Global Cloud Gaming Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Gaming market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4.8 Trillion, driven by a compounded growth of 29.1%. Video Streaming, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 32.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.9 Trillion by the year 2025, Video Streaming will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 32.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$145.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$224.5 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Video Streaming will reach a market size of US$272.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 27.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$792.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Cirrascale Corporation

GameFly Inc.

Google Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Leap Computing Inc.

LiquidSky Software Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

PlayGiga

Playkey

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

TransGaming Interactive UK Ltd.

Ubitus Inc.

Utomik Inc.

Valve Corporation

Zynga Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Cloud as a Platform for Entertainment: A Peek into the Many

Faces of the Cloud

Lights, Camera & Cloud

Recent Market Activity

Cloud Gaming: A Lucrative Game Changer in the Entertainment

Industry

Breaking the Chains of Fixed Devices: With Cloud Gaming, the

World Becomes the New Omnipresent Playing Field

Monetizing Gamers in a Free-to-Play World Requires the Agility &

Cost Benefits of the Cloud

The Rise of On-Demand Gaming as a Service (GaaS)

High-Speed Internet Penetration & Bandwidth Expansion Provide

the Foundation for Growth of Cloud Gaming

Since Cloud Gaming Experiences are only as good as the Network,

Developments in Internet Architecture are Crucial for Future

Growth & Proliferation

Growing Investments in 4G/LTE & 5G to Strengthen the Robustness

of Cloud Gaming

Favorable Smartphone Usage Patterns for Entertainment Supports

Growth in the Market

Developments in Cloud Gaming Architecture to Spur Growth in the

Market

Developing Cloud Mobile App Ecosystem Lends Traction to Growth

The Rise of Gaming as a Spectator Sport, & the Ensuing Trend

Towards Broadcasting Gameplay Drives Interest in Cloud Gaming

Cost Benefits Lead to Rapid Conversion of Online Gamers into

Cloud Gamers

Cloud Gaming Services Enable Piracy Reduction

Cloud Gaming & VR Combo Soon to be a Reality

Women Emerge as a Key Consumer Cluster for Cloud Games

High Cloud Readiness Index Brings Developing Countries as Focal

Points for Future Growth

Technical Challenges in Cloud Gaming

Latency Issues

Data Security

Packet Loss

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Gaming Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cirrascale Corporation

GameFly, Inc.

Google, Inc.

Hatch Entertainment Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Leap Computing, Inc.

LiquidSky Software, Inc

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

PlayGiga

Playkey

Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC

TransGaming Interactive UK Ltd.

Ubitus Inc.

Utomik, Inc.

Valve Corporation

Zynga, Inc.





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Cloud Gaming Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cloud Gaming Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Video Streaming (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Video Streaming (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: File Streaming (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: File Streaming (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cloud Gaming Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 7: United States Cloud Gaming Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: United States Cloud Gaming Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 9: Canadian Cloud Gaming Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Cloud Gaming Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 11: Japanese Market for Cloud Gaming: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 12: Japanese Cloud Gaming Market Share Analysis by Type:

2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 13: Chinese Cloud Gaming Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 14: Chinese Cloud Gaming Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cloud Gaming Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analysts

Table 15: European Cloud Gaming Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 16: European Cloud Gaming Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: European Cloud Gaming Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 18: European Cloud Gaming Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 19: Cloud Gaming Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: French Cloud Gaming Market Share Analysis by Type:

2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 21: Cloud Gaming Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 22: German Cloud Gaming Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 23: Italian Cloud Gaming Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Italian Cloud Gaming Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Gaming: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 26: United Kingdom Cloud Gaming Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Cloud Gaming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 28: Rest of Europe Cloud Gaming Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Cloud Gaming Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 30: Asia-Pacific Cloud Gaming Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 31: Rest of World Cloud Gaming Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Cloud Gaming Market in Rest of World: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010593/?utm_source=PRN



