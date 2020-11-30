Global Cloud Telephony Service Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Cloud Telephony Service estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$40 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 16.8% over the period 2020-2027. Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.1% CAGR and reach US$14.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Cloud Telephony Service market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.1% and 14.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 149-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

x, Inc.

AVOXI, Inc.

Broadsoft

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dialpad

Exotel Techcom Pvt., Ltd.

go2market India Pvt. Ltd.

Knowlarity Communications Pvt. Ltd.

LeadNXT

MegaPath

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

Natterbox Ltd.

NetFortis

Nextiva, Inc.

NFON AG

NovaCloud Pty Ltd

NTT Communications Corporation

PortaOne, Inc.

Redcentric PLC

RingCentral, Inc.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singtel)

Telviva

Tripudio Ltd.

VoIPStudio

Vox Telecom



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

