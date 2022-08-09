Global Cleanroom Consumables Market Report 2022-2027: Demand for Cleanrooms in Food Processing Industry & Evolving Cleanroom Standards Imposing Stringent Norms Fueling Expansion

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cleanroom Consumables Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cleanroom consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.66% during 2022-2027



The increasing importance and demand for dedicated products, including cleanroom control products and related consumables used in cleanroom facilities to avoid contamination, has led to a massive market. In 2021, the cleanroom consumables market was estimated to be valued at approximately USD 12.65 billion, with APAC controlling half of the global market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GLOBAL CLEANROOM CONSUMABLES MARKET

The market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period with vital emerging trends, such as the increased diversity of substrate materials driven by continuously evolving end-user expectations and industry 4.0 and IoT.

Furthermore, specialized manufacturing and high-tech R&D, which was once a stronghold of the US and a few European economies such as France , Nordics, and Germany , is set to expand to emerging economies with the next-generation largescale contamination control manufacturing centers to be planned predominantly in APAC.

, Nordics, and , is set to expand to emerging economies with the next-generation largescale contamination control manufacturing centers to be planned predominantly in APAC. The high CAGR for the APAC cleanroom supplies market is attributed to the rising demand for new cleanroom setups and the increase in semiconductor and microprocessor fabrication units in several countries, including China , Taiwan , Singapore , South Korea , and Japan .

, , , , and . The primary end-user sectors for cleanrooms include semiconductors, electronics, pharmaceuticals, hospitals and healthcare, and others, with semiconductor and pharmaceutical and healthcare industries being the primary drivers of the cleanroom facility market.

The regular launch of newer tablets, mobiles and personal computers has aided the growth of the consumer electronics market. The market is expected to continue to grow on its trajectory during the forecast period, supported mainly by the manufacturing industry in China , which is a global hub for the consumer electronics market.

, which is a global hub for the consumer electronics market. The semiconductor industry accounts for a significant global cleanroom consumables market share, followed by the pharmaceutical, medical, and automotive industries. The semiconductor devices market has experienced steady growth over the past few years and is projected to grow due to technological advances in the future.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Evolving Cleanroom Standards Imposing Stringent Norms

Shrinking Size of Microchip & Precision Engineering

Demand for Cleanrooms in Food Processing Industry

Market Growth Enablers

Rise in Fabrication Facilities in APAC

Healthcare Industry Boosting Market

Emergence of New Biologics

Advent of Industry 4.0

Rising Application Across End-User Industries

Market Restraints

International Trade Wars

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Rising Fabrication Costs

Market Risks and High Degree of End-User Variability

