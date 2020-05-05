Global Cloud Analytics Industry
NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$36.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.2%. Cloud BI Tools, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.9 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud BI Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud BI Tools will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Birst, Inc.
- C9, Inc.
- Google LLC
- Host Analytics Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- MicroStrategy, Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Qlik Tech International AB
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Tableau Software, Inc.
- Teradata Corporation
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cloud and Data Analytics: A Potent Combination
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Product Overview
Cloud Analytics
Advantages of Cloud Analytics
Cloud Analytics by Solution
Cloud BI
EPM Cloud
Cloud-based CEP
Cloud-based EIM
Cloud-based Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions
Cloud-based Governance, Risk and Compliance
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Cloud Analytics Drives the Future of Organizations
Big Data Analytics Going the Cloud Way
EPM Cloud Gains Momentum
Predictive Analytics Unveils Insights into Future
Key Challenges to Address
Macro Trends Impacting Cloud Computing
Select Cloud Analytics Products
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cloud Analytics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cloud Analytics Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Cloud BI Tools (Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Cloud BI Tools (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions (Segment) Potential
Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions (Segment) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: CEP (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: CEP (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: EIM (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: EIM (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: EPM (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 12: EPM (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: GGR (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: GGR (Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 15: Analytics Solutions (Segment) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 16: Analytics Solutions (Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cloud Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 17: United States Cloud Analytics Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: United States Cloud Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Cloud Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cloud Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 21: Japanese Market for Cloud Analytics: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 22: Japanese Cloud Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 23: Chinese Cloud Analytics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Chinese Cloud Analytics Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cloud Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: European Cloud Analytics Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: European Cloud Analytics Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: European Cloud Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 28: European Cloud Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 29: Cloud Analytics Market in France by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 30: French Cloud Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 31: Cloud Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: German Cloud Analytics Market Share Breakdown by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 33: Italian Cloud Analytics Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025
Table 34: Italian Cloud Analytics Market by Segment: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 35: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Analytics: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: United Kingdom Cloud Analytics Market Share Analysis
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 37: Rest of Europe Cloud Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025
Table 38: Rest of Europe Cloud Analytics Market Share Breakdown
by Segment: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 39: Cloud Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Cloud Analytics Market Share Analysis by
Segment: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 41: Rest of World Cloud Analytics Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Cloud Analytics Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
BIRST
C9
GOOGLE, INC.
HOST ANALYTICS
MICROSTRATEGY
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ORACLE CORPORATION
QLIK TECH INTERNATIONAL AB
SAP SE
SAS INSTITUTE
TableAU SOFTWARE
TERADATA CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
