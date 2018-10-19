Global Cloud Security Gateways Markets 2015-2024
The "Cloud Security Gateways - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Cloud Security Gateways in US$ Thousand. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024.
The report profiles 60 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Bitglass (USA)
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel)
- CipherCloud (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Forcepoint LLC (USA)
- Fortinet, Inc. (USA)
- Global Velocity, Inc. (USA)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)
- ManagedMethods, Inc. (USA)
- McAfee, Inc. (USA)
- Microsoft Corporation (USA)
- Netskope (USA)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- Palo Alto Networks (USA)
- Proofpoint, Inc. (USA)
- Sophos Plc (UK)
- Symantec Corporation (USA)
- Thales eSecurity, Inc. (USA)
- Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan)
- Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Cloud Security Gateways (CSGs): An Introductory Prelude
Critical Importance of Cloud in Modern IT Infrastructure: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth of CSG Market
As Cost Benefits Spur Adoption of the Cloud, Security & Privacy Rise in Parallel Importance
IT Departments Worldwide Make Way for the Disruptive Entry of the Cloud
Security Issues Gain Significance as Enterprises Ride the Cloud-Driven Wave of Transformation
Mix of High Adoption & Inherent Security Issues Provide the Business Case for Cloud Security Gateways
Favorable Macro Factors Lend Traction to Cloud Security Demand
Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors
Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth
3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Inadequate Security Cover Provided by CSPs Encourages Optimistic Outlook for Cloud Security Gateways
Unchecked Government Surveillance & Increased Data Movement into the Cloud Throws the Focus on Cloud Data Security
The Need to Transition Confidently to the Cloud Spurs Adoption among Enterprises
Need to Secure Sensitive SaaS Apps Fuels Demand
Cloud Encryption Gateways: The Preferred Choice for Data in Transit
Rising Adoption of Enterprise Mobility Magnifies Demand for Cloud App Gateways
BYOD Sets the Platform for Enterprise Mobility
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises
Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments
Cost Benefits Spur the Popularity of Cloud Delivered CASB Services
Proposed Development of Vendor Neutral Cloud API Standards to Spur Growth
Threat of Shadow Cloud Galvanizes Enterprises into Action, Deploying CASBs to Safeguard Against Data Leakage
Multi-Cloud Strategy Fuels Growth of CASBs
Integration of Identity as a Service (IDaaS) with CASBs: A Key Trend
SMBs: A Lucrative Consumer Cluster with the Potential to Spur Future Growth
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cloud Security Gateways: Introduction
Various Types of Cloud Security Gateways
Cloud Encryption Gateways
Benefits of Cloud Encryption Gateways
Persistent Encryption
Integrated Functionality
Suited for Cloud Environment with Multiple Vendors
Security
Prerequisites of Cloud Encryption Gateway Platform
Enterprise-Grade Gateway Extending Universal Support for Clouds
Powerful Tokenization & Encryption Capabilities
Ability to Retain Cloud Application Capabilities
Support for Multiple Cloud Applications
Support for Mobile Devices
Extended Capabilities for Cloud Access Brokerage
Email Security Gateways
Web Security Gateways
Application Security Gateways
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Cybersecurity Majors Dominate the World CSG Market
Pure-Play Vendors Continue to Attract Audience
IT Leaders & Telecom Giants Seek to Widen Footprint
M&A Emerges as Key Medium to Gain Competitive Edge
Select M&A Deals in the World CSG/CASB Market (2015-2018)
5.1 Focus on Select Key Global Players
5.2 Product/Service Launches
AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Deliver Secure Cloud
Netskope and SentinelOne Unveil Combined Solution
Netskope Rolls Out Netskope for Web
Bitglass and Cylance Launch Joint Threat Protection Solution
FireEye Rolls Out FireEye Email Security on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
McAfee Launches McAfee Cloud Security Platform for Microsoft Azure
Fortinet Expands Fortinet Security Fabric Offering
Check Point Software Launches CloudGuard Cloud Security Portfolio
Symantec to Update Network Security for Cloud Generation Offering
Atos Rolls Out CASB Service via McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud
Masergy Unveils Managed CASB for SaaS Security
CipherCloud Launches CASB+ Platform
Symantec Announces Availability of Cloud Security Components in Oracle Cloud Marketplace
Fortinet Introduces FortiCASB
Huawei Launches USG9000V Terabit-Level Cloud Integrated Security Gateway
Cisco Unveils Cisco Umbrella
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Oracle to Acquire Zenedge
Palo Alto Networks Acquires Evident.io
AT&T Acquires AlienVault
Netskope Acquires Sift Security
Netskope Inks Product Collaboration Deal with Cylance
Bitglass Joins VMware Technology Alliance Partner
Bitglass forms Technology Partnership with Okta
Singtel Acquires Remaining Stake in Trustwave
ManagedMethods Partners with Lastline
Cylance Teams Up with ManagedMethods
Fortinet Agrees to Provide Fortinet Security Fabric Platform to du of UAE
Cisco Systems Acquires Duo
CyberArk Acquires Certain Assets of Vaultive
McAfee Snaps Up Skyhigh Networks
Netskope Announces Native Integration with Workplace by Facebook
Bitglass Unveils Bitglass Authorized Reseller Channel Program
Bitglass Inks Partnership Deal with Ignition Technology in the UK
ManagedMethods Joins Microsoft BizSpark Program
ManagedMethods Expands Partnership with Check Point
Fortinet Establishes Fortinet Federal
Intel Divests Majority Stake in McAfee to TPG Capital
ManagedMethods Inks Reseller Agreement with Prevention Software in the UK
ManagedMethods Appoints Exer as Distributor in France
Netskope Raises New Funding
Skyhigh Networks Collaborates with Center for Internet Security
Waterfall Security Updates Unidirectional CloudConnect with Support for GE Predix
Forcepoint Acquires Skyfence
Bitglass Collaborates with iSOC24
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
The United States: Prime Market for Cloud Security Gateways
Competitive Scenario
B. Market Analytics
7.2 Canada
Market Analysis
7.3 Japan
Market Analysis
7.4 Europe
Market Analysis
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Rapid Growth on the Cards in Asia-Pacific
India: A Market Laden with Opportunities
B. Market Analytics
7.6 Middle East & Africa
Market Analysis
7.7 Latin America
Market Analysis
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 60 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 63)
- The United States (43)
- Canada (3)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (9)
- France (1)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Rest of Europe (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (1)
