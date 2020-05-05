Global Class D Audio Amplifier Industry
May 05, 2020, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Class D Audio Amplifier market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.4%. Mono Channel, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Mono Channel will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798133/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$110.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$94 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mono Channel will reach a market size of US$33.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$715.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Analog Devices, Inc.
- Icepower A/S
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors NV
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Rohm Semiconductors
- Silicon Laboratories, Inc.
- STMicroelectronics NV
- Texas Instruments, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798133/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Class D Audio Amplifier
Class D Audio Amplifier Market Set to Increase
Consumer Electronics Account for the Largest Share of the Market
Growing Market for Consumer Electronics Presents Opportunity
for Class D Audio Amplifier Market: Consumer Electronics Sales
in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Automotive to Exhibit the Fastest Growth
Asia-Pacific Region Drives the Global Market Growth
Global Competitor Market Shares
Class D Audio Amplifier Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Sales of Smartphones Augur Well for Market Growth
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016
through 2024
Increasing Popularity of Smart Home Devices
Market Penetration of In-Vehicle Infotainment Systems to
Positively Impact Growth
Rapid Evolution of IoT and Increase in Number of Connected
Devices: A Potential Growth Opportunity
Global IoT Market: Installed Base of IoT Connected Devices in
Billions for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
New Launches and Advancements Drive Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Class D Audio Amplifier Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Class D Audio Amplifier Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Mono Channel (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Mono Channel (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Mono Channel (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: 2-Channel (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: 2-Channel (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: 2-Channel (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: 4-Channel (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: 4-Channel (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: 4-Channel (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: 6-Channel (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: 6-Channel (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: 6-Channel (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 20: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Healthcare (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Healthcare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Healthcare (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Industrial & Retail (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Industrial & Retail (End-Use) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Industrial & Retail (End-Use) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 28: Telecommunication (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Telecommunication (End-Use) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 30: Telecommunication (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 33: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 35: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 36: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 37: United States Class D Audio Amplifier Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in the United States
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 39: United States Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 40: United States Class D Audio Amplifier Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 42: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Canadian Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 45: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 46: Canadian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 48: Canadian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 49: Japanese Market for Class D Audio Amplifier: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Class D
Audio Amplifier in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Class D Audio Amplifier Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 54: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Class D Audio Amplifier Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Class D Audio Amplifier Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Demand for Class D Audio Amplifier in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 59: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Class D Audio Amplifier Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: European Class D Audio Amplifier Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 62: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 63: European Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: European Class D Audio Amplifier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 65: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Europe in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 66: European Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Class D Audio Amplifier Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 68: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 70: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 71: French Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 72: French Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: Class D Audio Amplifier Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 74: French Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 75: French Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 76: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: German Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 78: German Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: German Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 81: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 82: Italian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 84: Italian Class D Audio Amplifier Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 85: Italian Demand for Class D Audio Amplifier in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 87: Italian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Class D Audio Amplifier:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 89: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 90: United Kingdom Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Class D Audio Amplifier in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 92: United Kingdom Class D Audio Amplifier Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 93: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 94: Spanish Class D Audio Amplifier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Spanish Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 96: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Spanish Class D Audio Amplifier Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 99: Spanish Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 100: Russian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 102: Russian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Russian Class D Audio Amplifier Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 104: Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 105: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 106: Rest of Europe Class D Audio Amplifier Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 107: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: Rest of Europe Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Rest of Europe Class D Audio Amplifier Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Europe Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Class D Audio Amplifier Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 113: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Class D Audio Amplifier Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 121: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 122: Australian Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 123: Australian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: Australian Class D Audio Amplifier Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 126: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 127: Indian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Indian Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 129: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Indian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 131: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 132: Indian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 133: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 134: South Korean Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 135: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 137: South Korean Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 138: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Class D Audio
Amplifier: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Class D Audio Amplifier Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Class D Audio Amplifier in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Class D Audio Amplifier Market
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 145: Latin American Class D Audio Amplifier Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 146: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 147: Latin American Class D Audio Amplifier Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 148: Latin American Class D Audio Amplifier Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Latin American Class D Audio Amplifier Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 151: Latin American Demand for Class D Audio Amplifier in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 152: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 153: Latin American Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 154: Argentinean Class D Audio Amplifier Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 155: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Argentina in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 156: Argentinean Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Argentinean Class D Audio Amplifier Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 158: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 159: Argentinean Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 160: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 161: Brazilian Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 162: Brazilian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 163: Class D Audio Amplifier Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 164: Brazilian Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 165: Brazilian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 166: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 167: Mexican Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 168: Mexican Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 169: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: Mexican Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 171: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Class D Audio Amplifier Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 173: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Rest of Latin
America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for
2009-2017
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Class D Audio Amplifier Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Class D Audio Amplifier Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 176: Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 177: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 178: The Middle East Class D Audio Amplifier Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 179: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 180: The Middle East Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 181: The Middle East Class D Audio Amplifier Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: The Middle East Class D Audio Amplifier Historic
Market by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 183: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 184: The Middle East Class D Audio Amplifier Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 185: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 186: The Middle East Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 187: Iranian Market for Class D Audio Amplifier: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 188: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Iranian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Class D
Audio Amplifier in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 191: Iranian Class D Audio Amplifier Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 192: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 193: Israeli Class D Audio Amplifier Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025
Table 194: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Israel in US$
Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 195: Israeli Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Israeli Class D Audio Amplifier Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 197: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 198: Israeli Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Class D Audio Amplifier Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Class D Audio Amplifier in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 205: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Class D Audio Amplifier
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 207: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 208: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Class D Audio Amplifier
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 210: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 211: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Class D Audio Amplifier Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Class D Audio Amplifier Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Class D Audio Amplifier Market
in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 216: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 217: African Class D Audio Amplifier Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 218: Class D Audio Amplifier Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 219: African Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: African Class D Audio Amplifier Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 221: Class D Audio Amplifier Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 222: Class D Audio Amplifier Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ANALOG DEVICES
ICEPOWER A/S
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG
MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR
STMICROELECTRONICS NV
SILICON LABORATORIES
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798133/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article