Global Cloud Security Posture Management Market (2020 to 2026) - Migration to Cloud Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Security Posture Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Cloud Model (IaaS and SaaS), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Trade, IT and Telecommunication, Public Sector, and Education), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) market size in the post-COVID-19 scenario is projected to grow from USD 4.0 Billion in 2020 to USD 9.0 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. An increase in misconfiguration and lack of security tools and processes have contributed to the growth of the CSPM market.

By component, the services segment expected to grow with the fastest growing CAGR during the forecast period

Consulting, deployment, maintenance, and managed services (as-a-service) are considered in the CSPM services segment. Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations to the solution, and helping customers integrate these with other Information Technology (IT) solutions. With the increasing adoption of CSPM solutions across organizations, the demand for supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations.

APAC to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) comprises of emerging economies, such as China, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand with developed security infrastructure. Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are emerging methodologies that are being deployed in this region. APAC is home to a large number of established Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), which are growing at a laudable pace to cater to their large customer base. SMEs are rapidly adopting cloud-based solutions to manage their enterprise data. Despite the growing importance of SMEs in this region, they are most affected mostly by cyber and malware attacks owing to budgetary constraints and resource shortages.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cloud Security Posture Management Market

4.2 Market, by Component, 2020

4.3 Market, by Cloud Model 2020

4.4 Market, Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2020

4.5 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in the Misconfiguration to Boost the Growth of Cloud Security Posture Management

5.2.1.2 Lack of Security Tools and Processes

5.2.1.3 COVID-19 Impact

5.2.2 Restraint

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness Toward Cloud Resources, Cloud Security Architecture, and Strategy

5.2.2.2 COVID-19 Impact

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Migration to Cloud to Give an Opportunity for Cloud Security Posture Management

5.2.3.2 COVID-19 Impact

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Enterprises About the Benefits of Cspm Solutions

5.2.4.2 Challenges to Prove Compliance

5.2.4.3 COVID-19 Impact

5.2.5 Use Cases

5.2.5.1 Use Case: Armor

5.2.5.2 Use Case: Zscaler

5.2.5.3 Use Case: Armor

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.2 Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act

5.3.3 The International Organization for Standardization 27001

5.3.4 Cloud Security Alliance Security Trust Assurance and Risk

5.4 Cloud Security Posture Management Market Ecosystem

5.5 Cloud Security Posture Management Framework

5.6 Pricing Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Threat from New Entrants

5.9.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



6 Cloud Security Posture Management Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction.

6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Components: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Cloud Security Posture Management Market, by Cloud Model

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Cloud Models: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Cloud Models: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Infrastructure as a Service (Iaas)

7.3 Software as a Service (Saas)



8 Cloud Security Posture Management Market, by Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Verticals: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Banking, Financial, and Insurance Services

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Retail and Trade

8.5 Education

8.6 It and Telecommunication

8.7 Public Sector

8.8 Other Verticals



9 Cloud Security Posture Management, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Evaluation Framework

10.2.1 New Product Launches/Development

10.2.2 Partnerships/Agreements/Collaborations

10.2.3 Acquisitions

10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.3.2.1 Star

10.3.2.2 Emerging Leader

10.3.2.3 Pervasive

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, for Startups

10.4.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2 Responsive Companies

10.4.3 Dynamic Companies

10.4.4 Starting Blocks

10.5 Revenue Analysis

10.6 Market Share Analysis



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 IBM

11.3 Vmware

11.4 Microsoft

11.4.5 COVID-19-Related Developments

11.5 Check Point

11.6 Mcafee

11.7 Fortinet

11.8 Forcepoint

11.9 Fireeye

11.10 Zscaler

11.11 Cisco

11.12 Optiv Security

11.13 Sophos

11.14 Atos

11.15 Palo Alto Networks

11.16 Crowdstrike

11.17 Ciphercloud

11.18 Aqua Security

11.19 Aujas

11.20 Armor

11.21 Bitglass

11.22 Hillstone

11.23 Netskope

11.24 Divvycloud

11.25 Fugue, Inc

11.26 Orca Security

11.27 Accurics, Inc

11.28 Appomni Inc

11.29 Cloudpassage

11.30 Opscompass

11.31 Adaptive Shield

11.32 Blazeclan Technologies



12 Adjacent Markets

12.1 Introduction to Adjacent Markets

12.2 Limitations

12.3 Cloud Security Posture Management Market Ecosystem and Adjacent Markets

12.4 Cloud Security Market

12.5 Cybersecurity Market



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

