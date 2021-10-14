Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market Report 2021: Clinical Labs Under Pressure as Covid Pandemic Closes Healthcare Operation

DUBLIN, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Clinical In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Laboratory Services Market, Q4 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

The Clinical Laboratory has seen steady growth for the last 20 years, but this is changing with the effect of the COVID pandemic on healthcare and economic activity. Worse still, Point of Care and Self Testing are threatening long term demand. Understand the opportunities and the threats in this comprehensive report.

The fundamentals are still here. Clinical laboratory testing is positioned to directly benefit from the explosion in biotechnology, especially genomics. Learn all about it in this new report. A range of dynamic trends are pushing market growth and company valuations.

Exciting technical developments, especially in the area of molecular diagnostics and pharmacogenomics hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that is moving out of the national and regional orientation and onto a global stage.

The report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2021 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing. Make facilities planning decisions. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions.

Laboratory, Molecular Diagnostics and Genomic Testing Recent Developments

Thermo Fisher Gets CE Mark for High-Throughput COVID-19 Assay

FDA Issues Alert - False Negatives due to SARS-CoV-2 Mutations

Will Labs Use Expanded Molecular Testing Capacities Post-COVID-19?

Cooperative Aims to Expand Clinical, Commercial NGS Access

Emerging COVID-19 Sequencing Assays - An Alternative to Existing Diagnostics?

CDC Ranks Two More Microbes as 'Urgent Threat'

ACLA Requests $5 billion to keep private labs going

to keep private labs going Applied Biology to Launch New Laboratory for Hair and Skin Disorders

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Outreach Operations

Quest Diagnostics Buys Assets of Boston Clinical Laboratory Services

CLA Urges FDA to Halt Crackdown on PGx Testing

Quest Diagnostics Subsidiary Buys True Health Dx Assets

BioReference Laboratories selected by IPA Association

Predictive Laboratories Announces Research Collaboration

NEOMED-LABS / Pacific Biomarkers Acquires PAIRimmune Francais

LabCorp and Envigo Complete Transactions

PathGroup Acquires Pathologists Bio-Medical Laboratories

Predictive Technology Acquires Taueret Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Business of Boyce & Bynum Pathology

Laboratories

Gestalt Diagnostics Expands Market Reach with Peak Medical Acquisition

Amazon exploring consumer health diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Laboratory Services Operation in Central Michigan

NeoGenomics to acquire Genoptix, Inc

Quest Diagnostics to Acquire U.S. Laboratory Services Business of Oxford Immunotec

Charles River Labs to acquire contract research firm for $800M

to acquire contract research firm for GROUPE BIO7 to be Sold to CERBA HEALTHCARE

GE Healthcare and Roche Partner to Develop Digital Diagnostics Platform

Trends Driving a Changing Market

Growth Is Pushed from Many Sides

Understanding the Impact of Aging Population.

COVID Related Testing Growth

Point of Care Testing can increase demand

Alternative Medicine Creates Testing Opportunity

Esoteric Testing Moving Mainstream

Genetic Based Testing Creates New Department and New Discipline

Factors at Work to Shrink The Market

COVID 19 Recession

Economic or population contraction.

Testing usage analysis curtailing growth

Wellness has a downside

Test Displacement Impacts Important

Point of Care Testing

Automation

Stranded LIMS Investment

Software as a Service

Physician Office and Access Systems

Environment and Evolution

Diagnostic Technology Development

Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

Impact of NGS on pricing

POCT/Self Testing Disruptive Force

Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

CGES Testing, A Brave New World

Molecular Diagnostics Technologies at The Forefront of Growth

Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

