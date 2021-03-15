Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Report 2021-2024: COVID-19 Highlighted the Threat Posed by Infectious Diseases, Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases Grows in Importance

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Laboratory Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Clinical Laboratory Services is projected to reach US$ 126.7 billion by 2024, driven by the rapidly growing test volumes compounded by aging population and the ongoing trend towards preventive healthcare.

In addition to aging population, other factors responsible for the massive increase in patient specimens tested in labs and the ensuing demand for clinical lab testing services include increased diseases surveillance and screening supported by government public health screening policies; rise in new strains of infectious diseases; epidemic spread of chronic diseases such as diabetes, thyroid dysfunction and the need for routine diagnostics in long-term disease management; rise in cancer and robust demand for clinical molecular diagnostics to detect pathogenic mutations in DNA; and expanding base of state/local public and private health labs.

Also driving growth in the market are several other factors such as increasing patient awareness over the importance of timely disease diagnosis; rising incidence of chronic conditions due to changing lifestyles; advancements in the area of proteomics and genomics; development of novel genetic tests, companion diagnostics and molecular testing; and rising CAPEX in affordable laboratory automation technologies.

The growing focus shed on overall healthcare cost reduction is resulting in increased outsourcing of laboratory services. Outsourcing offers significant cost benefits for hospitals as it eliminates the need to invest in expensive laboratory automation equipment which is critical for timely processing of large volumes of patient samples in a single cycle without compromising analytical accuracy.

The United States represents the largest market worldwide, supported by well-developed healthcare infrastructure, advancements in diagnostic services, and committed pursuit of excellence in diagnostic services.

Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.3% through the analysis period led by vast unmet medical needs; high untapped potential due to lower current clinical testing levels; improving healthcare infrastructure; increasing income and healthcare per capita spending; growing prevalence of chronic and life-threatening diseases as a result of rapid economic growth, urbanization and the ensuing spread of unhealthy lifestyles; and the gradual transition to pro-healthy lifestyles.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Clinical Laboratories Step Up Strategies for Protecting Personnel

Assays for COVID-19 Detection

Clinical Labs Benefit from the Surge in COVID-19 Testing Volumes

COVID-19 Affects Fortunes of Non-COVID Diagnostics

Cancer Testing Dives During First Half of 2020

Labs Embark New Journeys to Retain Overall Volumes

At Home Testing Presents Challenges for Clinical Lab Services

An Introduction to Clinical Laboratory Services

Types of Tests Conducted in Medical Labs

Types of Clinical Laboratories

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Hospital-based Laboratories Lead the Global Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Present Considerable Growth Opportunities

Competition

Consolidation Activity Gathers Pace

Select M&A Transactions in Clinical Laboratory Services Industry (2019 & 2020)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Healthcare Needs of Aging Population to Boost Demand for Laboratory Services

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives the World Clinical Laboratory Services Market

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

With COVID-19 Highlighting the Threat Posed by Infectious Diseases, Role of Clinical Labs in Testing Infectious Diseases Grows in Importance

Increasing Prevalence of Respiratory Infections Drive Growth

Lab Automation Speeds Up

Rise of Laboratory 4.0 Transforms Clinical Laboratory Space

Laboratory Information Systems Gain Traction amidst Growing Need to Enhance Workflow Efficiencies and Reduce Costs

Artificial Intelligence: The Future of LIMS

Digitalization, Automation and AI Trends Shape Growth

Microbiology Laboratories Switch to Automation to Push Yields

Artificial Intelligence Holds Positive Implications for Automation of Clinical Microbiology

Clinical Microbiology Market Benefits from Digitalization and Robotization Trend

Integration of Clinical Microbiology with Cloud Computing

Advent of New & Advanced Devices Fuels Growth in Clinical Laboratory Services Market

New Technologies and Tests Drive Demand for Specific Testing

Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment Decision Making

Innovations Hold Potential to Improve Clinical Chemistry Lab Performance

Disruptive Innovations in Clinical Lab Space Present Growth Opportunities

Increasing Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services

Autoimmune Disease Testing: Labs Seek Cost-Effective & High Productivity Options

Genetic Disease Testing Offers Bright Prospects for Lab Services

Reduced Hospitalization Enhances Significance of Medical Labs

Standardization Gains Precedence in the Hunt for Automation

Assessing the Impact of Point-of-Care Testing on Clinical Labs

Hospital Laboratories to Transform into Profit Centers

Hospital Outreach Laboratories Deliver Better Value to Larger Organizations

Physician Office Laboratories: Focus on Reducing Turnaround Times for Testing

Emerging Clinical Laboratory Designs Focus on Improving Space Utilization and Promote Healthy Work Environments

Laboratory Outsourcing Trend Gains Strength

Challenges Facing Lab Testing Market

UNITED STATES

United States : A Major Market for Clinical Laboratory Services

: A Major Market for Clinical Laboratory Services A Glance at Major Growth Drivers

COVID-19 Accelerates Market Expansion

US-based Labs Ramp Up Operations Amidst the COVID-19 Situation

FDA Plays Instrumental Role in Influx of New Tests

CMS Prioritizes COVID-19 Testing: Announces New Reimbursement Rules

Unmet Diagnostic Needs of Aging Population: Major Driver

Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Drives Focus onto Early Detection & Prevention

Cancer Statistics in the US

Prevalence of Diabetes in the US

Opportunities in Personalized Medicine and Clinical Trial Services

Growing Focus on Early Diagnosis

Impact of Scientific Advances & Role of Healthcare IT Solutions

Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs

Opportunities from Individual Testing & Population Screening Initiatives

Clinical Laboratory Services: Systemic Challenges

Changing Healthcare Industry Dynamics Affect Clinical Lab Testing Market

Key Trends & Issues

Anatomic Pathology & Cytology Testing: Personalized Medicine Presents Positive Future

Esoteric Testing Market: Faster Growth than Routine Testing Segment

Molecular Diagnostics: Promising Growth Opportunities

Drugs of Abuse Testing: Prospects Linked to Employment Levels

Future Holds Promise for Specialty Testing Market

Smaller Labs Embrace Digital Pathology Systems

Impact of Healthcare Spending Cuts on Routine & Specialty Lab Tests

Increasing Role of Advanced Tests in Clinical Treatment Decision Making

Toxicology Laboratories Market: An Insight

Genetic and Genomic Clinical Lab Testing Market: Promising Prospects

Shift towards Managed Care - A Challenge for Independent Clinical Labs?

ACO Business Model: A Challenge for Independent Labs

Integration of Clinical Care: Impact on Clinical Labs & Anatomic Pathology Groups

Hospital Laboratory Outreach Programs: On the Rise

Physician Practices: The New Acquisition Targets

Cost Cutting Measures to Hit Lab Outreach Testing Business?

Shortened Hospital Stay Enhances Significance of Medical Labs

POCT Segment Withstands Cost Pressures

Quality Concerns Bring IT Solutions & Automation to the Fore

Move towards IQCP

Reimbursement Policies Strongly Influence Clinical Lab Services Market

Challenges Facing Clinical Labs Market

Competitive Landscape

Providers of Clinical Laboratory Service in the US: A Review

Hospital-Based Labs

Independent Labs

Physician Office-Based Labs and Others

Consolidation Activity Gathers Pace in Clinical Laboratory Testing Market

Accreditation and Regulatory Scenario in the US

Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA)

A2LA

ASCLS

CAP

An Overview of Select Regulations

Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA) of 2014

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Regulation

Medicare Coverage for Screening Tests

Medicaid

Market Analytics

CANADA

COVID-19 Widens the Business Case for Clinical Laboratory Services

Market Analytics

JAPAN

COVID-19 Testing Elevates Market Prospects

Market Analytics

CHINA

Clinical Laboratory Services Market in China : An Overview

: An Overview COVID-19 Outbreak Spurs Huge Demand

Healthcare Reforms Bolster Opportunities

Independent Clinical Labs Gain from Prevailing Trends

Market Leaders Look to Expand Beyond Clinical Services

CNAL: The National Accreditation Body in China

Market Analytics

EUROPE

Market Overview

COVID-19 Testing Drives Revenue Growth

Aging Population: Prime Growth Driver

Automated Systems Gain Preeminence

Accreditation and Regulatory Scenario in the EU

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

Clinical Laboratory Services in Germany : An Overview

: An Overview Regulatory/Accreditation Scenario

Market Analytics

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

COVID-19 Testing in the UK

Market Analytics

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific : An Emerging Market

: An Emerging Market Market Analytics

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

India : High Growth Market

: High Growth Market Clinical Laboratory Market: Overview

COVID-19 Testing Widens Opportunities

Levels of Medical Laboratories

Competitive Landscape

Market Analytics

SOUTH KOREA

COVID-19 Steers Clinical Lab Services Market

Market Analytics

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

