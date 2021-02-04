Global Clinical Diagnostics Markets, 2016-2021 & 2022-2026: Instruments, Reagents, Software & Services, Assays & Kits

DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical Diagnostics Market by Type of Test (Lipid Panel, Metabolic Panel, Complete Blood Count, Infectious Disease Testing, Others), by Product, by Application, by End-User by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Clinical Diagnostics Market was valued at around USD 56 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period.



The Global Clinical Diagnostics Market is driven by increasing prevalence of diseases caused due to sedentary lifestyle such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, lipid disorders, among others. Furthermore, increase in the number of patients suffering from chronic kidney diseases and cancer is also expected to drive the market for clinical diagnostics during the forecast years. Additionally, benefits such as quick test results, easy procedure of testing, ease of procurement of samples, less pain, among others associated with clinical diagnostics are further anticipated to propel the market through 2026.



Clinical diagnostics includes medical tests that are performed in a pathology or a diagnostic center or hospital or any other medical facility to diagnose or detect any disease or any other medical conditions. These tests help in early detection of a disease and identify the associated risk factors thereby creating opportunities for prevention and treatment.



The Global Clinical Diagnostics Market can be segmented based on type of test, product, application, end-user, company and region. Based on type of test, the market can be fragmented into lipid panel, metabolic panel, infectious disease testing, complete blood count and others. The lipid panel type of test segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period owing to the significant increase in the number of people suffering from diseases caused due to obesity and sedentary lifestyle.



Additionally, growing risks of cardiovascular diseases and cholesterol related problems is further driving the growth of this segment across the globe. Infectious disease segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth due to increase in prevalence of COVID-19.



Based on product, the market can be categorized into instruments, reagents, assays and kits, and software & services. The assays and kits segment is expected to hold a significant market share over the next five years. This can be accredited to the increasing use of assays and kits for COVID-19 testing and in point of care and self-testing product kits.



Among all the regions, North America is expected to dominate the market through 2026. This can be attributed to the increasing health awareness among the population pertaining to the benefits of these tests and flourishing healthcare industry in the region. Asia -Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to increasing investments by leading global players as well as and government initiatives.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type of Test (Lipid Panel, Metabolic Panel, Complete Blood Count, Infectious Disease Testing, Others)

5.2.2. By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Software & Services, Assays & Kits)

5.2.3. By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular, Cancer and Others)

5.2.4. By End-User (Hospital & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratory, Others)

5.2.5. By Company (2020)

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Product Market Map



6. Asia-Pacific Clinical Diagnostics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type of Test

6.2.2. By Product

6.2.3. By Application

6.2.4. By End-User

6.2.5. By Country

6.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



7. Europe Clinical Diagnostics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type of Test

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Product

7.2.4. By End-User

7.2.5. By Country

7.3. Europe: Country Analysis



8. North America Clinical Diagnostics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type of Test

8.2.2. By Product

8.2.3. By Application

8.2.4. By End-User

8.2.5. By Country

8.3. North America: Country Analysis



9. South America Clinical Diagnostics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type of Test

9.2.2. By Product

9.2.3. By Application

9.2.4. By End-User

9.2.5. By Country

9.3. South America: Country Analysis



10. Middle East and Africa Clinical Diagnostics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type of Test

10.2.2. By Product

10.2.3. By Application

10.2.4. By End-User

10.2.5. By Country

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Abbott Laboratories

13.2.2. BioMerieux SA

13.2.3. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

13.2.4. Danaher Corporation

13.2.5. Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.2.6. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

13.2.7. Hologic, Inc.

13.2.8. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.2.9. Sysmex Corporation

13.2.10. DiaSorin SpA



14. Strategic Recommendations



