Global Coaxial Cables Market Forecast to 2030 - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Assessment

The global coaxial cables market was worth $29.82 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.47% and reach $34.17 billion by 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the coaxial cables market in forecast period.



This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider coaxial cables market, and compares it with other markets.



During the historic period, use of coaxial cables in the cable broadband globally contributed to the coaxial cables market's growth. Cable broadband offers a variety of benefits due to its affordability and innovations such as high speed, enhanced reliability and high download peak times. According to a study, in 2017, in India, cable TV industry connects over 100 million households. It has enormous coverage and connects over 1500 cities, deep into urban and rural areas with last-mile connectivity. The multiple system operators (MSOs) are the operators, operating multiple cable TV systems, gives access to the majority of homes via fixed line coaxial cable, which can be easily upgraded to carry high-speed broadband. Use of coaxial cables in the cable broadband drove the coaxial cables market.



Many cable manufacturing companies are increasing fire resistant cables production capacities to keep pace with the increasing demand from the construction industry. Fire resistant cables are usually required in emergency operations in critical electrical circuits for reducing fire transmission, ensuring highest level of safety. They have a sheet to prevent the leakage of smoke and toxic gases during fire incidents. Such cables are designed for wiring in large residential, industrial and manufacturing buildings. For instance, in 2019, some of the major firms that sell fire resistant cables include Prysmian Group, Nexans, TPC wire and Cable, Cavicel and Cleveland cable. Cable manufacturers will consider increasing production of fire resistant cables to meet the growing demand from construction companies for these cables.



The growing use of fiber optic cables is expected to limit the growth of the coaxial cables market. A fiber optic cable is a network cable consisting of glass fibers inside an insulated casing, that transmits data over longer distances, providing high bandwidth and high performance networking to homes and businesses with internet, TV and phone service. For instance, in 2018, in India, the fiber optic cables consumption increased with a CAGR of 27% over the past three years. The fiber optic cables provides robust bandwidth internet and is suitable for long distance transmission of data in India such as live streaming coaching classes. These factors are expected to have a negative impact on the coaxial cables market as fiber optic cables offers many advantages over coaxial cables, affecting the market's growth.



In June 2018, Prysmian Group, an Italy-based company specialized in manufacturing telecommunications cables and systems, acquired General Cable Corporation for $30.00 per share in cash. The acquisition helped Prysmian Group in enhancing its presence in North America and broadening its footprint in Europe and South America. The deal has also resulted in converting General Cable Corporation to a privately held company. General Cable Corporation is a USA-based cable manufacturing company that specializes in manufacturing wires and cables products such as coaxial cables.



Major players in the market are Belden, General Cable, LS Cable and System, Nexans, Prysmian Group, Amphenol, TE Connectivity Ltd, Nexans SA, L-Com Global Connectivity, CommScope.



