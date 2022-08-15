Global Coating Resins Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coating Resins Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coating resins market reached a value of US$ 36.90 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 47.94 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.46% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Coating resins are applied on the surface of different objects to achieve hardness and durability and abrasion, impact and chemical resistance. They have high ductility, water repellency, elegant and captivating aesthetic, quick cleaning capabilities, and no strong or unpleasant odors. They assist in updating vintage furniture and furnishing items, such as pellet stoves and fireplaces.

At present, coating resins are used to extend the life of concrete floors in industrial facilities, warehouses, and logistic centers. They also find extensive applications in automotive, construction, and aerospace industries across the globe.

Coating Resins Market Trends:

At present, there is a rise in the demand for architectural coatings due to increasing residential and commercial constructions around the world. This, along with the growing utilization of roadway markings, such as zebra crossing and lane changing for the safety of the masses, represents one of the key factors driving the market.

In addition, there is an increase in the employment of coating resins to protect wooden structures from pests and humid conditions. This, coupled with the escalating demand for these resins in passenger cars and light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles to achieve mechanical strength, adhesion to metals, and heat resistance, is propelling the growth of the market.

Apart from this, the growing use of coating resins in electrical wires to provide electrical insulation is positively influencing the market. Besides this, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce green coating resins to develop environment-friendly products. They are also focusing on introducing water-based alkyd technologies. These innovations are projected to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Allnex (PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited), Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Polynt S.p.A. and The Sherwin-Williams Company.



