NEW YORK, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Coal Mining to 2023 & the impact of COVID-19



Summary



"Global Coal Mining to 2023 & the impact of COVID-19" analyses impact of coronavirus on the global coal mining industry, with details of reserves, production, consumption trends and forecasts, the competitive landscape and listing of the major active, exploration and development projects. The report also explains the impact of COVID-19 on global coal demand.



Global coal production was estimated to have reached 8.1 billion tonnes (Bnt) in 2019, up by 2.7% over 2018. The increase was driven by production increases from the major producing countries such as China, India, Indonesia and Australia. These countries together accounted for 69.8% of the total global output. However, production in 2020 is expected to rise only by 0.5% due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. With that, thermal coal production is expected to grow by 0.5% to 7.05Bnt, while metallurgical coal production is forecast to be flat at 1.1Bnt.



Overall, the global output is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% to reach 8.8Bnt by 2023. Despite of the efforts from many countries across the global to move away from coal for electricity generation purposes, Asian countries such as China and India are still expected to have coal as a key component of their electricity generation mix.



Scope

Reasons to Buy

- Comprehensive evaluation of the impact of coronavirus on the global coal industry

- To gain an understanding of the global coal mining industry, relevant driving factors

- To understand historical and forecast trend on global coal production, and consumption

- To identify major exporters and importers

- To identify key players in the global coal mining industry

- To gain an understanding of major active, exploration and development projects



