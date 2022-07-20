Global Cloud Enabling Technologies Market Report to 2030 - by Deployment Mode, Technology, Application, Solution Type, Service Type and Region

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Enabling Technologies Market Size, Share, Trends, By Deployment Mode, By Technology, By Application, By Solution Type, By Service Type, and By Region Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud-enabling technologies market size is expected to reach USD 63.63 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report. The cloud-enabling technologies market is expected to grow owing to the rising need for efficient utilization of data center resources and enhanced operational capabilities. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud services among small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

The cloud enabling technologies market comprises various software tools and platforms that enable an enterprise to develop, deploy, and manage its applications on the cloud. Cloud enabling technologies help enterprises in reducing their IT infrastructure cost and improving their operational efficiency.

Rising demand for cloud-based services and applications and the need for reducing operational costs are the major factors driving the growth of the cloud enabling technologies market. Majority of cloud solution providers are still in the early stages of adoption and are focused on providing basic cloud services. However, providers have started to offer new capabilities to enable enterprises to take advantage of cloud technologies for their digital transformation initiatives. These include DevOps automation, microservices-based application development, and serverless computing.

In addition, solution providers are also investing in research and development to create new cloud-based services and applications that can address the needs of enterprises across different industries. For instance, IBM has been investing in blockchain technology to create a decentralized platform that can be used by enterprises to streamline their operations.

Various features of cloud services including scalability, reduced IT cost, pay-per-use model, and others are fuelling the growth of the cloud enabling technologies market. The cloud enabling technologies market is expected to grow from USD Things like big data, gaming, and social media networks have been a major source of data. This has led to an increase in the demand for storage space on remote servers. Cloud services are being used to store and manage this data.

Deployment of cloud can reduce the overall IT cost by optimizing the data center resources. Capgemini's research indicates that the use of cloud can lead to an 18% reduction in the total IT cost. Cloud enabling technologies can broadly be classified into four categories, namely, infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), and business process as a service (BPaaS).

IaaS includes solutions such as storage, servers, and networking, which can be delivered to the customers on demand over the Internet. PaaS solutions provide a platform for developing, testing, and deploying cloud-based applications. SaaS solutions are application oriented and are delivered to the customers on demand. BPaaS solutions help in automating business processes, such as human resource (HR) and customer relationship management (CRM).

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 12 November 2021 , Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it had completed the acquisition of M12, Microsoft's venture fund. The fund has now been renamed to Ignite and will be managed by a team within Microsoft Ventures. This move signals Microsoft's continued focus on startups and their role in the company's future.

, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced that it had completed the acquisition of M12, Microsoft's venture fund. The fund has now been renamed to Ignite and will be managed by a team within Microsoft Ventures. This move signals Microsoft's continued focus on startups and their role in the company's future. Public cloud segment revenue is expected to register faster revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of public cloud services by small and medium enterprises (SMEs).The Asia Pacific cloud enabling technologies market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of SMEs in the region.

cloud enabling technologies market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of a large number of SMEs in the region. Multitenant technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to the high demand for multitenancy in the cloud market. In addition, the segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 25% during the forecast period.

BFSI segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for cloud-based banking and insurance applications among small and medium enterprises.

The healthcare sector is anticipated to grow at a significant pace owing to the rising adoption of cloud-based healthcare applications such as electronic health records (EHRs), enterprise resource planning (ERP), and patient management systems. The education sector is also expected to exhibit a significant growth rate due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based education applications and solutions among educational institutions.

Companies profiled in the global market report include BMC Software, Inc., HP Development Company, LP., IBM, Microsoft, Dell Technologies, Oracle, Citrix Systems, Inc., Broadcom, Parallels International GmbH, and SAP.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Cloud Enabling Technologies Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Cloud Enabling Technologies Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing digitalization across industries

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for cloud-based services

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Limited control and flexibility

4.2.3.2. Rising cyber threat

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Price trend Analysis

4.6. Customer Mapping

4.7. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.8. Global Recession Influence



Chapter 5. Cloud Enabling Technologies Market By Deployment Mode Insights & Trends

5.1. Deployment Mode Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2. Public Cloud

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Private Cloud

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Hybrid Cloud

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Cloud Enabling Technologies Market By Technology Insights & Trends

6.1. Technology Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2. Broadband Networks & Internet Architecture

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Data Center Technology

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Virtualization Technology

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5. Web Technology

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6. Multitenant Technology

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Cloud Enabling Technologies Market By Application Insights & Trends

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

7.2. BFSI

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Telecom & IT

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Manufacturing & Retail

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Healthcare

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.6. Others

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Cloud Enabling Technologies Market By Solution Type Insights & Trends

8.1. Solution Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

8.2. Service-oriented Architecture (SOA) Solution

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3. Autonomic Computing

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9. Cloud Enabling Technologies Market By Service Type Insights & Trends

9.1. Service Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

9.2. Platform as a Service (PaaS)

9.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.3. Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

9.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.4. Software as a Service (SaaS)

9.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2019 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 10. Cloud Enabling Technologies Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

11.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

11.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4. Market positioning

11.5. Strategy Benchmarking

11.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 12. Company Profiles

12.1. BMC Software, Inc.

12.1.1. Company Overview

12.1.2. Financial Performance

12.1.3. Technology Insights

12.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.2. HP Development Company, LP

12.2.1. Company Overview

12.2.2. Financial Performance

12.2.3. Technology Insights

12.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.3. IBM

12.3.1. Company Overview

12.3.2. Financial Performance

12.3.3. Technology Insights

12.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.4. Microsoft

12.4.1. Company Overview

12.4.2. Financial Performance

12.4.3. Technology Insights

12.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.5. Dell Technologies

12.5.1. Company Overview

12.5.2. Financial Performance

12.5.3. Technology Insights

12.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.6. Oracle

12.6.1. Company Overview

12.6.2. Financial Performance

12.6.3. Technology Insights

12.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.7. Citrix Systems, Inc.

12.7.1. Company Overview

12.7.2. Financial Performance

12.7.3. Technology Insights

12.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.8. Broadcom

12.8.1. Company Overview

12.8.2. Financial Performance

12.8.3. Technology Insights

12.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.9. Parallels International GmbH

12.9.1. Company Overview

12.9.2. Financial Performance

12.9.3. Technology Insights

12.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

12.10. SAP

12.10.1. Company Overview

12.10.2. Financial Performance

12.10.3. Technology Insights

12.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iohi33

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets