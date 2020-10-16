Global Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT Markets Report 2020-2025: Core and Edge Computing Advances are Dramatically Improving the ROI for IIoT Investment

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT: Market for Cloud support of IIoT by Software, Platforms, Infrastructure (SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS) including Centralized Cloud Edge Computing for Devices and Objects 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the impact of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS upon IIoT as well as cloud computing software, platforms, and infrastructure in support of edge computing.



The report also assesses market opportunities for cloud computing support of IIoT devices and the objects that will be monitored, actuated, and controlled through IoT enabled processes.



The report includes detailed forecasts for the global and regional outlook as well as by industry vertical, devices, and objects/things from 2020 to 2025.



Cloud computing is moving beyond the consumer and enterprise markets into support for manufacturing and industrial automation of other industry verticals. The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) represents a substantial opportunity for both the centralized cloud as a service model for software, platforms, and infrastructure as well as distributed computing wherein IIoT edge computing will enable the ICT industry to leverage real-time processing and analytics.



Target Audience:

Robotics companies

Cloud SPI companies

Manufacturing companies

Systems integration companies

Industrial automation companies

IIoT and industrial service providers

Cloud infrastructure and services companies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Overview

2.1 Cloud Computing

2.2 Cloud Computing Structure

2.3 Traditional Industrial IoT Challenges

2.4 Cloud Computing in Industrial IoT

2.5 Consumer vs. Industrial Cloud Platforms

2.6 Evolution of Fog Computing

2.7 IIoT Cloud Computing Benefits

2.8 Industrial Internet and IIoT



3 IIoT Cloud Computing Ecosystem

3.1 IIoT Cloud Computing Services

3.1.1 Infrastructure as a Service

3.1.2 Platform as a Service

3.1.3 Software as a Service

3.2 Cloud Computing Deployment

3.3 IIoT Cloud Computing Applications

3.4 Cloud Manufacturing

3.5 Software Defined IIoT and Industry 4.0

3.6 Smart Connected Enterprise and Workplace

3.7 Cloud Technology in Robotics

3.8 Artificial Intelligence and IIoT Solutions

3.9 IIoT Cloud Computing Challenges

3.10 IIoT Cloud Computing Pricing Models



4 Cloud Computing in IIoT Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased Use of Cloud Computing Platforms

4.1.2 Government-favourable policies towards initiatives and innovative efforts

4.1.3 Optimization of operational efficiency and automation

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 High initial cost

4.2.2 Data Security and Privacy Breaches



5 Case Study: Cloud Computing in IIoT Market

5.1 IoT Use cases of Kemppi

5.2 Smarter Systems for Increasing Customer Productivity Case Study

5.3 Caterpillar's NextGen Human-Machine Interface (HMI) software platform

5.4 Creating Smarter heating and cooling systems with cloud

5.5 Prototyping the Future Automotive Cloud

5.6 Oil and Gas production Smart Case Study

5.7 Rockwell Adapted Microsoft Azure Case Study

5.8 Cloud-first digital transformation

5.9 Eastman Case study for cloud migration

5.10 Data Analytics Improves Transportation Equipment Utilization



6 Industrial IoT Cloud Computing Market

6.1 Global Market Forecasts

6.1.1 Combined Cloud IIoT Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.2 Market by Service Segment 2020 - 2025

6.1.3 Infrastructure Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.4 Software Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.5 Platform Solution Market 2020 - 2025

6.1.6 Market by Cloud Type 2020 - 2025

6.1.7 Private Cloud Computing Market by Deployment 2020 - 2025

6.1.8 Public Cloud Computing Market by Deployment 2020 - 2025

6.1.9 Hybrid Cloud Computing Market by Deployment 2020 - 2025

6.1.10 Market by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

6.1.11 Manufacturing Market by Sub-sector 2020 - 2025

6.1.12 Utilities Market by Sub-sector 2020 - 2025

6.2 Regional Market Forecasts



7 IIoT Cloud Connected Devices/Things Forecasts

7.1 Connected Device Forecasts 2020 - 2025

7.1.1 Total Cloud Connected Devices 2020 - 2025

7.1.2 Cloud Connected Devices by Type 2020 - 2025

7.1.3 Cloud Connected Devices by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

7.1.4 Cloud Connected Devices by Region 2020 - 2025

7.2 Connected Things/ Objects Forecasts

7.2.1 Total Cloud Connected Things/Objects 2020 - 2025

7.2.2 Cloud Connected Things/Objects by Industry Vertical 2020 - 2025

7.2.3 Cloud Connected Things/Objects by Region 2020 - 2025



8 Company Analysis

8.1 Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Product and Solutions

8.1.3 Recent Developments

8.2 Cumulocity GmBH

8.3 CISCO Systems Inc.

8.4 SAP SE

8.5 Ampla Soluciones SL

8.6 General Electric (GE)

8.7 AT&T Inc.

8.8 Losant IoT Inc.

8.9 Thethings.io

8.10 XMPro

8.11 Siemens AG

8.12 Robert Bosch GmbH

8.13 IBM Corporation

8.14 Microsoft Corporation

8.15 C3IoT

8.16 Meshify

8.17 Sierra Wireless Inc.

8.18 Carriots

8.19 Intel Corporation

8.20 PTC

8.21 Uptake Technologies Inc.

8.22 TempolQ

8.23 Honeywell International

8.24 Enterox Systems

8.25 Aware360 Ltd.

8.26 XILINX Inc.

8.27 Echelon Corporation

8.28 Real Time Innovation (RTI)

8.29 Fujitsu Ltd.

8.30 Reali Technologies Ltd



9 Conclusions and Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ncy8jq

