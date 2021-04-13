Global Cloud Professional Services Market (2020 to 2026) - Surge in Cloud Adoption During the COVID-19 Pandemic Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Professional Services Market by Service Type (Consulting, Integration and Optimization, Implementation and Migration, Application Development and Modernization), Organization Size, Deployment Model, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cloud professional services market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 37.0 billion by 2026 from USD 14.2 billion in 2020.

Most organizations are increasingly adopting cloud-based models by distributing their computing resources across several environments. Cloud adoption gaining popularity as it provides flexibility, scalability, and low-cost benefits. It also helps organizations centrally analyze data generated from various locations and collect data from different assets, making it easy to gather and analyze data. Due to the transition to cloud, cloud providers are aggressively adding new products and services in their portfolio to have competitive advantage.

The consulting segment holds the largest market size during the forecast period.

Consulting is a professional services practice for enterprise infrastructure that involves advising customers for managing organization's IT infrastructure and improving infrastructure performance, including security and workflow processes. The cloud professional service vendors offer consulting services to users that have limited awareness related to the upgradation of current enterprise infrastructure. Users wishing to upgrade their infrastructure can harness the expertise of cloud professional service providers specializing in the deployment of cloud-based systems across industry-specific use cases, which helps in implementing the right mix of services. The implementation of cloud-based systems can be a costly process for some companies; therefore, it is of utmost importance that end users' companies are aware of the exact business requirements.

The Banking, financial services and insurance vertical expected to hold the largest market share in 2020.

Cloud helps customers easily connect, store, and enable transactions anytime and anywhere, resulting in reduced efforts and time for customers to complete the process. Cloud professional services help BFSI vendors to focus more on the customer-centric model by creating a multi-channel relationship with customers at every step of service offered by them. The BFSI vertical is adopting the digitalization initiatives at a rapid pace to meet the rising customer expectations; hence, adopting cloud professional services for the right solution mix. These services are enabling BFSI to reduce its CAPEX and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) by selecting the right mix of services. There is always a risk associated with data in the BFSI sector, and selecting the right services is always an integral part of the business process. Cloud professional service vendors allow the BFSI vertical to select solutions that offer high data security standards. It also enables BFSI enterprises to comply with the regulations related to the cloud.

North America to hold the largest market size and the Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

APAC is one of the fastest-growing regions in terms of technology adoption, and the demand for digitization is driven by various initiatives carried out by different governments and large enterprises in the region. Countries such as China, Japan, Australia, Singapore, India, and Indonesia are leading this technology adoption, which includes embracing new-age technologies such as AI, edge, IoT, analytics, and cloud. The region houses a large number of enterprises related to manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation and logistics, chemicals, and aerospace, which is further expected to drive the demand for cloud professional services. Rapid advancements in telecommunications, cloud computing, and IoT have led several organizations to adopt cloud-based strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Cloud Professional Services Market

4.2 Cloud Professional Services Market, by Service Type, 2020 Vs. 2026

4.3 Cloud Professional Services Market, by Deployment Model, 2020

4.4 Cloud Professional Services Market, by Organization Size, 2020

4.5 Cloud Professional Services Market, by Vertical, 2020 Vs. 2026

4.6 Cloud Professional Services Market: Regional Scenario, 2020-2026

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Paradigm Shift to the Cloud

5.2.1.2 Increasing Offerings from Cloud Providers

5.2.1.3 Growing Need for Digitalization

5.2.1.4 Adopting the Complex Cloud Environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Regulatory Compliance Issues

5.2.2.2 Concerns Over Data Security and Confidentiality

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Inclination of Organizations Toward Cloud-Based Deployments to Overcome On-Premises Limitations

5.2.3.2 Surge in Cloud Adoption During the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.3.3 Increasing Awareness Levels

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulty in Implementing Cloud Services

5.2.4.2 Selecting the Right Mix of Services

5.3 Use Cases

5.4 Technology Analysis

5.4.1 Blockchain

5.4.2 Machine Learning

5.4.3 Internet of Things

5.4.4 Augmented Reality

5.4.5 Artificial Intelligence

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7 Regulations

5.7.1 North America

5.7.2 Europe

5.7.3 Asia-Pacific

5.7.4 Middle East and Africa

5.7.5 Latin America

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Ecosystem

5.10 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

5.10.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.10.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.10.3 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.11 Cloud Professional Services: Impact of COVID-19

6 Cloud Professional Services Market, by Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Service Type: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Service Type: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Consulting

6.3 Integration and Optimization

6.4 Implementation and Migration

6.5 Application Development and Modernization

7 Cloud Professional Services Market, by Deployment Model

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Deployment Model: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Public Cloud

7.3 Private Cloud

8 Cloud Professional Services Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9 Cloud Professional Services Market, by Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

9.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

9.4 IT and ITEs

9.5 Telecommunications

9.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Energy and Utilities

9.9 Government

9.10 Other Verticals

10 Cloud Professional Services Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.6 Latin America

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Share of Top Vendors

11.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Top Vendors

11.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

11.4.1 Definitions and Methodology

11.4.2 Star

11.4.3 Emerging Leaders

11.4.4 Pervasive

11.4.5 Participants

11.5 Sme Evaluation Quadrant

11.5.1 Definitions and Methodology

11.5.2 Progressive Companies

11.5.3 Responsive Companies

11.5.4 Dynamic Companies

11.5.5 Starting Blocks

11.6 Competitive Scenario

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Accenture

12.1.2 IBM

12.1.3 Deloitte

12.1.4 EY

12.1.5 PWC

12.1.6 HPE

12.1.7 Wipro

12.1.8 HCL

12.1.9 TCS

12.1.10 Capgemini

12.1.11 ATOS

12.1.12 Cisco

12.1.13 Cognizant

12.1.14 DXC Technology

12.1.15 Hitachi Vantara

12.1.16 Infosys

12.1.17 LTI

12.1.18 NTT Data

12.1.19 Rackspace

12.1.20 T-Systems

12.1.21 Aws

12.1.22 Google

12.1.23 Microsoft

12.1.24 Fujitsu

12.1.25 Alibaba Cloud

12.2 Startup / SME Players

12.2.1 Stackoverdrive.Io

12.2.2 2Nd Watch

12.2.3 Allcloud

12.2.4 Nordcloud

12.2.5 Mission

12.2.6 The Provato Group

12.2.7 Techmatrix

12.2.8 Inventive Works

12.2.9 Opsworks Co.

13 Adjacent Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Cloud Computing Market

14 Appendix

14.1 Discussion Guide

14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

14.3 Available Customizations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w9uv1d

