Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market: Rapid Changes Due to Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market. Strategies & Trends. Volume & Price. Updated with Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic. Situation Analysis and Executive & Consultant Guides. 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Clinical Laboratory has seen steady growth for the last 20 years, but this is changing with the effect of the COVID pandemic on healthcare and economic activity. Worse still, Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.

The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report from Howe Sound Research. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Trends like:

the genetic blizzard

emerging economies and global prosperity

pharmacogenomics

healthcare expansion in China

climate change

globalization

automation

Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2020 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



i. Clinical Laboratory Services - Strategic Situation Analysis and Impact Analysis of COVID Recession

ii. Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

iii. Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 the Growing Demand for Clinical Testing

1.2 Defining the Opportunity

1.3 Methods and Sources

1.4 U.S. Medical Market and laboratory Testing - Perspective



2. Overview of a Dynamic Market

2.1 Market Players - Roles & Impacts

2.2 Segmentation - Different Approaches

2.3 Structure of Clinical Testing Industry

2.4 Profiles of Key Companies

3. Trends Driving a Changing Market

3.1 Growth is Pushed from Many Sides

3.2 Factors at Work to Shrink the Market.

3.3 Automation

3.4 Environment and Evolution

3.5 Diagnostic Technology Development



4. Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

5. Country Market Sizes - North America 2016 to 2024

5.1 United States of America 2016 to 2024

5.2 Canada 2016 to 2024



6. Country Markets - Europe 2016 to 2024

6.1 France 2016 to 2024

6.2 Germany 2016 to 2024

6.3 United Kingdom 2016 to 2024

6.4 Spain 2016 to 2024.

6.5 Italy 2016 to 2024

6.6 Russia 2016 to 2024

6.7 Remainder of Europe and Former Soviet Union 2016 to 2024.



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific 2016 to 2024

7.1 China 2016 to 2024

7.2 Japan 2016 to 2024

7.3 South Korea 2016 to 2024

7.4 India 2016 to 2024

7.5 Australia 2016 to 2024

7.6 Rest of Asia Pacific 2016 to 2024



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & the Middle East 2016 to 2024.

8.1 Brazil 2016 to 2024

8.2 Mexico 2016 to 2024.

8.3 Remainder of Latin America 2016 to 2024

8.4 Africa & the Middle East 2016 to 2024 238



9. Global Market Summary 2016 to 2024

9.1 Global Market 2016 to 2024.

9.1.1 Clinical Chemistry - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.2 Microbiology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.3 Hematology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.4 Anatomic Pathology - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.5 Molecular Diagnostics - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.6 All Clinical Testing - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

9.1.7 Esoteric - Volumes, Prices, Revenues

10. the Future of the Clinical Laboratory

11. Additional Country Breakouts McKinsey

11.1 Switzerland 2016 to 2024 .

11.2 Portugal 2016 to 2024

11.3 Norway 2016 to 2024

11.4 Sweden 2016 to 2024

11.5 Benelux 2016 to 2024



Companies Mentioned



Acibadem Labmed Laboratory

ACM Medical Laboratory

Adicon Clinical Laboratories

American Bio-Clinical Laboratories, Int'l.

American Pathology Partners

ARUP Laboratories

Ascend Clinical

Aurora Diagnostics

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bioscientia Institut fr Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH

BP Healthcare Group.

Clinical Reference Laboratory

Clongen Laboratories

CompuNet Clinical Laboratories

Diagnsticos da Amrica

DIAN Diagnostics Co., Ltd

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Exagen Diagnostics.

Genomic Health

Genzyme Corporation

Gribbles Pathology

Guangzhou Kingmed Diagnostics Group Co., Ltd

Integrated Regional Laboratories

KDL Group.

Laboratory Corporation of America

Lifelabs

Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

Mid America Clinical Laboratories

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NeoGenomics

Pathology, Inc.

Psychemedics Corporation

Quest Diagnostics

RDL Reference Laboratory

Sonic Healthcare

Spectra Laboratories

Synlab Group

Unilabs

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/th8ptb

