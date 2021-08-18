GLOBAL CLEAN ENERGY INC. Finalizing Due Diligence to Acquire Waste to Fuels Facility

HOUSTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Clean Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: GCEI). Global Clean Energy, Inc. is currently in final due diligence on their first acquisition to purchase an existing tires-to-fuels plant. Upon successful completion of due diligence, and acquisition and upgrade of the facility Global Clean Energy will become one of the largest producers of Recovered Carbon Black in the world.

Since its inception in 2007, Global Clean Energy, Inc. has focused on the waste-to-fuel market, including the development of a pyrolysis reformation system with the goal of Reforming Environmental Salvage into Clean Usable Energy (RESCUE). "The synergies between the existing facility and GCE align perfectly. This will allowing GCEI to deliver on its RESCUE mission," stated Steven Mann, president of GCEI.

SOURCE Global Clean Energy, Inc.