Global Clickstream Analytics Industry

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickstream Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16.2%. Click Path & Website Optimization, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$966.3 Million by the year 2025, Click Path & Website Optimization will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798134/?utm_source=PRN







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$59.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$74.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Click Path & Website Optimization will reach a market size of US$79.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$272.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Adobe Systems, Inc.

At Internet

Connexity, Inc.

Google Cloud Platform

HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise India Pvt. Ltd.)

IBM Corporation

Jumpshot, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Splunk, Inc.

Talend SA

Verto Analytics Inc.

Vlocity Inc.

Webtrends Inc.









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798134/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Clickstream Analytics: An Introductory Prelude

Sophisticated Capabilities Prompt Widespread Adoption

Escalating Use Case Across Web-Empowered Industries

Internet Dynamics Strongly Support the Deployment of

Clickstream Analytics

Global Competitor Market Shares

Clickstream Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Clickstream Analytics for Effective Tracking of Customer's

Online Journey

Empowering Brands to Turn Browsers into Buyers

Real-time Upselling & Cross Selling Made Easier with

Clickstream Analytics

Customer Interests Effectively Understood with Clickstream

Analysis

Clickstream-Based Campaign Optimization Upgrades Advertising

Industry

eCommerce & Retail Firms Leverage Clickstream Analytics to

Generate Valuable Insights

Competitive Forces Generate Ample Room for Analytics in Media &

Entertainment Industry

Clickstream Analytics: A Shot in the Arm for Travel Agencies

Hotel Guest Data Mining Made Highly Convenient with Analytics

Businesses Rely On Clickstream Data to Optimize Social Outreach

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Clickstream Analytics

Types of Clickstream Analytics





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Clickstream Analytics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Clickstream Analytics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Click Path & Website Optimization (Segment) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Click Path & Website Optimization (Segment) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 5: Customer Analysis (Segment) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Customer Analysis (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Basket Analysis & Personalization (Segment) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Basket Analysis & Personalization (Segment) Market

Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS

2025

Table 9: Traffic Analysis (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Traffic Analysis (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Other Segments (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Clickstream Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Market Analytics

Table 13: United States Clickstream Analytics Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: United States Clickstream Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Clickstream Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Clickstream Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 17: Japanese Market for Clickstream Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: Japanese Clickstream Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 19: Chinese Clickstream Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Chinese Clickstream Analytics Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Clickstream Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: European Clickstream Analytics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 22: European Clickstream Analytics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: European Clickstream Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 24: European Clickstream Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 25: Clickstream Analytics Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 26: French Clickstream Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 27: Clickstream Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 28: German Clickstream Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 29: Italian Clickstream Analytics Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 30: Italian Clickstream Analytics Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 31: United Kingdom Market for Clickstream Analytics:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: United Kingdom Clickstream Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 33: Rest of Europe Clickstream Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 34: Rest of Europe Clickstream Analytics Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 35: Clickstream Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 36: Asia-Pacific Clickstream Analytics Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 37: Rest of World Clickstream Analytics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Clickstream Analytics Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and

2025





IV. COMPETITION



ADOBE SYSTEMS

AT INTERNET

CONNEXITY, INC.

GOOGLE CLOUD PLATFORM

HPE (HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE INDIA PVT LTD.)

IBM CORPORATION

JUMPSHOT

MICROSOFT CORPORATION

ORACLE CORPORATION

SAP SE

SPLUNK

TALEND SA

VERTO ANALYTICS

VLOCITY

WEBTRENDS INC.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798134/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

