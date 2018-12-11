Global Clotheslines Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Clothespin vendors have recently come up with smart clothespins that can be connected to a smartphone via Wi-Fi and can alert about rainfall, so that the user can withdraw the clothes from the clothesline. For instance. Unilever's brand OW has launched a smart clothespin named Peggy, which features a Wi-Fi module, light sensor, humidity sensor, temperature sensor, Universal Serial Bus (USE) charge port, and in-built chargeable battery. The emergence of smart clotheslines is expected to drive the growth of the clotheslines market. Technavio 's analysts predict the clotheslines market to grow at a CAGR of over 4 % by 2022.



Market overview

Benefits of natural drying

Natural drying is the most safest, cost-effective, and eco-friendly way of drying clothes by exposing them to the wind and sunlight. These benefits of natural drying over artificial drying are making customers embrace natural drying at a large scale, which in turn expected to boost the clotheslines market during the forecast period.

Reducing average household spaces

Over the last few years, there has been a momentous increase in the prices of household spaces, resulting in lesser average household spaces that most of the lower and upper-middle-class people can afford. Therefore, consumers are persuaded to purchase compact and multi-functional household appliances, including artificial dryers. This is expected to be a major challenge for the clotheslines market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the clotheslines market during 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive landscape

The clotheslines market appears to be fairly fragmented with the presence of a number of companies, competing to improve market position. Some of the factors impacting the growth of the market are the benefits of natural drying and the advent of smart clotheslines. Australian Clothesline Manufacture, Austral Clothes Hoists, Griffon Corporation, Retractaline, and Versaline Clotheslines are some of the top companies in the market.



'With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. Companies in the clotheslines market are focusing on developing smart clotheslines products that can be connected to WI-Fi and smartphones.'



