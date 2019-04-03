Global Clinical Laboratory Services Industry

NEW YORK, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clinical Laboratory Services in US$ Million by the following Segments: Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 133 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ADICON Clinical Laboratories, Inc.

- ARUP Laboratories

- Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc.

- DaVita, Inc.

- Enzo Clinical Labs

- Genova Diagnostics, Inc.



CLINICAL LABORATORY SERVICES MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Hospital-Based Medical Laboratories

Independent Laboratories

Physician Office-Based Laboratories





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Clinical Laboratory Services - An Overview

Growth of Specialty Labs

Outlook

Developed Nations: Cost Pressures Necessitate New Strategies

Despite Challenges, Emerging Markets Provide Growth Opportunities

Routine Testing Takes the Lead; Esoteric Testing Services Drive Growth

Common Routine and Esoteric Tests

Key Market Drivers

Growth Contributing Factors in a Gist

Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Global Population

Table 1: Global Aging Population (in Thousands) by Age Group: 1975-2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Comparison of Aging Population by Country (1980, 2015 & 2050): Percentage Share of Population Aged Above-

Years of the Overall Population for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increase in Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets

Table 6: Healthcare Spending as a Percentage of GDP by Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 7: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in US$) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Awareness Levels

Need to Cut Healthcare Costs

Rising Incidence of Diseases

Major Causes of Fatalities Worldwide - A Statistical Overview

Table 8: Fatalities in High Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD, Cancer, Injury, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Fatalities in Mid Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Fatalities in Low Income Countries by Health Disorder (2015 & 2030): Projected Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for CVD; Cancer; Injury; HIV, TB & Malaria; Malnutrition; and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

World Cancer Statistics: Incidence and Mortality Data

Table 11: World Cancer Incidence by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Cancer Mortality by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of Cancer-Related Deaths (in Thousands) for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: New Cancer Cases in the World by Affected Site (2012) (In Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: Global Incidence of Common Cancers in Men (2012): Number of New Cases Reported in Thousands for Lung & Bronchus, Prostate, Colorectal and Liver Cancers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Incidence of Common Cancers in Women (2012): Number of New Cases Reported in Thousands for Breast, Colorectal, Lung & Bronchus and Liver Cancers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Global Cancer Mortality in Men for Select Cancers (2012): Number of Deaths in Thousands for Lung & Bronchus, Liver, Colorectal and Prostate Cancers (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: Global Cancer Mortality in Women for Select Cancers (2012): Number of Deaths in Thousands for Breast, Lung & Bronchus, Colorectal and Liver (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cancer Prone Sites based on Age

Global HIV Statistics

Table 18: HIV Infection Statistics Worldwide: 2017 (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Worldwide HIV Prevalence and Incidence (in Million) by Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Worldwide AIDS Related Deaths by Geographic Region: 2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cardiovascular Disease Statistics

Table 21: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Prevalence of Heart Failure in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025, and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases





3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Need for Clinical Laboratories to Reinvent Business Models

Laboratory Informatics Offers Opportunities to Streamline Operations

Transforming Hospital Laboratory into a Profit Center

Laboratory Specific IT Platforms Provide a Business Case for Outreach Programs

Hospital Outreach Laboratories Deliver Better Value to Larger Organizations

Managing and Measuring Value

Manufacturers Leveraging Expertise to Address Requirements of Laboratories

Factors Impacting Laboratories

Moving Towards Value Driven Healthcare

Maximizing ROI in a Low Cost Environment

Making Most of Global Best Practices

Advent of Novel Devices Fuel growth for Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Biobanks Gain Prominence

Home Based Systems Go Digital

Drones Emerging as Cost Effective and Efficient Mode for Transporting Samples

Innovative Strategies of Clinical Laboratories at Health Systems

Creation of Standardized Medical Laboratory Services

Standardization of Test Methodologies and Menus

Laboratory Testing Industry Faces Unique Investor Led Disruption

Divergent Paths for Independent Labs and Health System Labs

Factors Affecting Divergence

Supporting ACO Requirements

Transformations in Healthcare

Integrated Care Support

Population Health Initiatives

Home-Field Benefits

Evolving Clinical Laboratory Sector to Drive Diverse Lab Test Segment Market Share

Key Market Differentiators

Real-Time Lab Data Access

IVD Market Growth: An Indication of Growth in Clinical Labs Market

New Technologies and Tests Drive Demand for Specific Testing

Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment Decision Making

Increasing Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services

Cancer Testing Market: Opportunity for Clinical Labs

Shortened Hospitalization Enhances Significance of Medical Labs

Lab Automation Speeds Up

Standardization Gains Precedence in the Hunt for Automation

Heightened Use of IT Systems in Clinical Laboratories

Assessing the Impact of Point-of-Care Testing on Clinical Labs

Autoimmune Disease Testing: Labs Seek Cost-Effective & High Productivity Options

POLs: Reducing Turnaround Times for Testing

POL Market Succumbs to Cost Pressures

Laboratory Outsourcing Trend Gains Strength

Value-Based Outsourcing of Services to Take Center Stage

Challenges Facing Lab Testing Market

Dependence on Third Parties

Lack of Skilled Workers





4. CLINICAL LABORATORY SERVICES - AN INTRODUCTION



Clinical Laboratory Services

Laboratory Medicine

Anatomic Pathology

Histology

Histopathology

Physiology

Pathology

Surgical Pathology

Electron Microscopy

Pathophysiology

Clinical Pathology

Microbiology

Bacteriology

Parasitology

Virology

Mycology

Immunology/Serology

Hematology

Clinical Chemistry

Genetics

Toxicology

Urinalysis

Cytogenetics

Reproduction Biology

Clinical Biochemistry

Types of Tests Conducted in Medical Labs

Routine Tests

Esoteric Tests

Anatomic Pathology Services

Types of Clinical Laboratories

Hospital-Based Laboratories

Physician Office-Based Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Potential Customers for Medical Laboratories

Work Process in Clinical Labs

Specimen Processing & Result Analysis in Clinical Labs

Laboratory Information Systems

Conducting Lab Tests

Key Personnel in Medical Labs

Role of Medical Technologists

Role of Medical Technicians

Analysis, Validation and Interpretation of Results

Testing Equipment

Bio-Safety Hazards and Equipment Design

Essential Bio-safety Equipment in Clinical Laboratories

Personal Protection Equipment in Medical Labs

Economic Model Followed By Testing Laboratories

Revenues

Test Volume

Price

Expenses

Dichotomy between Customers and Payers in Medical Lab Industry

Impact of Environmental Factors on Lab Tests

Cleanliness

Dust

Humidity

Temperature

Light

Regulatory Overview

Legislative & Regulatory Environment Worldwide

GCLP

ISO 15189:2003

ISO 15189 Accreditation

ILAC





5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



A Preview

Quest Diagnostics & LabCorp: The Leading Independent Labs

Consolidation Activity Continues to Soar

Select Major Clinical Laboratory Transactions in the Recent Past

Industry Giants Tread on Different Paths in Consolidation Activity

5.1 Focus on Select Players

ADICON Clinical Laboratories, Inc. (China)

ARUP Laboratories (USA)

Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

DaVita, Inc. (USA)

Enzo Clinical Labs (USA)

Genova Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Kingmed Diagnostics (China)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA)

Dynacare (Canada)

Mayo Clinic Laboratories (USA)

NeoGenomics Laboratories (USA)

Genoptix, Inc. (USA)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)

Sonic Healthcare Limited (Australia)

Bioscientia Institut fÃ¼r Medizinische Diagnostik GmbH (Germany)

American Esoteric Laboratories (USA)

Spectra Laboratories, Inc. (USA)

SYNLAB International GmbH (Germany)

The National Health Laboratory Service (South Africa)

Thyrocare Technologies Limited (India)

Unilabs SA (Switzerland)

5.2 Service/Product Introductions

LabCorp Introduces Pixel by LabCorpSM

Genoptix Introduces BCR-ABL MRDx® TFR Monitoring Test

Ortho and Diazyme Launch Three New Microtip Partnership Assays

LabCorp Receives FDA Approval for UltraQual® Multiplex PCR Assay

Enzo Introduces AMPIPROBE®

LabCorp Introduces PD-L1 IHC 28-8 pharmDx Assay in the US

Quest Diagnostics Introduces QHerit

LabCorp Unveils ADAMTS13 Test

LabCorp Introduces PreTRM® Test

GenPath Women€™s Health Introduces ClariTest

Quest Diagnostics Introduces Test to Assess Response to Antiviral Therapy for HBV

Quest Diagnostics Introduces Antibody Test for Zika Virus

Mayo Clinic Launches Zika Antibody Test

Quest Diagnostics Introduces CogniSense Cognitive Assessment Tool

Great Basin Scientific Launches Shiga Toxin Direct Test

Laboratory Corporation of America Launches Zika Virus Testing

Quest Diagnostics Introduces New Cancer Test Services

Laboratory Corporation of America Launches Epi proColon® Colorectal Cancer Test

Immunetics to Launch New Services for Invasive Fungal Infections

5.3 Recent Industry Activity

NeoGenomics Acquires Genoptix

Quest Diagnostics to Establish Flagship Laboratory in the US

Quest Diagnostics to Take Over Clinical Laboratory Services Business of BBPL

Mayo Medical Laboratories Changes Name to Mayo Clinic Laboratories

LabCorp Renews Partnership with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Quest Diagnostics Extends Supply Agreement with Clinical Genomics

Quest Diagnostics to Acquire Laboratory Services Operations of Marin General Hospital

Quest Diagnostics Takes Over Select Laboratory Services Operations of Hurley Medical Center

Jinyu Medical Joins Global Strategic Alliance for Medical Diagnostic Services

BioIVT Takes Over Clinical Trials Laboratory Services

Quest Diagnostics to Divest Indian Diagnostics Business

Quest Diagnostics Takes Over PhenoPath

Quest Diagnostics to Take Over US Business of Oxford Immunotec

Quest Diagnostics Takes Over ReproSource

SYNLAB Takes Over Yhtyneet Medix Laboratoriot

Zhejiang Dian Diagnostics and Agena Bioscience Sign Commercial Partnership

Genoptix and MolecularMD Sign Marketing and Testing Services Agreement for MRDx® BCR-ABL Test

LabCorp and Unilabs Enter into Strategic Partnership

LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Embark on Standardization of Laboratory Services

ACM Global Acquires DrugScan and DSI Medical Services

KingMed and llumina Partner to Develop New Testing Applications

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Shiel Medical Laboratory Business of Fresenius

NeoGenomics Joins COEP Program of Thermo Fisher

Eurofins Scientific Acquires EAG Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Cleveland HeartLab

Quest Diagnostics and Clinical Genomics Announce FDA Approval for InSure® ONE

LabCorp Enters into Laboratory Partnership with Capital Health

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Select Assets of California Laboratory Associates

Quest Diagnostics Takes Over Laboratory Services Operations of Two Hospitals in Connecticut

Unilabs to Take Over Blufstein

Unilabs to Acquire to Stake in Scientific Clinical Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Acquires Med Fusion and Clear Point

LabCorp Extends Laboratory Services Agreement with Novant Health

Sysmex Inks Agreement with Myanmar€™s NHL for Improving Clinical Testing

BioPharma Services Acquires Assays from Bioanalytical Laboratory Services

Quest Diagnostics Joins Hands with AncestryDNA for Genotyping Test Services

LabCorp Inks Definitive Deal to Acquire and Merge with Sequenom

MDxHealth and Cerba Ink European Distribution Deal for MDxHealth€™s Prostate Cancer Test

Schryver Medical Takes Over Professional Clinical Laboratory

Oxford Immunotec Inks Definitive Deal to Acquire Imugen

Zora Biosciences and Mayo Medical Team Up for New Plasma Ceramide Tests

Quest Diagnostics Introduces New Hepatitis C Testing Capabilities

Aurora Diagnostics Takes Over Pacific Pathology

Meridian Bioscience Acquires Magellan Biosciences and Magellan Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America Acquires Pathology

Clinical Research Laboratories Takes Over Suncare Research Laboratories





6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 24: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Hospital-Based Laboratories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for Hospital-Based Laboratories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for Hospital-Based Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Independent Laboratories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Independent Laboratories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Independent Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Physician Office-Based Laboratories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Physician Office-Based Laboratories by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Physician Office-Based Laboratories by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





7.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Clinical Laboratories: A Vital Constituent of Healthcare Industry

Impact of PAMA on Clinical Laboratories

Smaller Labs Embrace Digital Pathology Technology

Physician Office Laboratories Losing Sheen in the US

New Legislation Pushes Hospitals to Explore Cost Cutting Options

Genetic Testing Costs Concern Health Insurers

Emerging Trends in Clinical Laboratory Market

PAMA 2014 Kicks in Rate Cuts

Laboratory Benefit Management Program

Accountable Care Organizations

Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine

Clinical Laboratory Services: Systemic Challenges

Number and Type of Laboratories

Detecting Frauds in Low Cost Tests

Technical Complexity of Clinical Laboratory Services

Strategies in the Dramatically Evolving Economic Environment

Decline in Medicare Payments

Increasing Market Competitiveness

Laboratories-of-Choice Option

Increased Cost Sharing by Patients

Increase in Bundled Payment Options

Options for Clinical Laboratories

Partnering with Other Health Systems or Area Hospitals for Building Lab Business

Perform Tests on Behalf of Large Laboratories Attempting Entry into New Markets

Affiliate with Larger Labs having the Ability to Manage the Lab Business of Hospitals

Selling of Outreach Lab Businesses to Large National Laboratory Companies

Entering into JVs with National Labs for Expanding Outreach Business

Changing Healthcare Industry Dynamics Affect Clinical Lab Testing Market

Table 36: Healthcare Spending as a % of GDP: 2006-2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Glance at Major Growth Drivers

Unmet Diagnostic Needs of Aging Population

Table 37: US Elderly Population by Age Group (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Drives Focus onto Early Detection & Prevention

Cancer Statistics in the US

Table 38: The US Cancer Incidence by Gender (2017): No. of Reported New Cases for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: Cancer Incidence in the US by Affected Site (2017): Number of New Cancer Cases (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in the US

Table 40: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in the US (2013 & 2035): Number of People with DM (in Thousands) in the 20-79 Age Group for the US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services

Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis

Impact of Scientific Advances & Role of Healthcare IT Solutions

Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs

Legislative, Regulatory and Policy Environment

Opportunities for Individual Testing

Population Screening Initiatives

Challenges Facing Clinical Labs Market

Key Trends & Issues

Product-Related Trends

Anatomic Pathology & Cytology Testing: Personalized Medicine Presents Positive Future

Esoteric Testing Market: Faster Growth than Routine Testing Segment

Molecular Diagnostics: Promising Growth Opportunities

Drugs of Abuse Testing: Prospects Linked to Employment Levels

Future Holds Promise for Specialty Testing Market

Impact of Healthcare Spending Cuts on Routine & Specialty Lab Tests

Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment Decision Making

Tissue-based Diagnostics Market to Expand

Toxicology Laboratories Market: An Insight

Genetic and Genomic Clinical Lab Testing Market: Promising Prospects

Shift towards Managed Care - A Challenge for Independent Clinical Labs?

Evolving ACO Business Model: A Challenge for Independent Labs

Integration of Clinical Care: Impact on Clinical Labs & Anatomic Pathology Groups

Hospital Laboratory Outreach Programs: On the Rise

Physician Practices: The New Acquisition Targets

Table 41: % of Independent Physicians in the US (2000, 2005 & 2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cost Cutting Measures to Hit Lab Outreach Testing Business?

Hospitals Foray into Health Insurance Market: Opportunities for Hospital Labs

Shortened Hospital Stay Enhances Significance of Medical Labs

Lab Automation: A Key Trend in the Clinical Laboratory Testing Market

Health Plans Interpose Between Clinical Labs and Physicians

POCT Segment Withstands Cost Pressures

Quality Concerns Bring Information Technologies to the Fore

Move towards IQCP Remains Lethargic

Dealing with Regulatory Changes: A Tough Ask for Clinical Labs

A Peek into Reimbursement Environment for Clinical Lab Services

Regulation of LDTs Hangs in Balance

Competitive Landscape

Providers of Clinical Laboratory Service in the US: A Review

Hospital-Based Labs

Table 42: Registered Hospitals in the US by Type: 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Independent Labs

Table 43: Independent Labs Market in the US (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp, Small Independent Labs and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Physician Office-Based Labs and Others

Consolidation Activity Gathers Pace in Clinical Laboratory Testing Market

Regulatory Landscape

Select Major Regulations

A2LA

ASCLS

CAP

Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)

Table 44: CLIA-Certified Laboratories in the US (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Labs by Lab Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

FDA Regulations

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Regulation

Medicare Coverage for Screening Tests

Medicare Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS)

Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS)

Medicaid

Table 45: Medicare Spending in the US (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Spending by Category - Medicare Advantage, Inpatient Hospital, Prescription Drugs, Physician Fee Schedule, Outpatient Hospital and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 46: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: US Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: US 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Need for Testing

Table 49: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Gender and Affected Site (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: New Cancer Cases in Canada by Province (2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Cancer Incidence in Canada by Age Group and Gender: Age Standardized Incidence Rate per 100,000 People (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetes Prevalence in Canada - A Statistical Overview

Table 52: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in Canada (2013 & 2035): Number of People with DM (in Thousands) in the 20-

Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Scenario in Canada

Accreditation Canada

Standards Council of Canada

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Canadian Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Physician Office Labs Play Limited Role in Lab Services

Demographics Drive Market Growth

Table 56: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2050 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Percentage Distribution of Japanese Population by Age Group: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in Japan (2012 & 2030) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 59: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Japanese Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Favorable Demographics and Technological Evolutions to Drive the Market

Economic Woes and their Effect on the Market

Table 62: Diagnostics Market in Europe (2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Medical Imaging, Laboratory Testing, and Anatomic Pathology (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

European Healthcare System: In a State of Transition?

Aging Population to Drive Demand for Medical Laboratory Services

Table 63: European Country-wise Statistics of 60+ Population as % of Total Population: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Testing

Table 64: Cancer Incidence in Europe by Site: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape

Select Leading Players

Cerba

Unilabs

Labco

Synlab

LabCorp

Sonic Healthcare

Synlab-Labco Combination Alters Market Landscape

Accreditation and Regulatory Scenario in the EU

B.Market Analytics

Table 65: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: European Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: European 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: European Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: European 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.1 France

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Table 71: Percentage Distribution of French Population by Age Group: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Complex Regulations Slow Down Industry Consolidation

Table 72: Leading Players in the French Clinical Laboratory Services Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Cerba/Novescia, Eurofins, Labco, Unilabs and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: French Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: French 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.2 Germany

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Clinical Laboratory Services in Germany - An Overview

Policy Restrictions Stifle the Market

Privatization: A Visible Trend in the Lab Market

Regulatory Scenario in Germany

DAkkS GmbH - Germany€™s National Accreditation Body

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: German Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: German 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.3 Italy

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

ACCREDIA - The Italian Accreditation Body

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Italian Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

UKAS - The Sole National Accreditation Body in the UK

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: UK Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: UK 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 85: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Spanish Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 88: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Russian Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Switzerland

Overview

Physician Office Labs Market Goes Strong in Swiss

Poland

Ukraine

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview

Healthcare Spending in Asia-Pacific on the Rise

China and India: Two Fast-Growing Markets

APLAC - A Regional Accreditation Body in Asia-Pacific

B.Market Analytics

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Medical Labs Market: An Overview

Healthcare Reforms: Opportunities for Clinical Labs Market

Drive to Improve Access to Healthcare Fuels Growth in Independent Clinical Laboratories

Table 100: Leading Independent Medical Labs in China (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Leading Players (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Industry Leaders Look to Expand Beyond Clinical Services

CNAL - The National Accreditation Body in China

B.Market Analytics

Table 101: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Chinese Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.5.2 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Review of Select Regional Markets

Australia

NATA - An Australian Regulatory Agency

Hong Kong

HKAS - An Accreditation Body in Hong Kong

India

Clinical Laboratory Market: Overview

Growth Drivers

Challenges

Levels of Medical Laboratories

Primary Level

Secondary Level

Tertiary Level

Biochemistry Analysis: An Important Clinical Lab Segment

Table 104: Indian Clinical Laboratory Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Segment - Biochemistry, Immunology, Hematology, Microbiology, Histopathology and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Business Model of Medical Labs

Table 105: Indian Medical Laboratories Market (2018)): Number of Labs and Collection Centers Operated by Metropolis, SRL Diagnostics, and Dr. Lal Path Labs (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Scenario in India

Indonesia

Overview

Novel Technologies Fuel Demand for Clinical Laboratory Testing

South Korea

Rapidly Aging Population Spurs Demand for Clinical Lab Testing

KOLAS - The National Accreditation Agency of Korea

Philippines

Regulatory Scenario in Philippines

Singapore

Clinical Laboratories Market in Singapore - An Overview

SAC - The National Agency for Accreditation in Singapore

Thailand

BLQS - A Designated Accreditation Authority in Thailand

Vietnam

Rising Incidence of Diseases Fuels Clinical Laboratory Market in Vietnam

B.Market Analytics

Table 106: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.6 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Latin America Emerges as Promising Central Lab Market

Market Drivers

Impact of Macro Economic Factors

Service Provider Landscape

Industry Best Practices

Cost Saving Strategies

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Brazil

Overview

INMETRO - The National Accreditation Body of Brazil

Diagnostic Lab Market in Brazil to Remain Highly Dynamic

Expansion of Healthcare Sector Fuels Growth

Market Outlook

Chile

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Latin American Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

7.7 Rest of World

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Medical Laboratories in Sub-Saharan Africa

East Africa

West Africa

Nigeria

State of Medical Diagnostics in Nigeria

South Africa

Regulatory Environment in South Africa

B.Market Analytics

Table 112: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Rest of World Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory Services by Location - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent Laboratories, and Physician Office-Based Laboratories Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



8. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 133 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 148) The United States (102) Canada (11) Japan (1) Europe (15) - France (2) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (5) - Rest of Europe (6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (13) Middle East & Africa (5) Latin America (1)

