Global Clinical Genomics Market 2021 - COVID-19; a Disrupter, but also an Opportunity

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Genomics Report: The Interplay Between Clinical Research & Clinical Diagnostics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This new, qualitative report provides an in-depth analysis across the complex, multi-step clinical genomics data process (which includes genomic data generation, data flow, and data warehousing), clinical genomics data solution providers, market trends, technologies impacting clinical genomics applications development, clinical genomics adoption challenges, and detailed challenges & needs analysis as identified in discussions with clinical end-users.

The report is unique, in that it is not a predictive market research report, but rather builds on data gathered from many end-user interviews combined with an extensive analysis of the clinical genomics sector.

Market Insights



Leading medical organizations have established precision medicine programs that support personalized patient treatment. Implementation of clinical genomics applications and enterprise-wide clinical data warehouses are considered the foundation for successful genomic medicine programs. Innovative technological advancements have allowed us to sequence and uncover mutational events at an unprecedented scale while facilitating linking genomic data to high-quality clinical data and diagnosis.

Medical organizations understand the benefit of being empowered by data-driven approaches to reduce operational costs and time and to provide researchers and clinicians what is necessary to decipher critical research data and data for clinical decision making. However, technical and scientific limitations still need to be addressed for optimized and universal use of various data sources for both clinical and research purposes.

While data production is no longer a challenge, and targeted panels - and to some extent, whole-exome sequencing - are well adopted, the expected dramatic rise in whole-genome sequencing will result in unforeseeable quantities of data at the clinical level that needs to be managed, understood, and communicated. Low-cost sequencing of whole genomes at population scale is already in existence, but not yet widespread in the clinic, as many observed changes at the genome level cannot yet be fully interpreted or explain an existing phenotype. Scalable, fully automated analysis and knowledge extraction solutions incorporating rich annotation information are necessary to overcome these challenges.

With massive quantities of NGS data (linked to different clinical and other types of data), artificial intelligence and machine learning are hailed as pivotal solutions to address the data interpretation and knowledge extraction challenges and to advance the clinical application of genomics.

Despite increasing efforts and investments in implementing clinical applications and building data solutions, many organizations are still challenged with the multi-faceted complexities in transforming to become data-driven. Implementations are challenged by ineffective data sharing, scalability and automation issues, non-optimized data generation and data flow approaches and non-standardized data from numerous sources.

Implementing a complex clinical data warehouse presents many challenges starting with the various data sources it needs to support and the tools required to view the clinical information. Ingestion of data of different types and origins with relevant metadata; data transformation, standardization, and cleansing to support the needs of a diverse set of end-users in both the clinical and research settings; and varied end-users with individual needs and computation capabilities are all important considerations.

Clinical interviews detailed challenges associated with creating a workflow that incorporates a clinical data warehouse connecting clinical research with clinical diagnostics and vice versa. This important workflow leads to efficient clinical decision-making and reporting findings between clinical research and the clinic, which can optimize clinical outcomes and patient treatment.

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth analysis of differences in product characteristics related to data processing, analysis, knowledge extraction and reporting of findings (including the type of content integrated for meaningful extraction), and compliance and security mechanisms. Both clinical end-users and commercial companies who require insight into this expanding industry and its providers and products will benefit from the critical, investigative, and qualitative report.

To create this robust comparison, the publisher researched these questions:

What are the current implementation choices of data solutions and testing services at leading medical organizations;

What are the unmet needs and challenges of medical organizations/clinical end-users in relation to clinical genomics implementation;

What are current clinical genomics market trends, and what innovations/technologies impact the adoption of clinical genomics applications;

Who are the key commercial data solution providers and what solutions/products do they offer;

Who are the genetic testing service providers and what specific services do they provide; and

What needs do the genomics data management, process, analysis and interpretation commercial companies address with what product capabilities, and how do they compare across the ecosystem of solution providers?

End-user interviews (N=21)

Conducted to understand the medical industry and clinical end user's needs and challenges, commercial solution preferences, and challenges with clinical data and integrating and communicating findings via an electronic healthcare system with the physician and the patient.

Meta-Data analysis

Performed a deep-dive interrogation of individual software, platform solutions, and genetic testing providers with publicly available information on the WWW [scientific publications, presentations, annual reports, white papers, and use cases].

Deep level analysis:

Researched implemented clinical genomics workflows at leading medical organizations (N=14) to support their internal precision medicine efforts.

Evaluated key commercial software and platform providers (N=18) of clinical genomics solutions, such as scaled data storage and computing solutions, and data analysis and interpretation to understand product focus, capabilities, and the strategy to address end-user needs.

Researched optimal genomic data generation, data flow, and intelligence data platform requirements that support the interplay between clinical research and clinical genomics.

Evaluated commercial players (N=8) implementing artificial intelligence/machine learning applications for clinical genomics.

Company/product profiles

Reviewed key companies with comprehensive solutions across the entire Clinical Genomics Workflow, including genetic testing/diagnostics service providers (N=20), their product focus, offered capabilities, and their strategy to address end-user needs, and more.

Key representative input:

Interviewed company representatives of established software suppliers to learn about current and future product solutions.

The 280-page report consists of 20 comprehensive Company Profiles of leading commercial companies across the entire workflow [BC Platforms, Bluebee, Color, Congenica, DNAnexus, Fabric Genomics, Foundation Medicine, Freenome, Genoox, Genuity Science, Google Life Sciences, GRAIL, Helix, Illumina (with BaseSpace), Invitae, PierianDx, QIAGEN, Seven Bridges Genomics, SOPHiA Genetics, and Tempus - includes company metrics, funding sources, product details, founder/executive and board information, additional notes, and company visions].

Key Topics Covered

1. THE CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS & MOLECULAR PROFILING WORKFLOW

Clinical Genomics Workflow End Users/Personas

Mapping End Users to the Clinical Genomics Workflow

Clinical Information Delivery

2. THE PRECISION MEDICINE VALUE CHAIN

3. LEADING MEDICAL ORGANIZATIONS PLATFORM AND INFRASTRUCTURE PREFERENCES IN SUPPORT OF THEIR CLINICAL GENOMICS WORKFLOWS

Implementations and Choices of Molecular Profiling and Genetic Testing Processes

Medical Organizations' Clinical Genetic Testing Labs

Testing Lab Selection Criteria

Platforms and Infrastructures Currently Implemented at Leading Medical Organizations

Adoption of Commercial and Internally Developed Platforms, Tools, and Services

Medical Organizations Platform and Infrastructure Preferences

Profiles of Leading Medical Organizations

Cedars-Sinai

Emory Healthcare

Geisinger Health Systems

Intermountain Healthcare

Kaiser Permanente

Mayo Clinic

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Moffitt Cancer Center

Mount Sinai Health System

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Partners HealthCare

Sanford Health

St. Jude Children's Hospital

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

4. MEDICAL INDUSTRY CHALLENGES

Clinical Genomics - Unmet Needs and Challenges

Technical Challenges Associated with Scaling Clinical Genomics Applications

Scientific Challenges Associated with the Implementation of Clinical Genomics

Non-Technical / Scientific Challenges Associated with the Implementation of Clinical Genomics Applications

5. GENOMIC DATA GENERATION, DATA FLOW, AND DATA WAREHOUSING

Rethinking Optimized Genomic Data Generation and Data Flow

Structures of Successful Big Data Platforms

Scalable Data Generation and Data Flow Lacking Data Standards

Slow Integration of Clinical Genomics Data with Other Clinical/Patient Data

Current EMR/EHR Systems Do Not Support Genomics Data

Variant Data Warehousing for Data Analysis, Mining, and Querying

Enterprise Data Platform Architecture

Integration of Various Types of Data

A Data Warehouse That Supports Clinical Research

Data Warehousing and Fast Data Processing Requires a Scalable Infrastructure

The Ideal Variant Data Analysis and Query Platform

Data Warehouse versus a Data Lake

Cloud Is the Preferred Infrastructure

6. CLINICAL GENOMICS DATA SOLUTIONS

Genomic Data Infrastructures/Platforms for Data Storage, Processing, and Analysis

Scaled Data Storage and Computing Solutions

Clinical Genomics Data Platforms

Integrated Genomic Workflow

Data Processing Speed, Scalability, and Flexibility

Clinical Data Management & Knowledge Extraction

Clinico-Genomic Data Management and Integration

Genomic/Variant Data Querying and Analysis

Variant Data Interpretation/Decision Making/Reporting

Tertiary Analysis - Sequence Data Interpretation and Insight Generation

Tertiary Analysis - Embedded Interpretation Content for Insight Generation

Data Processing, Knowledge Extraction, and Reporting Companies Side-by-Side

7. CLINICAL GENOMICS MARKET TRENDS

Factors Impacting Clinical Sequencing Adoption

Genetic Testing and Molecular Profiling Trends

The Increasing Trend of Clinical Genetic Testing

Clinical Genomics Applications to Be Established in the Clinic as a Routine

Routine Genomic Applications Established over the Next Three to Five Years

Requirements to Establish Genomic Applications as a Routine

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Accelerate Adoption of Clinical Genomics

Agilent Is Building Integrated, Complete Clinical Workflow Solutions

Illumina's M&As Suggest the Goal of a Fully Integrated Sequencing Solution

Roche Is Expanding its Diagnostics Business

Thermo Fisher Scientific Is Strengthening Its Presence in the Clinical Sector

QIAGEN Is Pushing the Molecular Diagnostics and Clinical Research Markets

Other Acquisitions and Partnerships

8. TECHNOLOGIES IMPACTING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF CLINICAL GENOMICS & MOLECULAR PROFILING APPLICATIONS

3rd and 4th Generation Sequencing Technology

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Applications

AI in Healthcare Adoption Drivers

Liquid Biopsy in Clinical Diagnostics

Liquid Biopsy Clinical Applications

Long-Read Sequencing Technology

Real-World Data / Real-World Evidence

The FDA Is Attempting to Define RWD and RWE

An Uptick of RWD and RWE Publications

The Benefits of Real-World Evidence

The Challenges of Using RWD and RWE

An Active Playing Field of Commercial RWD Players

Clinical Genomics Adoption Challenges

9. COVID-19, THE HEALTHCARE DISRUPTER

Diagnostics - Commercial Companies Revamping

Diagnostics Companies Quickly Pivoted

COVID-19, a Disrupter, but also an Opportunity

Viral Sequencing Reveals How SARSCo-V-2 Evolves and Spreads

COVID-19 Resulted in Unprecedented Data Sharing

COVID-19 and the Massive Disruptions to Clinical Trials Processes

10. COMMERCIAL CLINICAL SOLUTIONS / PRODUCT PROVIDERS

Company Profiles

BC Platforms

Bluebee (an Illumina company)

Color

Congenica

DNAnexus

Fabric Genomics

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

Genoox

Genuity Science

Google Life Sciences

GRAIL

Helix

Illumina

Invitae

PierianDx

QIAGEN

Seven Bridges

SOPHiA Genetics

Tempus

11. THE FUNDING SITUATION

Companies Mentioned

Agilent

BC Platforms

Bluebee (an Illumina company)

Cedars-Sinai

Color

Congenica

DNAnexus

Emory Healthcare

Fabric Genomics

Foundation Medicine

Freenome

Geisinger Health Systems

Genoox

Genuity Science

Google Life Sciences

GRAIL

Helix

Illumina

Intermountain Healthcare

Invitae

Kaiser Permanente

Mayo Clinic

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Moffitt Cancer Center

Mount Sinai Health System

Nationwide Children's Hospital

Partners HealthCare

PierianDx

QIAGEN

Roche

Sanford Health

Seven Bridges

SOPHiA Genetics

St. Jude Children's Hospital

Tempus

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vanderbilt University Medical Center

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cgq7bd



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

