing in customer relationship management (CRM) software to track donations and manage donor contact information. CRM software offers multiple functionalities such as email, phone, activity tracking, customer communication and others in a single system without having to use multiple software tools. CRM software also provides efficient data management and secure storage of donor contact information using cloud and encryption technology.

According to the 2018 Global NGO Technology Report, 45% of the surveyed NGOs use CRM software to track donations and manage donor communications. For instance, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a charitable foundation uses SpringCM for document management and Salesforce for customer relationship management.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Civic Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Civic Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Civic Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Civic Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Civic Services Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Civic Services



9. Civic Services Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Civic Services Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Civic Services Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Civic Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Civic Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Civic Services Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Civic Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Religious Organizations

NGOs And Charitable Organizations

Political Organizations, Unions And Associations

11.2. Global Civic Services Market, Segmentation By Mode of Donation, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

12. Civic Services Market Segments

12.1. Global Religious Organizations Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

12.2. Global NGOs And Charitable Organizations Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Trust And Foundations; Voluntary Health Organizations; Human Rights Organizations; Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations; Other NGOs And Charitable Organizations

12.3. Global Political Organizations, Unions And Associations Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Civic And Social Organizations; Business Associations; Professional Organizations; Labor Unions And Similar Labor Organizations; Political Organizations; Other Political Organizations, Unions And Associations



13. Civic Services Market Metrics

13.1. Civic Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Civic Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global



Companies Mentioned

Southern Baptist Churches

World Food Programme

UNICEF

The Salvation Army

Feeding America

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nl7eve

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

