Global Cloud Gaming Industry
Apr 20, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Gaming market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.8 Trillion, driven by a compounded growth of 29.1%. Video Streaming, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 32.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Trillion by the year 2025, Video Streaming will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 32.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$145.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$224.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Video Streaming will reach a market size of US$272.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$792.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Cirrascale Corporation
- GameFly Inc.
- Google Inc.
- International Business Machines Corporation
- Leap Computing Inc.
- LiquidSky Software Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- PlayGiga
- Playkey
- Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC
- TransGaming Interactive UK Ltd.
- Ubitus Inc.
- Utomik Inc.
- Valve Corporation
- Zynga Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Cloud as a Platform for Entertainment: A Peek into the Many
Faces of the Cloud
Lights, Camera & Cloud
Recent Market Activity
Cloud Gaming: A Lucrative Game Changer in the Entertainment
Industry
Breaking the Chains of Fixed Devices: With Cloud Gaming, the
World Becomes the New Omnipresent Playing Field
Monetizing Gamers in a Free-to-Play World Requires the Agility &
Cost Benefits of the Cloud
The Rise of On-Demand Gaming as a Service (GaaS)
High-Speed Internet Penetration & Bandwidth Expansion Provide
the Foundation for Growth of Cloud Gaming
Since Cloud Gaming Experiences are only as good as the Network,
Developments in Internet Architecture are Crucial for Future
Growth & Proliferation
Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness
of Cloud Gaming
Favorable Smartphone Usage Patterns for Entertainment Supports
Growth in the Market
Developments in Cloud Gaming Architecture to Spur Growth in the
Market
Developing Cloud Mobile App Ecosystem Lends Traction to Growth
The Rise of Gaming as a Spectator Sport, & the Ensuing Trend
Towards Broadcasting Gameplay Drives Interest in Cloud Gaming
Cost Benefits Lead to Rapid Conversion of Online Gamers into
Cloud Gamers
Cloud Gaming Services Enable Piracy Reduction
Cloud Gaming & VR Combo Soon to be a Reality
Women Emerge as a Key Consumer Cluster for Cloud Games
High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal
Points for Future Growth
Technical Challenges in Cloud Gaming
Latency Issues
Data Security
Packet Loss
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Gaming Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Cirrascale Corporation
GameFly, Inc.
Google, Inc.
Hatch Entertainment Ltd.
International Business Machines Corporation
Leap Computing, Inc.
LiquidSky Software, Inc
Microsoft Corporation
NVIDIA Corporation
PlayGiga
Playkey
Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC
TransGaming Interactive UK Ltd.
Ubitus Inc.
Utomik, Inc.
Valve Corporation
Zynga, Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cloud Gaming Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cloud Gaming Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Video Streaming (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Video Streaming (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: File Streaming (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: File Streaming (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cloud Gaming Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 7: United States Cloud Gaming Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: United States Cloud Gaming Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 9: Canadian Cloud Gaming Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 10: Cloud Gaming Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
JAPAN
Table 11: Japanese Market for Cloud Gaming: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 12: Japanese Cloud Gaming Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 13: Chinese Cloud Gaming Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 14: Chinese Cloud Gaming Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cloud Gaming Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analysts
Table 15: European Cloud Gaming Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: European Cloud Gaming Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: European Cloud Gaming Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 18: European Cloud Gaming Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 19: Cloud Gaming Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 20: French Cloud Gaming Market Share Analysis by Type:
2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 21: Cloud Gaming Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 22: German Cloud Gaming Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 23: Italian Cloud Gaming Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 24: Italian Cloud Gaming Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Gaming: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 26: United Kingdom Cloud Gaming Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Cloud Gaming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 28: Rest of Europe Cloud Gaming Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Cloud Gaming Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 30: Asia-Pacific Cloud Gaming Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Cloud Gaming Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Cloud Gaming Market in Rest of World: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 28
