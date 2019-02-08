Global CNG Dispenser Market 2014-2018 & 2026

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global CNG Dispenser market accounted for $141.0 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $296.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.



The low running costs of natural gas vehicles and the emission policies are driving the market. However, the possible transition to bio fuels is restraining the market.



The CNG dispenser is a variant in fuel dispensers, where the respective fuel that is compressed natural gas is pumped into the vehicles. The demand for CNG dispensers are being increased due to the efficiencies of CNG i.e. low in pollutants, high in yielding heat content, great calorific values and being very economical etc. Various type of alloys are used in manufacturing the dispensing equipment.



Based on flow rate, the up to 100 kg/min segment is estimated to hold good market share during the forecast period. This type of flow is suited for light-duty vehicles that require quick filling. For instance, vehicles such as vans, pickups, and sedans need random refuelling.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow magnificently during the forecast period. A wide variety of industries such as manufacturing, mining, oil & gas, textiles, and automation in the region is expected to drive the CNG dispenser market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global CNG Dispenser Market, By Flow Rate

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Up to 100 Kg/Min

5.3 Up to 50 Kg/Min

5.4 Up to 15 Kg/Min



6 Global CNG Dispenser Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Time Filling

6.3 Fast Filling



7 Global CNG Dispenser Market, By Distribution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dealer Owned & Dealer Run

7.3 Company Owned & Company Run

7.4 Company Owned & Dealer Run



8 Global CNG Dispenser Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 L-CNG Filling Stations

8.3 Other Applications



9 Global CNG Dispenser Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Gilbarco

11.2 Tulsa Gas Technologies

11.3 Tatsuno

11.4 Scheidt & Bachmann

11.5 Sanki

11.6 Fortive

11.7 FTI International

11.8 Korea EnE

11.9 Kraus

11.10 Lanfeng

11.11 Parker

11.12 Censtar

11.13 Compac

11.14 Dover

11.15 Piusi

11.16 Bennett

11.17 Tokhein

11.18 Neotec

11.19 Wayne

11.20 Tominaga



