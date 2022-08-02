Global Coal Markets Report 2022-2027 - Focus on U.S., Canada, Russia, Kazakhstan, Germany, Poland, China, India, Indonesia, Australia, South Africa

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coal: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market study assesses the leading coal types currently used globally for electricity, steel, cement, etc. The coal discussed in this report is in use across these industries, and many more and new emerging sectors are driven by technological innovation

In 2021, global coal output recovered from the supply and demand disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In 2021, an expansionary economic climate favored coal fundamentals. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global coal production increased by around REDACTED% to approximately REDACTED metric tons in 2021.



China is the world's most significant coal producer, accounting for over half of total production. According to the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics, China produced about REDACTED billion metric tons of coal in 2021. India, Indonesia, U.S., Australia and Russia are other big coal producers.

In 2021, U.S. coal production climbed by approximately REDACTED%, following a more than REDACTED% decline in 2020 owing primarily to weaker demand for electricity generation and muted exports. Coal production in the U.S. has roughly halved over the last decade as demand for coal-fired energy has continued to decline. The U.S. is currently the fourth-largest producer, having previously trailed only China.



While the coal sector is one of the most contentious globally, it is also crucial. Although economically developed countries have pushed for renewable energy sources to be used to generate electricity rather than fossil fuels due to the environmental impact of carbon emissions, coal still accounts for at least REDACTED% of global electricity generation, and it saw a REDACTED% increase in the seaborne coal trade in 2019. Coal is the most widespread fossil fuel, accounting for REDACTED% of all recoverable fossil fuels.

Even in 2021, there was a rise in seaborne coal commerce owing to increased coal imports from growing economies such as Malaysia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Pakistan and the Philippines. Indeed, these are a few countries responsible for the significant growth in coal volumes in 2019, with India, China, the Philippines and Vietnam contributing the most. The electricity generation in these countries is critical since many of their citizens lack access to power.

Globally, over REDACTED people lack access to electricity. Thus, reconciling the demand for increased electricity generation with reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a tricky balancing act that the world needs to master.

It is primarily used for the purpose of purging and blanketing in order to offer protection from various contaminants. It plays a key role in preventing combustible dust explosions and allows safe storage of flammable products. In addition, through the process of sparging and stripping, this gas also aids in removal of contaminants.



The massive surge in demand has driven the numerous methods of production as well as supply to attain higher reliability, cost and performance efficiency and convenience. Moreover, the market is also characterized by novel technologies, which are highly advanced and are able to meet desired requirements for purity, portability, footprint and usage pattern.



The chemical sector leads in terms of contribution of demand to the nitrogen gas market. Rising applications in gas blanketing and refineries are further propelling global demand. In addition, healthcare, food and beverages, and other segments are also key demand contributors. Regions such as Asia-Pacific and the Americas are expected to drive demand in coming years owing to growing industrial manufacturing sector in emerging nations such as India, China, South Korea, Mexico and Brazil.



The market is highly consolidated in nature. It is dominated by few leading players such as Linde plc, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Messer Group GmbH, Nippon Sanso Corp., Air Liquide, Gulf Cryo and other players.

Regional and country-level markets will be segmented and analyzed by type and application. The report also covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The market sizes and estimations are provided regarding revenue, with 2021 serving as the base year; market forecasts will be given for 2022 to 2027.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic revenue (sales) data for 2021, estimates for 2022-2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Market assessment of the coals used in numerous end-user industries with emphasis on power generation (thermal coal), coking feedstock (coking coal), and other industries

Estimation and forecast the worldwide coal consumption market size in value and volumetric terms, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type of coal, mining/extraction process, end-user industry, and geographic region

Insights into regulatory framework and general idea about the coal industry standards, new technological improvements and developments leading to increase in demand for thermal coal, and higher annual prices in the international market over the last five years

In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and the impact on mining, procurement, distribution and selling of coals

Review of recent industry trends, value chain analysis, competitive landscape, and COVID-19 implications within the marketplace

Company profiles of major players, including China Shenhua, Coal India Limited (CIL), China Coal Energy Company Limited and Glencore



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Overview of Coal

Uses of Coal

Advantages of Coal

Coal Characteristics

Pricing Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Strengths

Weaknesses

Opportunities

Threats

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Opportunity

Challenges

Trends

Utilizing Self-Driving Vehicles in Underground Mining

Utilization of Three-Dimensional Mine Visualizers

Port Improvements for Coal Shipping

Innovation in Coal Mining Production

Implementing IoT in Coal Mining

Implementing of Electric Machines in Underground Mining

Chapter 4 Impact of a COVID-19 on the Global Coal Market

Overview

Following Steps Should be Taken by Coal Mining Companies Post COVID-19

Impact of COVID-19 on Employment in Mining

Two Critical Points Must Be Emphasized

Chapter 5 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Coal Market

Value Chain Analysis

Discover

Plan and Construct

Mine

Process

Move and Market

Coal Mining Process

Coal Extraction

Treatment

Transport and Storage

Mine Rehabilitation

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Coal Type

Overview

Thermal Coal

Metallurgical Coal

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Extraction Process

Overview

Environmental Impacts of Coal Mining

Surface Mining

Mining Methods and Equipment

Strip Mining

Contour Mining

Mountaintop Removal Mining

Underground Mining

Equipment for Underground Mining

Longwall Mining

Continuous Mining

Room and Pillar Mining

Blast Mining

Shortwall Mining

Retreat Mining

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use

Overview

Environmental Impacts of Coal Mining

Electricity

Advantages of Using Coal to Generate Power

Disadvantages of Coal

Pollution Control of Coal Power Plant

Steel

Coal is Required as a Reductant

An Energy Source

Carbon Source in the Product

Cement

Others

Coal Gasification

Aluminum

Transportation

Non-energy Uses

Production of Chemicals

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Russia

Kazakhstan

Germany

Poland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Indonesia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Chapter 10 Global Competitive Landscape

Recent Developments

Environmental Policies, Regulations and Implementation

U.S.

Europe

China

India

New Innovations in Coal Industry

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Anglo American

Arch Resources Inc.

Bhp

China Shenhua

Coal India Ltd.

China Coal Energy Company Limited

Glencore

Shaanxi Coal Industry Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Teck Resources Ltd.

Yancoal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zbnoaf

