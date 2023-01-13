Global Clinical Logistics Service Provider Benchmarking Report 2022: Outsourcing Practices, Service Provider Selection, Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions, Company Profiles, Study Data

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Logistics Benchmarking" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Clinical Logistics Service Provider Benchmarking report will give pharmaceutical companies and clinical logistics providers a comprehensive overview of outsourcing practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of clinical logistics provider service quality across a series of 15 performance attributes specific to outsourced clinical logistics.



Various factors are contributing to the storage and distribution of clinical trial materials becoming more complex. Managing the intricacies of clinical logistics can expedite bringing a drug to market and knowledge of various service providers and their offerings and capabilities can help users navigate the complexities of the space.

For any drug sponsors looking to engage a third-party clinical logistics provider there are a variety of options: integrated clinical trial service providers, specialty couriers focused on the life science industry, transportation/package delivery companies' healthcare offering, freight forwarders/integrators with experience across multiple industries, and airline cargo services.

In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, the publisher presents data on 400 service encounters from 100 respondents who have been involved in outsourcing clinical logistics services in the past 18 months.

What you will learn:

Drug Developers:

Learn which clinical logistics providers are being used by your peers and their preference on providers, along with verbatims from outsourcers explaining their inclination

Discover the criteria used by peers to select clinical logistics providers to help evaluate proposals for your business

Make a more educated purchase of clinical logistics services by understanding which providers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual clinical logistics providers have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects

Service Providers:

Gain insight into the service provider attributes sponsors are looking for when selecting a clinical logistics partner and the reasons why a provider might lose a bid to better create and fine-tune service offerings

Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 15 performance metrics specific to outsourced clinical logistics and related services

Explore sponsor's usage patterns of specific provider types (integrated provider, specialty couriers, freight forwarders, etc.) and preferred providers for outsourced clinical logistics

Major Topics:

Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

Service Provider Selection

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Company Service Quality Profiles

Study Data

Key Topics Covered:



Copyright and Usage Guidelines



How to Use this Report



Analysis Note: Outsourcing Requirement



Introduction



Methodology



Respondent Demographics



Major Sections



Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

Primary Section Takeaways

Clinical Logistics Service Providers Used by Category

Clinical Logistics Volume by Service Provider Category

Preferred Provider Use

Preferred Providers by Category

Service Provider Selection

Primary Section Takeaways

Decision-making Influence on Service Provider Selection

By Organization

By Sponsor Department

Top Clinical Logistics Service Provider Selection Attributes

Top Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Provider Familiarity Continued

Clinical Logistics Leaders, Unprompted

Service Providers Included in the RFP Process

Clinical Logistics Provider Use

Clinical Logistics Provider Preference

Reasons for Service Provider Preference

Summary Table

Service Provider Performance

Primary Section Takeaways

A Note on Performance Calculations

Performance By Category

Integrated Clinical Trial Service Providers

Specialty Couriers

Transportation/Package Delivery Companies' Healthcare Offering

Freight Forwarders/Integrators

Airline Cargo Services

Performance Across Service Providers

Service Provider Performance: Capabilities

Service Provider Performance: Organization Factors

Service Provider Performance: Project Management & Team

Company Service Quality Profiles



Study Data

Decision-making Influence

Department Influence on Clinical Logistics Provider Selection

Clinical Logistics Service Provider Use by Category

Favored Clinical Logistics Service Provider Category

Clinical Logistics Volume by Service Provider Category

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers in 3 Years

Preferred Providers by Category

Difficulty Using a Non-Preferred Provider

Organizational Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection

Capabilities that Influence Service Provider Selection

Project Management & Team Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection

Most Important Attributes that Influence Service Provider Selection

Reasons Service Providers Lose Bids

Clinical Logistics Leaders, Unprompted

Other Responses (1%)

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Providers Included in the RFP Process

Clinical Logistics Provider Use

Clinical Logistics Provider Preference

Service Provider Preference Verbatim Responses

Service Provider Drill-downs

Industry Average

Integrated Clinical Trial Service Providers

Almac

Catalent

ICON

Parexel

Patheon (including Fisher Clinical Service)

PCI Pharma Services

PPD

Sharp Clinical Services

Specialty Couriers

Cardinal Health

Clinigen Clinical Supplies

Management (formerly CSM)

Marken, a UPS Company

World Courier

Transportation/Package Delivery Companies' Healthcare Offering

DHL

FedEx, including TNT

UPS

Freight Forwarders/Integrators

DB Schenker

Keuhne + Nagel

Airline Cargo Services

Demographics

Company Type and Size

Headquarters Location

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Clinical Logistics Outsourcing Frequency and Involvement

