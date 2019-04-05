Global Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry 2019-2023: Emerging Trend of Rental Business Gaining Momentum
DUBLIN, April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coal Handling Equipment Market in the Mining Industry 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coal handling equipment market in the mining industry will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.
Coal mining has traditionally been a labor-intensive industry. However, the growing competitiveness in the renewable energy sector and the emergence of substitutes for coal have accelerated the adoption of automation in coal mining to make mining productive and efficient. Furthermore, the share of coal extracted using the underground coal mining method continues to increase in the global coal mining industry. Underground coal mine workers are subject to increased safety risks than the workers in surface coal mining sites.
This is also encouraging the adoption of automation in underground coal mining. These developments are leading to coal miners replacing their existing fleet for coal haulage with automated haulage systems, especially in developed countries where labor costs are high and coal mining is not considered a good career option. Thus, the introduction of technologically advanced equipment is expected to drive the demand for coal handling equipment in the mining industry during the forecast period.
Market Overview
Increasing demand for coal from end- user industries in Southeast Asia, Africa, Russia, and Turkey
The global coal demand for power generation is expected to be driven by the countries in Southeast Asia and Africa as part of its One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative, is financing several coal-fired power plants in Africa and Southeast Asia. The demand for thermal coal (used in the power generation industry) is expected to arise mainly from Southeast Asia and Africa during the forecast period.
Declining consumption of coal in power and steel sectors in developing countries
The rapidly increasing their steelmaking capacity in the Middle East, are mostly using natural gas to produce sponge iron or melting scrap steel in electric arc furnaces (EAFs) to produce recycled steel instead of following the primary steelmaking method that involves the use of coking coal with iron ore. This is expected to limit the growth of the global coal handling equipment market in the mining industry during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Market segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Underground mining - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Surface mining - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Coal processing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Electrification of mining equipment
- Developments in carbon capture and storage (CCU)
- Emerging trend of rental business in mining industry
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atlas Copco AB (Epiroc AB)
- Caterpillar
- General Kinematics Corporation
- Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Komatsu Ltd.
- Sandvik AB
PART 13: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wwz6j4/global_coal?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
