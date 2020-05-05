Global Class D Audio Amplifier Industry

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Class D Audio Amplifier market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.4%. Mono Channel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Mono Channel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$110.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$94 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mono Channel will reach a market size of US$33.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$715.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Analog Devices, Inc.

Icepower A/S

Infineon Technologies AG

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Rohm Semiconductors

Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Texas Instruments, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Class D Audio Amplifier

Class D Audio Amplifier Market Set to Increase

Consumer Electronics Account for the Largest Share of the Market

Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity

for Class D Audio Amplifier Market: Consumer Electronics Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Automotive to Exhibit the Fastest Growth

Asia-Pacific Region Drives the Global Market Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Class D Audio Amplifier Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Sales of Smartphones Augur Well for Market Growth

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016

through 2024

Increasing Popularity of Smart Home Devices

Market Penetration of In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems to

Positively Impact Growth

Rapid Evolution of IoT and Increase in Number of Connected

Devices: A Potential Growth Opportunity

Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices in

Billions for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

New Launches and Advancements Drive Market Expansion





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



ANALOG DEVICES

ICEPOWER A/S

INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV

ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR

STMICROELECTRONICS NV

SILICON LABORATORIES

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

