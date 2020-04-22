Global Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Industry

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.6%. Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.9 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$659.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$829.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Accenture Plc

Appirio

BMC Software, Inc.

Capgemini S.A

CenturyLink

Cisco

Cloudability Inc.

CloudMore

ComputeNext

Dell Boomi

DoubleHorn, LLC

Forcepoint

IBM

Jamcracker, Inc.

Liaison Technologies, Inc.

Neostratus

OpenText Corp

RightScale, Inc.

Spotinst

Veeam® Software









Commoditization of Cloud Computing Spawns the Evolution of

Cloud Service Brokerage

Cloud Exchanges: The Next Chapter in the Cloud Brokerage Story

Recent Market Activity

Management Overheads Associated With Multi-Cloud Sourcing

Strategy Brings Third Party Cloud Services Brokerage Under the

Spotlight

Elimination of Vendor Lock-In: The Primary Tenet of Cloud

Brokerage

Cloud Service Providers too Stand to Benefit from Third Party

Cloud Services Brokerage

Asia-Pacific: An Emerging Opportunity for CSBs

Cloud Brokers Focus On the Development of App Stores as the

First Step Towards Establishing White Label Cloud Service

Marketplace

Availability of Platforms for Establishing P2P Marketplace

Allows White Labelling of Cloud Brokerage

Innovation & Service Differentiation: Key Strategies to Stay

Afloat in the Market in the Highly Competitive Market

Market Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





Accenture Plc (Ireland)

Appirio (USA)

BMC Software, Inc. (USA)

Capgemini S.A (France)

CenturyLink (USA)

Cisco (USA)

Cloudability Inc. (USA)

CloudMore (Sweden)

ComputeNext (USA)

Dell Boomi (USA)

DoubleHorn, LLC (USA)

Forcepoint (USA)

IBM (USA)

Jamcracker, Inc. (USA)

Liaison Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Neostratus (Hungary)

OpenText Corp (Canada)

RightScale, Inc (USA)

Spotinst (Israel)

Veeam® Software. (Switzerland)





Rise of Multi-Cloud Environment Expands the Addressable Market

Opportunity for Cloud Services Brokerage

Growing Focus on Internally Handling Cloud Brokerage Functions

Spurs Sales of CSB Enablement Solutions

Robust Adoption of Public Cloud Services Provides the

Foundation for Growth

Rise of Federated Clouds & the Need to Optimize Costs &

Leverage Cheap Spare Cloud Capacity of Service Providers While

Circumventing the Caveat to Discounts Drives New Service

Opportunities for CSBs

Growing Security Concerns of Cloud Services to Boost Demand for

CSBs

Rising Demand for Hybrid IT & Multi-Sourced Operating Models

Augurs Well for the Market

SMBs to Drive Growth in Cloud Brokerage Market

High Profile Cloud Aggregators Role Continues to Evolve

Telecom Service Providers Make a Mark as Cloud Aggregators

Issues & Challenges

Emergence of Branded Private Cloud Marketplaces Magnifies the

Risk of CSP & Broker Lock-Ins

Lack of Definite Framework for Defining Cloud Service Brokerage

Fuels Confusion

Inadequate Awareness Levels





