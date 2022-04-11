Global Cloud Workload Protection Market Report 2022: Featuring Profiles of Key Players Aqua Security, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Kaspersky, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Sophos and VMware

Apr 11, 2022, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud workload protection market is undergoing a digital transformation, with companies worldwide gradually moving their infrastructure to the cloud.
The rise in the adoption of cloud computing and the ineffectiveness of legacy security solutions have presented growth opportunities for the global cloud workload protection market, which is expected to experience a surge in demand for modern and unified cloud-native security platforms. Solutions will be increasingly integrated with artificial intelligence/machine learning platforms, driving the automation and efficiency of the global cloud workload protection market.
This study takes a detailed look at the growth dynamics of the global cloud workload protection market, with a specific focus on four regional segments:
- North America
- Europe, the Middle East, and Africa
- Latin America
- The Asia-Pacific
The study provides insights into the global cloud workload protection landscape. It includes market sizing and revenue forecasts, competitive analyses, regional analyses, segmentation by product type and across verticals, growth driver and restraint analyses, and an assessment of future market opportunities.
The study also provides pertinent details about Aqua Security, Broadcom, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, CrowdStrike, Kaspersky, McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, Qingteng, Sysdig, Sophos, Trend Micro, and VMware.
Key Issues Addressed:
- What are the key trends in the cloud workload protection market? What are the main requirements emerging out of the market? What are the different approaches to growth being adopted by market players?
- What are the innovations disrupting the industry?
- What are the growth opportunities that are emerging as a result of these innovations and trends in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - CWP
- Global CWP Market Scope of Analysis
- Global CWP Market Segmentation
- CWP Architecture - Comparison of Agent-based and Agentless/API-based Solutions
- CWP Architecture - Hybrid Monitoring and Protection Model
- Recommendations for CWP
- Customer Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors
- Key Findings on Cloud Strategy among Businesses
- Why Move to the Cloud?
- Workloads Increasingly Move to Public Cloud
- Soaring Adoption of Hybrid and Multi-cloud Models
- Repatriating Workloads from Public Cloud to Premises
- Workloads by Cloud Type
- Future of CWP
- Key Growth Metrics - Global
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions - Global
- Revenue Forecast - Global
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Global
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Global
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - Global
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Global
- Revenue Share by Verticals - Global
- Revenue Share by Vendors - Global
- Total Global CWP Landscape
- Competitive Environment - Global
3. Vendor Analysis
- Aqua Security
- Broadcom
- Check Point Software Technologies
- Cisco Systems
- Crowdstrike
- Kaspersky
- McAfee
- Palo Alto Networks
- Qingteng
- Sysdig
- Sophos
- Trend Micro
- VMware
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - NA
- Key Growth Metrics - NA
- Revenue Forecast - NA
- Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - NA
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - NA
- Revenue Share by Vendors - NA
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - EMEA
- Key Growth Metrics - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast - EMEA
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - EMEA
- Revenue Share by Vendors - EMEA
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - APAC
- Key Growth Metrics - APAC
- Revenue Forecast - APAC
- Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - APAC
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - APAC
- Revenue Share by Vendors - APAC
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - LATAM
- Key Growth Metrics for CWP Market - LATAM
- Revenue Forecast - LATAM
- Forecast Analysis by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - LATAM
- Revenue Forecast by Product, Agent-based and Agentless CWP - LATAM
- Revenue Share by Vendors - LATAM
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Need for Cloud Security Training
- Growth Opportunity 2: Increasing Need for Managed and Professional Security Services around CWP
- Growth Opportunity 3: Need to Integrate CWP with xDR and Threat Intelligence Services
- Key Success Factors
- The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/758oa2
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]handmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article