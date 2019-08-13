Global Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Markets, 2016-2018 & 2019-2024 with Profiles of 60+ Players

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) in US$ Million. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:



ArisGlobal, LLC ( USA )

) BioClinica, Inc. ( USA )

) Bio-Optronics, Inc. ( USA )

) DSG, Inc. ( USA )

) eResearch Technology, Inc. ( USA )

) IBM Watson Health ( USA )

) MedNet Solutions ( USA )

) Medidata Solutions ( USA )

) Nextrials, Inc. ( USA )

) Oracle Corp. ( USA )

) PAREXEL International Corp. ( USA )

) Trial By Fire Solutions, LLC ( USA )

) Veeva Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Winchester Business Systems ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Gain Ground

Benefits Offered by CTMS

Global Market Overview

Clinical Trial Management Systems Market to Post Explosive Growth

Web-based Systems Dominate, Cloud-Based to Witness Fastest Growth

Increased Demand for Cloud-based and Other Advanced CTMS

Veeva Vault CTMS Gains Prominence

Key Players in the CTMS Market

Select Major Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS) Providers Worldwide

Developed Countries Rule the Market

Pharmaceutical Firms and CROs to Drive Adoption Rate

Noteworthy Transformations in the Global Clinical Trial Sector

Rising Significance of Data Aggregation

Innovative Predictive Modeling Systems

Enhanced Patient Enrollment

Attention on Patient Centricity

Rising Importance of mHealth and Wearable Devices

Improving Clinical Trial Quality



2. SELECT GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Increased Spend on R&D

An Important Growth Driver

Clinical Trial Globalization Surges Demand for CTMS

CROs

The Targeted Customers for CTMS

Outsourcing of R&D Projects to Propel CRO Market, Drives CTMS Demand

Noteworthy Contracts of Major CROs

CROs Adept with New Technologies to See More Business in Future

Consolidation of CROs Rampant in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Rise in Clinical Trial Complexities Propels CTMS Demand

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CTMS Demand

Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace

Clinical Trial Operators Demand Efficient Data Management Platforms

DLB System's Solution with Data Management Tools

Systems Integration Becomes Imperative

Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth

MC10 Introduces BioStampRC System to Capture Clinical Trial Data

UF Health Cancer Center Unveils OnCore Clinical Trials Management System

UAB Unveils Innovative Technology to Streamline Clinical Trial Management Solution



3. CLINICAL TRIAL MANAGEMENT SYSTEMS - AN OVERVIEW

Clinical Trial Management Systems: A Prelude

CTMS Eases Clinical Trials Process

Features/Benefits of a Typical CTMS

CTMS: Core Capabilities

Project Management

Subject and Site Management

Site and Clinical Trial Planning

Clinical Study Management

Financial/Payment Management

Investigator Management

Management of Supply Logistics

Study Documentation/Protocol Management

Reporting and Performance of Clinical Trial

Other Key Capabilities

Types of Clinical Trial Management Systems

Licensed Enterprise Solution

Web-Hosted Solution (CTMS SaaS)

Benefits of a Web-based CTMS

Technology Transfer

Key Features of an Effective CTMS

Major Users of CTMS

Functions of CTMS

For Pharma and Biotech Companies

For Research Sites, Government and Academic Institutions

For Contract Research Organizations

Integrated CTMS Gaining Prominence

Limitations of CTMS

Cost and Customization

Onus on Clinical Team

Implementation Issues

CTMS: Key Challenges

CTMS: Potential Benefits

Important Factors to be Considered while Selecting a CTMS

Regulatory Compliance

CDISC Standards



4. GLOBAL CLINICAL TRIALS - A SNAPSHOT

Overview

Role of Contract Research Organizations (CROs) in Clinical Activity

Major CROs with Internally Developed CTMS Systems

CRO Acquisitions: Clinical Trial Technologies



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

TCS Unveils Connected Clinical Trials

Trial by Fire Solutions Releases SimpleTrials 2.0

PAREXEL Unveils Patient Sensor Solution

ASCO & Friends of Cancer Research Launches Initiative to Modernize Eligibility Criteria for Clinical Trials

Medidata Launches New Payment Technology

ClinDatrix Unveils Oracle Health Sciences InForm 6.1 and Oracle Argus 8.0

Bioclinica Introduces OnPoint Direct CTMS

TransCelerate BioPharma Introduces SIP Technology

PAREXEL Introduces IMPACT Express CTMS

Veeva Systems Introduces Clinical Trials Study Startup Solution

Ottawa Hospital Introduces Clinical Trial of Double-Virus Cancer

Comprehend Systems Unveils Quality Solution for ClinOps

KCR S.A., Introduces Innovative Clinical Trial Data Platform



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

OmniComm Systems Signs LOI to Acquire Algorics

Bio-Optronics Partners with Complion

Singota Solutions Enters into Partnership with Slope.io

Anju Software Acquires ClinPlus

Bio-Optronics and Adventist Health System Rolls out the Clinical Conductor CTMS

Medidata Partners with Karyopharm

ERT Secures 2016 Scrip Award

Medidata Solutions Provides Cloud Platform & Mobile Health Capabilities to Techfields Pharma

ICON Takes Over Clinical Research Management

Biomedical Systems Partners with Foundry Health

Medidata Cloud Technology Choosen to Support Biogen Clinical Trials

UPS Expands Healthcare-Specific Capabilities to Support Clinical Trials

PFS Clinical Partners with Velos

Green Circle Health Partners with Integrated Clinical Solutions

Pfizer Selects Oracle Cloud for Clinical Data Management and Trial Management

LSK Global PS Expands Use of Medidata Clinical Cloud Platform

Bioclinica Integrates with Parallel 6's Clinical Reach

FMD Adopts Oracle's Cloud-Based Clinical Data Management Solutions

Nextrials Presents New Opportunities for Healthcare Providers & Researchers

Medidata Expands Adoption of the Medidata Clinical Cloud

MedStar Health Collaborates with Forte Research Systems

PFS Clinical Partners with Clinical Conductor CTMS

Bioclinica Acquires Clinverse

ICON Takes Over PMG Research

BioClinica Integrates OnPoint CTMS with Clireo eTMF

eResearchTechnology, Inc.'s Insights Cloud Replaces Traditional CTMS Functionality

IBM Acquires Merge Healthcare

Guardian Research Network Collaborates with Molecular Health

Quintiles Enters into Definitive Agreement with Quest Diagnostics

Accenture Selects Medidata's Technology for Expansion of Cloud Capabilities for R&D

Medidata Partners with Peking University

PPDI Migrates CTMS to Oracle Health Sciences Cloud

CROS NT Partners with DATATRAK

Medidata partners with Garmin



7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 62

The United States (45)

(45) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (9)

(9) Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (2)

(2)

Italy (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

