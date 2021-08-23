Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Supply Chain Management - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cloud Supply Chain Management Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Supply Chain Management estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Transportation Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 22.3% CAGR and reach US$4.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Procurement & Sourcing segment is readjusted to a revised 24.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.9% CAGR



The Cloud Supply Chain Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.5% and 17% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.5% CAGR.



Order Management Segment to Record 16.9% CAGR



In the global Order Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$485 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.



