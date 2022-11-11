Global Clinical-grade Wearables Markets, 2019-2022 & 2026: Focus on Cardiac Wearables, Clinical-Grade Consumer Wearables, Blood Pressure Monitors, and Multiparameter Monitors

Nov 11, 2022, 09:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical-grade Wearables Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In this study, the global clinical-grade wearables market is segmented into cardiac wearables, clinical-grade consumer wearables, blood pressure monitors, and multiparameter monitors.
This study will provide a detailed overview of clinical- or medical-grade wearable devices for monitoring and diagnosis. It covers clinical-grade wearables for vital sign monitoring, cardiovascular monitoring, and physiological parameter tracking. The study period is 2019-2026.
The healthcare industry is facing a shortage of resources, including its workforce. This strain has increased the demand for remote monitoring technologies. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has fueled demand for home-based care and telehealth services. This sudden increase in remote monitoring and home-based care drives the need for regulated monitoring devices. Wearable devices aid in continuous remote monitoring of patients and are used for disease diagnosis and treatment.
Additionally, wearable devices used for continuously monitoring patients in hospital wards to reduce hospital staff workload, provide patient mobility, and detect early health deterioration are boosting market growth potential. Consumers have also started adopting wearable devices to monitor their chronic diseases. Moreover, the growing geriatric population drives demand for wearable devices at nursing homes and home-based hospitals.
Many consumer-grade wearable device companies, such as Apple and Fitbit, are entering the medical-grade wearables market to meet increasing demand. These companies are gaining regulatory clearance for product features such as atrial fibrillation detection for cardiac arrhythmia monitoring. Consequently, the market is experiencing a convergence between consumer-grade and medical-grade wearable devices.
Cardiac wearables are the fastest growing device segment due to increasing demand for continuous ECG monitoring, the most targeted feature for regulatory approval by consumer wearable device companies. Blood pressure monitoring is another popular feature poised to gain traction. North America is the largest market for wearable devices, while Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market because of the increasing acceptance of remote monitoring technologies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Clinical-grade Wearables Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Clinical-grade Wearables Market Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Wearables - Market Definitions
- Clinical-grade Wearables - Applications
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Monitoring Devices
- Wearables as Monitoring Devices
- Wearables in the Monitoring Market
- Clinical-grade Wearables - Monitoring Parameter Analysis
- Clinical-grade Wearables - Device Type and Location
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Cardiac Wearables
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Clinical-grade Consumer Wearables
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Blood Pressure Monitors
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Multiparameter Monitors
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
8. Future Trends
- Clinical-grade Wearables - Business Models
- Clinical-grade Wearables - Future Outlook
9. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Customizable Service-based Solutions and Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 2: AI-based Wearables Offering Early Disease Prediction and Predictive Insights
- Growth Opportunity 3: Continuous Remote Monitoring for Home-based Care
- Growth Opportunity 4: Wearable Vital Sign Monitoring Devices for Hospitals
- Growth Opportunity 5: Multiparameter Monitoring with Better Accuracy and Longer Battery Life
10. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o03vpv
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article