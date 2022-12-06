Global Clinical Alarm Management Market Report 2022 to 2028: Featuring Koninklijke Philips, General Electric, Ascom Holding and Masimo Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Alarm Management Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Component, End-user, Product, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Alarm Management Market size is expected to reach $5.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Alarms notify employees when a situation is dangerous or life-threatening and calls for rapid action, yet they frequently ring even when no such scenario exists. Most non-urgent alarms don't need to be attended to right away by a staff member.

The persistent onslaught of nuisance alerts causes alarm fatigue, which is demonstrated by slow or no response, silencing or muting the alarm, or completely turning off the alarm. This cacophony creates the background noise of a unit's environment. The staff member may not be warned of an emergency if the alert is turned off or muffled.



Even though there are strategies, none of them by themselves can solve this issue. Multiple actions are needed for mitigation, some of which might need to be customized for the unit or patient. For instance, when necessary, alarm parameters may be changed to increase the likelihood that the alarm will only go off when the patient genuinely needs to be attended to.

In some circumstances, it might also be able to place a small delay on the alarm; in such cases, things automatically adjust themselves after just a few seconds. Employing technicians to keep an eye on the patient monitors and notify staff of any events is another tactic. This advice piece examines these interventions in greater detail.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Growth in Telehealth has been delayed over the last few years by legislative and behavioral constraints. The segment is expected to rise over the next two years, though, as many healthcare providers are now focusing on video conferencing and phone calls.

Additionally, it significantly lessened the strain on hospitals that were already overwhelmed with COVID-19 patient counts. Medical IoT devices that reside in the patient's house are now utilized to maximize outpatient care and reduce follow-up visits; these devices can also be employed in an emergency.



Market Growth Factors

The fatigue caused by alarms is increasing



The rise in alarm-based devices, patients connected to more devices, and a lack of device standardization have all contributed to an increase in the adoption of the clinical alarm management. Due to alarm fatigue brought on by the excessive frequency of alarms, medical staff may become desensitized, which could lead to alarms being disregarded or turned off.

This could lead to overriding or avoiding potentially crucial notifications, with serious repercussions and a further burden on hospital resources in the future. Inaccurate and bothersome alarms can prevent patients from getting enough sleep and impede recovery, in addition to causing annoyance and stress for caregivers.

The sector will rise as a result of increased government initiatives in both developed and developing nations for the use of clinical alarms.



Increasing use of Electronic health records



Patient data included in electronic health records is frequently complex, private, and unstructured. To make use of the possibilities for bettering patient care, the barrier of integrating this knowledge into the process of providing healthcare must be overcome. Even though EHRs have been used for more than ten years, the market has accelerated because of national government initiatives targeted at enhancing patient protection.

The context-specific data about the clinical care setting and patients will probably be used in the next phase of the EHR development process to enhance the relevance of reference content and alerts sent to patients at the point of treatment and to improve functionality. The growing adoption of Electronic health records surges the growth of the clinical alarm management market.



Market Restraining Factors

Interoperability issues with the clinical alarm management



The lack of compatibility is a major obstacle to the successful delivery of clinical alarm management solutions and services. Electronic systems need to be able to communicate with one another to integrate and analyze data. Without adequate data interchange and analysis, clinical alarm management will not be effective.

Approximately 10 percent of doctors were able to send, receive, and integrate health data into their respective EHR systems, according to the National Electronic Health Records Survey conducted between 2015 and 2017. The majority of hospitals are unable to perform all four information exchange activities, even though many of these hospitals can conduct some information exchange activities that support interoperability. The lack of the interoperability hampers the growth of the clinical alarm management market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenarios

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.2.4 Approvals and Trials

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2018-2022)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2018, Jan - 2022, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Clinical Alarm Management Market by Component

4.1 Global Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Clinical Alarm Management Market by End User

5.1 Global Hospitals Market by Region

5.2 Global Long-term Care Centers Market by Region

5.3 Global Ambulatory Care Centers & Home Care Settings Passive CDSS Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Clinical Alarm Management Market by Product

6.1 Global Nurse call systems Market by Region

6.2 Global Physiological Monitors Market by Region

6.3 Global EMR Integration Systems Market by Region

6.4 Global Ventilators Market by Region

6.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Clinical Alarm Management Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expense

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.1.5.3 Approvals and Trials:

8.2 General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Ascom Holding AG

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.3.5.3 Approvals and Trials:

8.4 CORNELL Communications, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.5 Masimo Corporation

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.6 Medtronic PLC

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.6.5.2 Approvals and Trails:

8.6.6 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Spok Holdings, Inc. (Spok, Inc.)

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Research & Development Expense

8.7.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8 Johnson Controls International PLC

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financial Analysis

8.8.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

8.8.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.9 Baxter International, Inc.

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financial Analysis

8.9.3 Regional Analysis

8.9.4 Research & Development Expense

8.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.10. Vocera Communications, Inc. (Stryker Corporation)

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Financial Analysis

8.10.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.10.4 Research & Development Expense

8.10.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.10.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers:



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmubr4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets