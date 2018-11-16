Global Cloud-based Storage Market Estimates & Forecasts 2016-2018 & 2024 - Growing Awareness Over the Importance of SaaS Data Backup to Spur Demand for Cloud Storage Services
The "Cloud-based Storage - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud-based Storage in US$ Million by the following Service Type:
- Basic Services
- Advanced Services
The report profiles 89 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- ADrive LLC
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- Arcserve
- AT&T Inc
- Axcient, Inc.
- Barracuda Networks, Inc.
- Box Inc.
- Carbonite, Inc.
- Dell EMC
- DigitalOcean, LLC
- Dropbox, Inc.
- EGNYTE, INC.
- Google, Inc.
- Hitachi Vantara Corporation
- Internap Network Services Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nasuni Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- OVH Group
- pCloud AG
- Rackspace Hosting, Inc.
- SugarSync, Inc.
- Vembu Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Virtustream
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cloud Storage: The Backbone of Business Agility, Continuity & Disaster Recovery in the Digital Era
Disaster Recovery in the Digital Er Factors Why Cloud Storage is a Big Part of the Modern Enterprise
Focus on Green IT Drives Interest in Green Cloud Storage
With Mobility at the Core of Both, BYOD & Cloud Storage Go Hand in Hand
Bring Your Own Cloud Marks the Acceptance of Personal Storage Clouds in the Enterprise Sector
Forecasted Growth in Data Creation & a Parallel Increase in Storage IT Spending to Spur Adoption of Cloud Storage Services
Big Data Amplifies Opportunities for Growth of Enterprise Grade Cloud Data Storage
Effective Disaster Recovery Capabilities Bring in New Opportunities for Growth of Cloud Storage
SMBs: A Major Customer Cluster for Storage-as-a-Service
Growing Awareness Over the Importance of SaaS Data Backup to Spur Demand for Cloud Storage Services
Government Regulations & Mandatory Policies Drive Growth of Cloud Storage Archiving
Enterprises Go the Hybrid Cloud Storage Way
Comprehensive SLAs Infuse Confidence in Public Cloud Storage Services
Rise of Cloud Insurance Mitigates the Risks of Cloud Storage
Consumer Cloud Storage Emerges Into the Standard Data Storage Technology for the Rapidly Digitalizing Smartphone Friendly Internet Population
Consumer Cloud Storage to Play a Pivotal Role in Handling the Onslaught of Data Generated by Consumer IoT (CIoT)
Phasing Out of SD Card Support in Smartphones to Fuel Demand for Consumer Cloud Storage
Cloud Storage Morphs Into Cloud DVR in the Consumer Entertainment Space
MNOs Leverage Cloud Storage to Supplement Falling ARPUs & in the Process Help Familiarize the Technology in the Consumer Market
Market Outlook
3. TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW
Cloud Based Storage
Types of Cloud Based Storage
Public Cloud Based Storage Service (Storage-as-a-Service)
Consumer Cloud Storage
Enterprise Public Cloud Storage
Private Cloud Storage
Hybrid Cloud Storage
Basic Cloud Storage Services
Advanced Cloud Storage Services
Application Use-Cases
Primary Data Storage
Archiving
Copy & Back-up
Synchronization
Data Sharing
Benefits of Cloud Storage
Green Technology
Multi Tenancy
Challenges & Threats to Cloud Based Storage Model
Perceived Loss of Control
Data Privacy & Security Concerns
Issues with Service Availability-Reliability & Cloud Assurance
Service Consistency Issues
Data Access & Interoperability Issues
Legal Jurisdiction Issues
BYOD Trend Exposes the Vulnerabilities of Cloud Based Storage Services Model
Man-in-the-Middle Attacks
Distributed-Denial-of-Service-Attacks (DDOS)
Faults in the System as Well as Apps Supporting the Cloud Based Storage System
Internet Connectivity Limitations
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
4.1 Focus on Select Key Players
4.2 Product/Service Introductions/Innovations
Huawei Rolls Out FusionCloud 6.5 and Fusion Storage
Microsoft Launches Avere vFXT Cloud NAS
Google Rebranding its Google Drive Storage Plans to Google One
SNIA's Cloud Storage Initiative Renamed to Cloud Storage Technologies Initiative
IBM Announces New All Flash-Based Storage Products
Latticework to Launch New Personal Hybrid Cloud Storage Platform
FileCloud Announces Content Discovery Capabilities with Metadata Tagging Features
HUAWEI Introduces HUAWEI Mobile Cloud
Wasabi Announces the Beta Availability of Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage Client for Mac and Windows
Arcserve Unveils Arcserve UDP Cloud Direct
Western Digital Launches My Cloud Home Personal Cloud Storage Solution
UKCloud Launches Cloud Storage Platform Powered by Dell EMC's ECS
Amazon Releases Amazon Web Services Secret Region for U.S. Spy Agencies
MediaMall Technologies Announces PlayOn Cloud Storage
Nimbix Launches New High-Performance Storage Platform - JARVICE Vault
Huawei and Veritas Announce New SDS Products
Veritas Announces Two New Data Storage Appliances
Iron Mountain Launches Iron Mountain Iron Cloud
Western Digital Launches My Cloud Home Wireless Cloud Storage Drive
Wasabi Technologies Launches Wasabi Cloud Storage Service
XenData Launches Cloud File Gateway
Nimble Storage Launches Nimble Cloud Volumes
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
InterVision Acquires Infiniti Consulting Group
VMware to Acquire CloudHealth Technologies
Pure Storage Acquires StorReduce
RapidScale Partners with Veeam Software
FileShadow Enters into Partnership with Wasabi
HPE Pointnext Acquires RedPixie
M+W Group and AECOM Collaborate with IBM Cloud Object Storage and Nasuni
Google to Acquire Velostrata
Equinix Announces Support for Google Cloud Partner Interconnect Service
Carbonite Acquires Mozy from Dell Technologies
Acronis Partners with Google Cloud to Enhance Acronis Backup Solutions
Dropbox Enters into a Partnership with Google Cloud
INAP Acquires SingleHop
Apple Uses Google's Public Cloud for iCloud Data Storage Services
Microsoft Acquires Avere Systems
Carbonite Achieves Advanced Tier Technology Partner Status in AWS Partner Network
Barracuda Acquires Sonian
Commvaul Partners with Google Cloud
FileCloud Joins Microsoft Cloud Storage Partner Program
Rackspace Acquires Datapipe
Western Digital Purchases Upthere
eFolder Enters into Merger with Axcient
Arcserve Acquires Zetta
Wasabi Enters into a Partnership with CloudBerry Lab for Backup Cloud Storage
HPE Partners with Hedvig for Hybrid Cloud Storage Platform
Veritas and Microsoft Enter into a Multi-Year Global Strategic Partnership
Snap Partners with Google for Data Storage Space
Intel Acquires Bitcasa
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
6.1 The United States
Market Analysis
6.2 Canada
Market Analysis
6.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Increasing Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Deployments Power Growth for Cloud Based Storage Services in Japan
B. Market Analytics
6.4 Europe
Market Analysis
6.4.1 France
Market Analysis
6.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
6.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
6.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
6.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
6.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
6.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
6.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
6.5.1 Australia
Market Analysis
6.5.2 China
A. Market Analysis
Outlook
Medium Sized Businesses Leading Customer Clusters for Cloud Based Storage Services in China
Transportation & Public Sector to Potentially Drive Adoption in China
B. Market Analytics
6.5.3 India
Market Analysis
6.5.4 South Korea
Market Analysis
6.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
6.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
6.6.1 Brazil
Market Analysis
6.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
6.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
