Global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Industry
May 13, 2020, 10:10 ET
NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive market worldwide is projected to grow by US$85 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.6%. Fleet Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.1 Billion by the year 2025, Fleet Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798142/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fleet Management will reach a market size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airbiquity, Inc.; BlackBerry Ltd.; Continental AG; Delphi Automotive PLC; Denso Corporation; Ericsson AB; HARMAN International; Robert Bosch GmbH; Sierra Wireless, Inc.; TomTom International BV; Trimble, Inc.; Verizon Wireless
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798142/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 2: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share
Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Fleet Management (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 4: Fleet Management (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Infotainment (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 6: Infotainment (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Over the Air (OTA) Updates (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 8: Over the Air (OTA) Updates (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Telematics (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Telematics (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: ADAS (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: ADAS (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Professional (Service Model) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to
2025
Table 16: Professional (Service Model) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Managed (Service Model) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 18: Managed (Service Model) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Passenger Cars (PC) (Vehicle Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Passenger Cars (PC) (Vehicle Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Commercial Vehicles (CV) (Vehicle Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 22: Commercial Vehicles (CV) (Vehicle Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 23: United States Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to
2025
Table 24: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share
Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service
Model: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: United States Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Share Breakdown by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025
Table 27: United States Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: United States Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 29: Canadian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 30: Canadian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: Canadian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model: 2018
to 2025
Table 32: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Model
for 2019 and 2025
Table 33: Canadian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 34: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in
Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for
2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud
Based Solutions for Automotive in US$ Million by Application:
2018 to 2025
Table 36: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share
Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 37: Japanese Market for Cloud Based Solutions for
Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Service Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Japanese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Analysis by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025
Table 39: Japanese Market for Cloud Based Solutions for
Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 40: Japanese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 41: Chinese Demand for Cloud Based Solutions for
Automotive in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 42: Chinese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Chinese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service Model for the Period
2018-2025
Table 44: Chinese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
by Service Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 45: Chinese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: Chinese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market:
Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 47: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 48: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 50: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model:
2018-2025
Table 52: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Breakdown by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025
Table 53: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 54: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 55: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Quantitative
Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 56: French Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019
and 2025
Table 57: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in France
by Service Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: French Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Analysis by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in France
by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 60: French Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 61: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in
Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share
Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 63: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Service Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 64: German Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Breakdown by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025
Table 65: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in
Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 66: German Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 67: Italian Demand for Cloud Based Solutions for
Automotive in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Italian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 69: Italian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service Model for the Period
2018-2025
Table 70: Italian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
by Service Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
Table 71: Italian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 72: Italian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market
by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and
2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share
Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Based Solutions for
Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Service Model for the Period 2018-2025
Table 76: United Kingdom Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Share Analysis by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Based Solutions for
Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 78: United Kingdom Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 79: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 80: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model:
2018-2025
Table 82: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Share Breakdown by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025
Table 83: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018-2025
Table 84: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 85: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Quantitative
Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:
2018-2025
Table 86: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for
2019 and 2025
Table 87: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in
Asia-Pacific by Service Model: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Share Analysis by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in
Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 91: Rest of World Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Rest of World Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of World Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model:
2018 to 2025
Table 94: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Model
for 2019 and 2025
Table 95: Rest of World Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive
Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:
2018 to 2025
Table 96: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in Rest
of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type
for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AIRBIQUITY
BLACKBERRY LTD.
CONTINENTAL AG
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC
DENSO CORPORATION
ERICSSON AB
HARMAN INTERNATIONAL
ROBERT BOSCH GMBH
SIERRA WIRELESS
TOMTOM INTERNATIONAL BV
TRIMBLE
VERIZON WIRELESS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798142/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article