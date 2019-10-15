Global Cobalt Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Cobalt market worldwide is projected to grow by 83.9 Thousand Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%. Batteries & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 85.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2025, Batteries & Electronics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 2.9 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 2.5 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Batteries & Electronics will reach a market size of 4.2 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 23.9 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.; Glencore International AG; Jinchuan Group International Resources Co., Ltd.; PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel; Sherritt International Corporation; Vale SA







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Cobalt Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &

2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Cobalt Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Cobalt Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Cobalt Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Batteries & Electronics (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 5: Batteries & Electronics (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Batteries & Electronics (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Super Alloys (Application) Worldwide Sales in Metric

Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Super Alloys (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Super Alloys (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Hard Materials (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 11: Hard Materials (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Hard Materials (Application) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Pigments (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Pigments (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Pigments (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Cobalt Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Cobalt Latent Demand Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Cobalt Historic Demand Patterns in the United States

by Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 21: Cobalt Market Share Breakdown in the United States by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Cobalt Market Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Cobalt Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 24: Canadian Cobalt Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cobalt in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Japanese Cobalt Market in Metric Tons by Application:

2009-2017

Table 27: Cobalt Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Demand for Cobalt in Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Cobalt Market Review in China in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 30: Chinese Cobalt Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Cobalt Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)

for 2019 & 2025

Table 31: European Cobalt Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons

by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Cobalt Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Cobalt Market Share Shift by Region/Country:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: European Cobalt Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: Cobalt Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: European Cobalt Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 37: Cobalt Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 38: French Cobalt Historic Market Review in Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: French Cobalt Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 40: Cobalt Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 41: German Cobalt Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 43: Italian Demand for Cobalt in Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Cobalt Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Italian Cobalt Market Share Breakdown by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Cobalt in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: United Kingdom Cobalt Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 48: Cobalt Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Cobalt Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Cobalt Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 51: Spanish Cobalt Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Cobalt Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Cobalt Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 54: Cobalt Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Cobalt Addressable Market Opportunity

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 56: Cobalt Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Rest of Europe Cobalt Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Cobalt Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Cobalt Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 62: Asia-Pacific Cobalt Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Cobalt Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 65: Australian Cobalt Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 67: Indian Cobalt Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Cobalt Market in India: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for 2009-2017

Table 69: Indian Cobalt Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Cobalt Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: South Korean Cobalt Historic Market Analysis in

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in South Korea by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Cobalt in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: Cobalt Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Cobalt Market Trends by Region/Country

in Metric Tons: 2018-2025

Table 77: Cobalt Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Cobalt Market Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Latin American Demand for Cobalt in Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Cobalt Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Latin American Cobalt Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Cobalt Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Cobalt Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: Argentinean Cobalt Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 85: Cobalt Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 86: Brazilian Cobalt Historic Market Review in Metric

Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Brazilian Cobalt Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 88: Cobalt Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Mexican Cobalt Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 90: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Cobalt Latent Demand Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Cobalt Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 93: Cobalt Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Cobalt Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Cobalt Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in

Metric Tons: 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Cobalt Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 97: The Middle East Cobalt Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Cobalt Market in the Middle East: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for

2009-2017

Table 99: The Middle East Cobalt Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cobalt in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Iranian Cobalt Market in Metric Tons by Application:

2009-2017

Table 102: Cobalt Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Cobalt Addressable Market Opportunity in

Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Cobalt Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic

Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Israeli Cobalt Market Share Analysis by Application:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cobalt in Metric Tons by

Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Cobalt Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Saudi Arabian Cobalt Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Cobalt Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: United Arab Emirates Cobalt Historic Market Analysis

in Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Cobalt Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Rest of Middle East Cobalt Market in Retrospect in

Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017

Table 114: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle

East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 115: African Cobalt Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric

Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Cobalt Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017

Table 117: Cobalt Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.

GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG

JINCHUAN GROUP INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CO., LTD.

PJSC MMC "NORILSK NICKEL"

SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

VALE SA



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817836/?utm_source=PRN



