Global Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Industry
Apr 22, 2020, 17:30 ET
Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.6%. Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB), one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$24.9 Billion by the year 2025, Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$659.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$829.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Commoditization of Cloud Computing Spawns the Evolution of
Cloud Service Brokerage
Cloud Exchanges: The Next Chapter in the Cloud Brokerage Story
Recent Market Activity
Management Overheads Associated With Multi-Cloud Sourcing
Strategy Brings Third Party Cloud Services Brokerage Under the
Spotlight
Elimination of Vendor Lock-In: The Primary Tenet of Cloud
Brokerage
Cloud Service Providers too Stand to Benefit from Third Party
Cloud Services Brokerage
Asia-Pacific: An Emerging Opportunity for CSBs
Cloud Brokers Focus On the Development of App Stores as the
First Step Towards Establishing White Label Cloud Service
Marketplace
Availability of Platforms for Establishing P2P Marketplace
Allows White Labelling of Cloud Brokerage
Innovation & Service Differentiation: Key Strategies to Stay
Afloat in the Market in the Highly Competitive Market
Market Outlook
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Accenture Plc (Ireland)
Appirio (USA)
BMC Software, Inc. (USA)
Capgemini S.A (France)
CenturyLink (USA)
Cisco (USA)
Cloudability Inc. (USA)
CloudMore (Sweden)
ComputeNext (USA)
Dell Boomi (USA)
DoubleHorn, LLC (USA)
Forcepoint (USA)
IBM (USA)
Jamcracker, Inc. (USA)
Liaison Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Neostratus (Hungary)
OpenText Corp (Canada)
RightScale, Inc (USA)
Spotinst (Israel)
Veeam® Software. (Switzerland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise of Multi-Cloud Environment Expands the Addressable Market
Opportunity for Cloud Services Brokerage
Growing Focus on Internally Handling Cloud Brokerage Functions
Spurs Sales of CSB Enablement Solutions
Robust Adoption of Public Cloud Services Provides the
Foundation for Growth
Rise of Federated Clouds & the Need to Optimize Costs &
Leverage Cheap Spare Cloud Capacity of Service Providers While
Circumventing the Caveat to Discounts Drives New Service
Opportunities for CSBs
Growing Security Concerns of Cloud Services to Boost Demand for
CSBs
Rising Demand for Hybrid IT & Multi-Sourced Operating Models
Augurs Well for the Market
SMBs to Drive Growth in Cloud Brokerage Market
High Profile Cloud Aggregators Role Continues to Evolve
Telecom Service Providers Make a Mark as Cloud Aggregators
Issues & Challenges
Emergence of Branded Private Cloud Marketplaces Magnifies the
Risk of CSP & Broker Lock-Ins
Lack of Definite Framework for Defining Cloud Service Brokerage
Fuels Confusion
Inadequate Awareness Levels
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Global Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: United States Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
CANADA
Table 4: Canadian Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
JAPAN
Table 5: Japanese Market for Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB):
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
CHINA
Table 6: Chinese Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: European Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: European Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 9: Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market in France:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
GERMANY
Table 10: Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
ITALY
Table 11: Italian Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Cloud Services Brokerage
(CSB): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
for the Period 2018-2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 13: Rest of Europe Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018-2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 14: Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market in
Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
REST OF WORLD
Table 15: Rest of World Cloud Services Brokerage (CSB) Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 55
