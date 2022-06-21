Global Coal Mining Market | Better electricity generation technology to boost market growth | Technavio

Jun 21, 2022, 20:15 ET
Shape strategic responses through the phases of industry recovery
Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., and BHP Group Plc will emerge as major coal mining market participants
NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coal Mining Market size is expected to grow by USD 64.68 billion at a CAGR of 2.16%, according to Technavio. The report extensively covers coal mining market segmentation by end-user (thermal power generation, cement manufacturing, steel manufacturing, and others)) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).
The coal mining market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., BHP Group plc, China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Glencore Plc, Peabody Energy Corp., Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA among others.
Major Three Coal Mining Market Participants:
Anglo American Plc
Anglo American Plc operates its business through segments such as Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and other. The company owns and operates assets including the Moranbah North and Grosvenor metallurgical coal mines, both located in Queensland, Australia. The company also operates thermal coal mines including Goedehoop, Greenside, and Khwezela located in South Africa.
Arch Coal Inc.
Arch Coal Inc. operates its business through segments such as Powder River Basin (PRB), MET, Other Thermal, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The company operates four large and modern metallurgical mines to produce High-Vol A metallurgical coal. The company also operates highly efficient, low-cost thermal mines in the Powder River Basin, Colorado, and Illinois.
BHP Group Plc
BHP Group Plc operates its business through segments such as Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, Coal, and Group and unallocated items. The company is involved in the mining of metallurgical coal and energy coal.
Coal Mining Market Segmentation
- End-user
- Thermal Power Generation
- Steel Manufacturing
- Cement Manufacturing
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- Europe
- South America
The coal mining market is driven by better electricity generation technology. In addition, other factors such as mine planning software in the coal sector are expected to trigger the coal mining market toward a CAGR of over 2.16% during the forecast period. However, the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics
Better energy generation technology is one of the main drivers of the coal mining business. Another element promoting the expansion of the coal mining market in the anticipated time is the use of liquid coal as fuel and power. However, during the projected period, the coal mining industry would face significant challenges due to the unpredictability of coal demand and pricing.
|
Coal Mining Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.16%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 64.68 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
1.63
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 84%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, India, US, Indonesia, and Australia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., BHP Group plc, China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coal India Ltd., Glencore Plc, Peabody Energy Corp., Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
