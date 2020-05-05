Global Cloud Analytics Industry

NEW YORK, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Analytics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$36.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.2%. Cloud BI Tools, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$29.9 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud BI Tools will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.6 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.7 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud BI Tools will reach a market size of US$2.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$6.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Birst, Inc.

C9, Inc.

Google LLC

Host Analytics Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

MicroStrategy, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Qlik Tech International AB

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc.

Teradata Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cloud and Data Analytics: A Potent Combination

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Analytics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Overview

Cloud Analytics

Advantages of Cloud Analytics

Cloud Analytics by Solution

Cloud BI

EPM Cloud

Cloud-based CEP

Cloud-based EIM

Cloud-based Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions

Cloud-based Governance, Risk and Compliance





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Cloud Analytics Drives the Future of Organizations

Big Data Analytics Going the Cloud Way

EPM Cloud Gains Momentum

Predictive Analytics Unveils Insights into Future

Key Challenges to Address

Macro Trends Impacting Cloud Computing

Select Cloud Analytics Products





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Cloud Analytics Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cloud Analytics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Cloud BI Tools (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Cloud BI Tools (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions (Segment) Potential

Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Hosted Data Warehouse Solutions (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: CEP (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: CEP (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: EIM (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: EIM (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: EPM (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: EPM (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: GGR (Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: GGR (Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Analytics Solutions (Segment) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 16: Analytics Solutions (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Analytics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: United States Cloud Analytics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: United States Cloud Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Cloud Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Cloud Analytics Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 21: Japanese Market for Cloud Analytics: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Japanese Cloud Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 23: Chinese Cloud Analytics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Chinese Cloud Analytics Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Analytics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 25: European Cloud Analytics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: European Cloud Analytics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: European Cloud Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 28: European Cloud Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 29: Cloud Analytics Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 30: French Cloud Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 31: Cloud Analytics Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 32: German Cloud Analytics Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 33: Italian Cloud Analytics Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Italian Cloud Analytics Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 35: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Analytics: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: United Kingdom Cloud Analytics Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Cloud Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 38: Rest of Europe Cloud Analytics Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 39: Cloud Analytics Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 40: Asia-Pacific Cloud Analytics Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 41: Rest of World Cloud Analytics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Cloud Analytics Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2019 and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

