Global Clean Label Ingredients Industry Report 2021-2026: Revenue Projections for Colorants, Flavors & Flavor Enchancers, Food Sweeteners, Preservatives, Starch, and Other Ingredients

DUBLIN, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clean Label Ingredient Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clean label ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.75%, during the forecast period (2021-2026).

After the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become more cautious about food than they usually do, and are eating healthier than usual. COVID-19 also has shifted the consumer's perception of clean beyond labels or products. Consumers continue to maintain their focus on clean label for at-home as well as out-of-home purchases, therefore this factor is further increasing the application of clean label ingredients in the various food applications.

The market growth is attributed to the growing interest in identifying the ingredients present in the food and beverage products across the globe majorly among health-conscious consumers. Free-from products have been booming in the retail shelf spaces over the recent past across all formats.

The growing demand for transparent and natural ingredients targeted for kids has pushed the parents to prefer clean label ingredient-based foods for their children.

Europe is one of the prominent markets for clean-label ingredients, with a wide range of innovative food preservation technologies. This has been majorly contributed by the presence of key clean-label ingredient manufacturers, who are continually researching and introducing innovative products.

The higher cost of clean ingredients is a factor that is restricting the growth of the market. The beverage and dairy industry accounts for the maximum share at the application level.

Key Market Trends

Increase in Demand for Clean Label Products

Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region

Competitive Landscape

The clean label ingredients market is a competitive market, which is dominated by the major players. The leading players, like Cargill Inc., Kerry Group plc, Ingredion, and Tate & Lyle, accounted for the major share of the global market. Cargill Inc. dominates the market with one of the highest market shares. The significant players are increasing their R&D investments and expanding their business, in order to maintain their position in the market studied. For instance, in August 2018, DuPont invested in its R&D team, referred to as a 'clean-label hub'. Moreover, it was based out of Braband that may focus only on developing clean-label ingredients. Similary, Cargill Inc., one of the market leaders, have set up R&D centres in Minneapolis and Shanghai to offer innovative food ingredients.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Ingredient Type

5.1.1 Colorants

5.1.2 Flavors and Flavor Enchancers

5.1.3 Food Sweeteners

5.1.4 Preservatives

5.1.5 Starch

5.1.6 Other Ingredients

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Beverage

5.2.2 Bakery and Confectionary

5.2.3 Sauce and Condiment

5.2.4 Dairy and Frozen Dessert

5.2.5 Meat and Meat Products

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Cargill Inc.

6.4.2 Archer Daniels Midland Company

6.4.3 Corbion Inc.

6.4.4 Kerry Group PLC

6.4.5 Ingredion Incorporated

6.4.6 Tate & Lyle

6.4.7 Sensient Technologies

6.4.8 IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.)

6.4.9 Koninklijke DSM NV

6.4.10 Chr Hansen Holding A/S



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1thjt

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

