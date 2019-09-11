Global Coal Mining Market Report 2019 Featuring Coal India, BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto Group, ShenHua Group,, China Coal Energy Co
Sep 11, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coal Mining Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Coal Mining Market Forecast to 2022 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global coal mining market.
The coal mining market consists of sales of coal by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bituminous coal, anthracite, and lignite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. The coal mining industry also develops coal mine sites, and improves coal, including cleaning, washing, screening, and sizing of coal.
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the coal mining? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Coal Mining market global report from the author answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider coal, lignite, and anthracite mining market, and compares it with other markets.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global coal mining market, accounting for 77% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 8% of the global coal mining market. South America was the smallest region in the global coal mining market.
Coal mining companies are using 3D mine visualizers to obtain a real-time digital model of a mine. A 3D mine visualizer generates a three-dimensional model of the mine layout and transfers it directly to the operator. 3D mine visualizers significantly enhance the productivity of large mining environments. Companies such as Sandvik and Komatsu are offering 3D visualizer systems to the coal mining industry.
Companies Mentioned
- Coal India Limited
- BHP Billiton Ltd
- Rio Tinto Group
- ShenHua Group
- China Coal Energy Co Ltd
