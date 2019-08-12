Global Cloud Enterprise Content Management Markets 2019-2025: Market is Projected to Grow by US$47.6 Billion, Guided by a Compounded Growth of 28.6%

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Enterprise Content Management - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Cloud Enterprise Content Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$47.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 28.6%

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Case Management, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 22.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market.

Poised to reach over US$4.5 Billion by the year 2025, Case Management will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 34.3% growth momentum.

Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$2.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Case Management will reach a market size of US$288.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 26.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Alfresco Software

Box

Docuware Gmbh

Everteam Sas

Hyland Software

Ibm Corporation

M-Files

Microsoft Corporation

Newgen Software Inc.

Opentext Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Xerox CorporationKey Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Enterprise Content Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Case Management (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Workflow Management (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Document Management (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Content Management (Segment) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Record Management (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Digital Asset Management (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

E-Discovery (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Case Management (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Workflow Management (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Document Management (Segment) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Content Management (Segment) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Record Management (Segment) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Digital Asset Management (Segment) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

E-Discovery (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Enterprise Content Management Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Case Management (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Workflow Management (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Document Management (Segment) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 Content Management (Segment) Market in Europe : Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Record Management (Segment) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

for 2019 & 2025 Digital Asset Management (Segment) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe : 2019 & 2025

: 2019 & 2025 E-Discovery (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe : 2019 & 2025

IV. COMPETITION



