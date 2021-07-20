Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market in Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The report on the clinical trial supplies market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry.

The clinical trial supplies market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the government initiatives on clinical research as one of the prime reasons driving the clinical trial supplies market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The clinical trial supplies market covers the following areas:

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Sizing

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Forecast

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Almac Group Ltd.

Catalent Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

Deutsche Post DHL Group

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd.

Parexel International Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Pharmaceutical industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Biologics industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Medical device industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

