Global Clear Aligners Market Report 2020-2027 Featuring Align Technology, Danaher, Institut Straumann, Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Argen, Henry Schein, TP Orthodontics Inc

DUBLIN, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clear Aligners Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Age (Adult, Teenage), by End-use (Hospitals, Stand alone Practices, Group Practices), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global clear aligners market size is expected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 23.1%

Clear aligners are invisible and discreet braces developed from thermoformed materials like copolyester or polycarbonate plastic and CAD 3D printing technology, acting as an alternative to traditional braces. According to the FDA, the clear aligner system helps in positioning the teeth by the means of continuous gentle force and are developed to treat mild to moderate malocclusion.

According to WHO, malocclusion is the third most prevalent dental disease after dental caries and periodontal disease globally. Malocclusion of the teeth causes the problem of misalignment which can later lead to severe oral health complications like hard and soft tissue trauma. This condition is hereditary and can be passed from one generation to another.

Technological advancements and growing demand for customized clear aligners are significant factors responsible for market growth. Companies like Align Technology and DynaFlex are constantly bringing in newer computer-aided technology in the market. For instance, the launch of iTero, which is a digital impression system, by Align Technology is assisting in developing accurate, effective, and customized clear aligners. The device is designed in accordance with the wearer's comfort to treat mild to moderate misalignment conditions. According to an article published in Scielo.com in November 2018, the global prevalence of Class I malocclusions is 74.7% and Class II malocclusions are 19.6%. The rising prevalence of these medical conditions is assisting in the escalating the demand for the orthodontic device.

The demand for customized clear aligners has witnessed a burgeoning growth, especially among teenagers. For Instance, the FDA approved, Invisalign clear aligners developed by Align Technology, have been used in the treatment of 5.0 million people as of 2018 and worldwide Invisalign shipments to teenagers were about 87.1 thousand cases.

To date, over 1.0 million teenagers have adopted the orthodontic treatment. This is because many teenagers prefer avoiding discomfort caused by the metal braces and also want their braces to look esthetically appealing. The above-mentioned factors are cumulatively assisting in robust market growth.

Clear Aligners Market Report Highlights

The teenage segment emerged as the largest consumer segment in 2019, as teenagers are increasingly opting for the orthodontic device because of its inconspicuous characteristics and comfort.

The standalone practices segment reciprocated the largest share in 2019 as standalone practitioners are readily adopting the orthodontic device and are equipped with advanced digital technologies.

North America dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region.

dominated the market in 2019 owing to increasing demand for new technologies, a large pool of key players, rising prevalence of dental disorders, and advanced healthcare infrastructure in the region. In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to reciprocate the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Clear Aligner Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2 Rapidly Growing Patient Population with Malocclusions

3.2.3 Increase of Technological Advancements in Dental Health

3.2.4 Growing Demand for Customized Aligners

3.2.5 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.6 High Cost of Clear Aligners

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Clear Aligner: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.4.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Clear Aligner Market: AGE type Segment Analysis

4.1 Clear Aligner Market: Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027

4.1.1 Adult

4.1.2 Teenage



Chapter 5 Clear Aligner Market: End-use Segment Analysis

5.1 Hospitals

5.1.1 Hospitals market, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

5.1.1.1 Standalone Practitioners

5.1.1.2 Group Practitioners

5.1.1.3 Others



Chapter 6 Clear Aligner Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Clear Aligner: Regional Market Share Analysis, 2019 & 2027



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Align Technology, Inc

Danaher.

Institut Straumann AG

Dentsply Sirona

3M

Argen Corporation

Henry Schein

TP Orthodontics Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnek57

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

