Global CML Market Report - 2022

LONDON, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a clonal myeloproliferative disorder resulting from the neoplastic transformation of the primitive hematopoietic stem cell. It is one of the rarest forms of leukemia in terms of annual incidence and accounts for 10 percent to 15 percent of all incident leukemia cases. However, it is anticipated to become the most widespread hematologic disorders in the globe by 2022. CML is an increasingly attractive market opportunity given the transformational impact of targeted therapies on disease progression and survival; the prevalence of CML is now increasing as patients now have a normal lifespan and no longer die shortly after diagnosis, and due to the aging population. The main unmet needs in CML are overcoming TKI resistance and addressing patients with accelerated or blast phase disease. At Present, existing BCR-ABL inhibitors form the stronghold of CML treatment comprises first-generation imatinib and more effective second-generation BCR-ABL inhibitors nilotinib and dasatinib, with ponatinib and bosutinib having been lately approved for market inclusion.

