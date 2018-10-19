Global Cloud Security Gateways Markets 2015-2024

DUBLIN, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cloud Security Gateways - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Security Gateways in US$ Thousand. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.



The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AT&T, Inc. ( USA )

) Bitglass ( USA )

) Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( Israel )

) CipherCloud ( USA )

) Cisco Systems, Inc. ( USA )

) Forcepoint LLC ( USA )

) Fortinet, Inc. ( USA )

) Global Velocity, Inc. ( USA )

) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd ( China )

) ManagedMethods, Inc. ( USA )

) McAfee, Inc. ( USA )

) Microsoft Corporation ( USA )

) Netskope ( USA )

) Oracle Corporation ( USA )

) Palo Alto Networks ( USA )

) Proofpoint, Inc. ( USA )

) Sophos Plc (UK)

Symantec Corporation ( USA )

) Thales eSecurity, Inc. ( USA )

) Trend Micro, Inc. ( Japan )

) Trustwave Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Cloud Security Gateways (CSGs): An Introductory Prelude

Critical Importance of Cloud in Modern IT Infrastructure: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of CSG Market

As Cost Benefits Spur Adoption of the Cloud, Security & Privacy Rise in Parallel Importance

IT Departments Worldwide Make Way for the Disruptive Entry of the Cloud

Security Issues Gain Significance as Enterprises Ride the Cloud-Driven Wave of Transformation

Mix of High Adoption & Inherent Security Issues Provide the Business Case for Cloud Security Gateways

Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to Cloud Security Demand

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Inadequate Security Cover Provided by CSPs Encourages Optimistic Outlook for Cloud Security Gateways

Unchecked Government Surveillance & Increased Data Movement into the Cloud Throws the Focus on Cloud Data Security

The Need to Transition Confidently to the Cloud Spurs Adoption among Enterprises

Need to Secure Sensitive SaaS Apps Fuels Demand

Cloud Encryption Gateways: The Preferred Choice for Data in Transit

Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Magnifies Demand for Cloud App Gateways

BYOD Sets the Platform for Enterprise Mobility

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises

Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments

Cost Benefits Spur the Popularity of Cloud Delivered CASB Services

Proposed Development of Vendor Neutral Cloud API Standards to Spur Growth

Threat of Shadow Cloud Galvanizes Enterprises into Action, Deploying CASBs to Safeguard Against Data Leakage

Multi-Cloud Strategy Fuels Growth of CASBs

Integration of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) with CASBs: A Key Trend

SMBs: A Lucrative Consumer Cluster with the Potential to Spur Future Growth



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cloud Security Gateways: Introduction

Various Types of Cloud Security Gateways

Cloud Encryption Gateways

Benefits of Cloud Encryption Gateways

Persistent Encryption

Integrated Functionality

Suited for Cloud Environment with Multiple Vendors

Security

Prerequisites of Cloud Encryption Gateway Platform

Enterprise-Grade Gateway Extending Universal Support for Clouds

Powerful Tokenization & Encryption Capabilities

Ability to Retain Cloud Application Capabilities

Support for Multiple Cloud Applications

Support for Mobile Devices

Extended Capabilities for Cloud Access Brokerage

Email Security Gateways

Web Security Gateways

Application Security Gateways



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Cybersecurity Majors Dominate the World CSG Market

Pure-Play Vendors Continue to Attract Audience

IT Leaders & Telecom Giants Seek to Widen Footprint

M&A Emerges as Key Medium to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals in the World CSG/CASB Market (2015-2018)



5.1 Focus on Select Key Global Players



5.2 Product/Service Launches

AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Deliver Secure Cloud

Netskope and SentinelOne Unveil Combined Solution

Netskope Rolls Out Netskope for Web

Bitglass and Cylance Launch Joint Threat Protection Solution

FireEye Rolls Out FireEye Email Security on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

McAfee Launches McAfee Cloud Security Platform for Microsoft Azure

Fortinet Expands Fortinet Security Fabric Offering

Check Point Software Launches CloudGuard Cloud Security Portfolio

Symantec to Update Network Security for Cloud Generation Offering

Atos Rolls Out CASB Service via McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud

Masergy Unveils Managed CASB for SaaS Security

CipherCloud Launches CASB+ Platform

Symantec Announces Availability of Cloud Security Components in Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Fortinet Introduces FortiCASB

Huawei Launches USG9000V Terabit-Level Cloud Integrated Security Gateway

Cisco Unveils Cisco Umbrella



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Oracle to Acquire Zenedge

Palo Alto Networks Acquires Evident.io

AT&T Acquires AlienVault

Netskope Acquires Sift Security

Netskope Inks Product Collaboration Deal with Cylance

Bitglass Joins VMware Technology Alliance Partner

Bitglass forms Technology Partnership with Okta

Singtel Acquires Remaining Stake in Trustwave

ManagedMethods Partners with Lastline

Cylance Teams Up with ManagedMethods

Fortinet Agrees to Provide Fortinet Security Fabric Platform to du of UAE

Cisco Systems Acquires Duo

CyberArk Acquires Certain Assets of Vaultive

McAfee Snaps Up Skyhigh Networks

Netskope Announces Native Integration with Workplace by Facebook

Bitglass Unveils Bitglass Authorized Reseller Channel Program

Bitglass Inks Partnership Deal with Ignition Technology in the UK

ManagedMethods Joins Microsoft BizSpark Program

ManagedMethods Expands Partnership with Check Point

Fortinet Establishes Fortinet Federal

Intel Divests Majority Stake in McAfee to TPG Capital

ManagedMethods Inks Reseller Agreement with Prevention Software in the UK

ManagedMethods Appoints Exer as Distributor in France

Netskope Raises New Funding

Skyhigh Networks Collaborates with Center for Internet Security

Waterfall Security Updates Unidirectional CloudConnect with Support for GE Predix

Forcepoint Acquires Skyfence

Bitglass Collaborates with iSOC24



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

The United States: Prime Market for Cloud Security Gateways

Competitive Scenario

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

Market Analysis



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Rapid Growth on the Cards in Asia-Pacific

India: A Market Laden with Opportunities

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis



7.7 Latin America

Market Analysis



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63)

The United States (43)

(43) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (9)

(9) France (1)

(1)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (5)

(5)

Rest of Europe (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)

(Excluding Japan) (5) Middle East (1)

(1) Latin America (1)

