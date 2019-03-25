Global CMOS Image Sensors Market Forecasts to 2024: Increasing Usage in Consumer Electronics Products and Rising Demand for Automobile Driver Assistance

DUBLIN, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CMOS Image Sensors Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) image sensor market is projected to reach US$17.919 billion by 2024 from US$11.764 billion in 2018 with a CAGR of 8.59%.

The prime drivers for this market are the increasing usage of CMOS sensors in consumer electronics products and rising demand for automobile driver assistance. In addition, the introduction of new 8K resolution technology and lower light picture caption are helping to get a clearer picture of an object which in term is fueling demand of CMOS image sensors in security and surveillance system.

The shutter technology and low-temperature variation are also helping in driving the demand for this market. Although, the presence of a substitute in the form of CCD (Charge Coupled Device) image sensors coupled with the shortage of an appropriate number of CMOS image sensors in the market will restrain the growth of the CMOS image sensor market.

The CMOS image sensor market is segmented into technology (Front Side Illumination, Back Side Illumination), image processing (2D, 3D), and end-user (Consumer Electronics, Security and Surveillance, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Others). The consumer electronics market will see substantial growth in the CMOS image sensor market during the forecast period owing to rising applications of this sensor in devices like mobile phones, and tablets.



The wide usage of CMOS image sensors in digital cameras will be one of the main drivers behind the boom in the consumer electronics CMOS image sensor market. The security and surveillance industry hold a noticeable market share due to more usage of CMOS image sensors in biometrics, CCTV, IP networking and smart home automation.



In terms of region, the CMOS image sensor market has been classified into North America, South America, Middle East and Africa, Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is enjoying a remarkable market share in the CMOS image sensor market because of higher applications of CMOS image sensors in the driver assistance program and the development of robotics.



Moreover, this region gives more importance on the safety of the people which is creating more demand of CMOS image sensors in video mirror, driver monitoring, camera-enabled automatic emergency braking and autonomous driving applications of automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is expecting to witness significant growth due to higher growth of the automotive industry and rising numbers of smartphone user. China and India are investing more in the automotive industry which will aggregate more demand in this region.



The report also covers some of the key players in the CMOS image sensor market, their financials, products and services, recent developments and strategies to increase market share.



Some of the important players operating in this market are Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation, Samsung Electronics, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., ON Semiconductor, and STMicroelectronics, among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base and Forecast Years Timeline



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. CMOS Image Sensor Market by Technology

5.1. Front Side Illumination (Fsi)

5.2. Back Side Illumination (Bsi)



6. CMOS Image Sensor Market by Image Processing

6.1. 2D

6.2. 3D



7. CMOS Image Sensor Market by End User

7.1. Consumer Electronics

7.2. Security and Surveillance

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Aerospace and Defense

7.6. Others



8. CMOS Image Sensor Market by Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. USA

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Argentina

8.2.3. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. United Kingdom

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Italy

8.3.5. Others

8.4. Middle East and Africa

8.4.1. United Arab Emirates

8.4.2. Israel

8.4.3. Saudi Arabia

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. China

8.5.2. Japan

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. South Korea

8.5.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share of Key Players

9.2. Recent Investment and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

10.2. Samsung

10.3. Omnivision Technologies, Inc.

10.4. On Semiconductor

10.5. Stmicroelectronics

10.6. Sk Hynix Inc.

10.7. Sharp Corporation

10.8. Panasonic Corporation

10.9. Canon

10.10. Fujifilm Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bkq949/global_cmos_image?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

