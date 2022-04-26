Global Cling Films Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cling Films Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cling films market reached a value of US$ 1.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1.75 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.00% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Cling film is a transparent plastic sheet that adheres to itself and other smooth surfaces. It is manufactured using polyethylene, polyvinylidene chloride (PVC), biaxially oriented polypropylene and polyvinylidene dichloride (PVDC). It is commonly available in cast and blow cling variants and is used for packaging edible and non-edible items. It is also widely used to keep flowers fresh, seal and secure food items, prevent freezer burns and line shelves. Cling films have high transparency, tensile strength, heat resistance and adhesive properties. In comparison to the traditionally used shrink films, cling films are more flexible and can wrap multiple products together. As a result, they are widely used across various industries, such as food and beverage, healthcare and packaging



Significant growth in the food and beverage industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Cling films are widely used to wrap food items to prevent insect, dust and microbial contamination and minimize the risks of spoilage and wastage.

Additionally, the widespread utilization of polymer-based cling films for packaging is favoring the market growth. These films are widely used to improve mechanical handling properties, prevent the loss of moisture from the food and minimize lipid migration and oxygen absorption.

Moreover, various product innovations, such as the development of biodegradable and compostable cling film variants, are providing a thrust to the market growth. These films are environmentally friendly and aid in decreasing carbon emission. Other factors, including the increasing product demand for frozen meat and seafood products and the launch of high gloss variants, along with the widespread product utilization to wrap medical devices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, ADEX S.r.l., Anchor Packaging, Berry Global Inc., CeDo Ltd., Dow Inc., Harwal Group of Companies, Intertape Polymer Group, Jindal Poly Films, Klockner Pentaplast, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, MOLCO GmbH, Multi Wrap (Pty) Ltd. and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global cling films market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cling films market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the thickness?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global cling films market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cling Films Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Polyethylene

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 PVC

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 PVDC

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Form

7.1 Cast Cling Film

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Blow Cling Film

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Thickness

8.1 Up to 9 Micron

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 9 to 12 Micron

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Above 12 Micron

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Food

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Healthcare

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Consumer Goods

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 3M Company

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 ADEX S.r.l.

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Anchor Packaging

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Berry Global Inc.

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 CeDo Ltd.

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6 Dow Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 Harwal Group of Companies

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Intertape Polymer Group

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Jindal Poly Films

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 Klockner Pentaplast

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 MOLCO GmbH

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.13 Multi Wrap (Pty) Ltd.

15.3.13.1 Company Overview

15.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

15.3.14.1 Company Overview

15.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.14.3 Financials

15.3.14.4 SWOT Analysis

