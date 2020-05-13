Global Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Industry

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive market worldwide is projected to grow by US$85 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 20.6%. Fleet Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 21.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$41.1 Billion by the year 2025, Fleet Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 21.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.1 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Fleet Management will reach a market size of US$3.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$14.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Airbiquity, Inc.; BlackBerry Ltd.; Continental AG; Delphi Automotive PLC; Denso Corporation; Ericsson AB; HARMAN International; Robert Bosch GmbH; Sierra Wireless, Inc.; TomTom International BV; Trimble, Inc.; Verizon Wireless







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 2: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Fleet Management (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 4: Fleet Management (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Infotainment (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 6: Infotainment (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Over the Air (OTA) Updates (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 8: Over the Air (OTA) Updates (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Telematics (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 10: Telematics (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: ADAS (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 12: ADAS (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 14: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025

Table 15: Professional (Service Model) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 16: Professional (Service Model) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Managed (Service Model) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Managed (Service Model) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Passenger Cars (PC) (Vehicle Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Passenger Cars (PC) (Vehicle Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Commercial Vehicles (CV) (Vehicle Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: Commercial Vehicles (CV) (Vehicle Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 23: United States Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 24: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share

Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service

Model: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: United States Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Share Breakdown by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 27: United States Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Vehicle

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: United States Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 29: Canadian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 30: Canadian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Canadian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model: 2018

to 2025

Table 32: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Model

for 2019 and 2025

Table 33: Canadian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 34: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type for

2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 35: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cloud

Based Solutions for Automotive in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 36: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share

Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Market for Cloud Based Solutions for

Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Service Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Japanese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Analysis by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 39: Japanese Market for Cloud Based Solutions for

Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Japanese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 41: Chinese Demand for Cloud Based Solutions for

Automotive in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 42: Chinese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Chinese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service Model for the Period

2018-2025

Table 44: Chinese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

by Service Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

Table 45: Chinese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 46: Chinese Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 47: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 50: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model:

2018-2025

Table 52: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Breakdown by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 54: European Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Quantitative

Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 56: French Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019

and 2025

Table 57: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in France

by Service Model: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: French Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Analysis by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in France

by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: French Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in

Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share

Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 63: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Service Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 64: German Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Breakdown by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 65: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: German Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Demand for Cloud Based Solutions for

Automotive in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Italian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 69: Italian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Service Model for the Period

2018-2025

Table 70: Italian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

by Service Model: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

Table 71: Italian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Vehicle Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 72: Italian Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market

by Vehicle Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market Share

Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Based Solutions for

Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Service Model for the Period 2018-2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Share Analysis by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Based Solutions for

Automotive: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Vehicle Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 78: United Kingdom Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 79: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 81: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model:

2018-2025

Table 82: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Share Breakdown by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018-2025

Table 84: Rest of Europe Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Share Breakdown by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 85: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Quantitative

Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application:

2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for

2019 and 2025

Table 87: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in

Asia-Pacific by Service Model: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 88: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Share Analysis by Service Model: 2019 VS 2025

Table 89: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in

Asia-Pacific by Vehicle Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Share Analysis by Vehicle Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 91: Rest of World Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Rest of World Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025

Table 93: Rest of World Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Model:

2018 to 2025

Table 94: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service Model

for 2019 and 2025

Table 95: Rest of World Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vehicle Type:

2018 to 2025

Table 96: Cloud Based Solutions for Automotive Market in Rest

of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Vehicle Type

for 2019 and 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AIRBIQUITY

BLACKBERRY LTD.

CONTINENTAL AG

DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE PLC

DENSO CORPORATION

ERICSSON AB

HARMAN INTERNATIONAL

ROBERT BOSCH GMBH

SIERRA WIRELESS

TOMTOM INTERNATIONAL BV

TRIMBLE

VERIZON WIRELESS



V. CURATED RESEARCH

