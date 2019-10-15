Global Cobalt Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 10:15 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
Cobalt market worldwide is projected to grow by 83.9 Thousand Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 8.6%. Batteries & Electronics, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 85.6 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2025, Batteries & Electronics will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817836/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 2.9 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 2.5 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Batteries & Electronics will reach a market size of 4.2 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 23.9 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, China Molybdenum Co., Ltd.; Glencore International AG; Jinchuan Group International Resources Co., Ltd.; PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel; Sherritt International Corporation; Vale SA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817836/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Cobalt Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 &
2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Cobalt Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Cobalt Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Cobalt Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Batteries & Electronics (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 5: Batteries & Electronics (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 6: Batteries & Electronics (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 7: Super Alloys (Application) Worldwide Sales in Metric
Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 8: Super Alloys (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 9: Super Alloys (Application) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Hard Materials (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 11: Hard Materials (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 12: Hard Materials (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Pigments (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Pigments (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Pigments (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Cobalt Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Cobalt Latent Demand Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Cobalt Historic Demand Patterns in the United States
by Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 21: Cobalt Market Share Breakdown in the United States by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Cobalt Market Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Cobalt Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 24: Canadian Cobalt Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cobalt in
Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Japanese Cobalt Market in Metric Tons by Application:
2009-2017
Table 27: Cobalt Market Share Shift in Japan by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Cobalt in Metric Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Cobalt Market Review in China in Metric Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 30: Chinese Cobalt Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Cobalt Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %)
for 2019 & 2025
Table 31: European Cobalt Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons
by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 32: Cobalt Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 33: European Cobalt Market Share Shift by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: European Cobalt Addressable Market Opportunity in
Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 35: Cobalt Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: European Cobalt Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 37: Cobalt Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 38: French Cobalt Historic Market Review in Metric Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 39: French Cobalt Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 40: Cobalt Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 41: German Cobalt Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 42: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Cobalt in Metric Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Cobalt Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 45: Italian Cobalt Market Share Breakdown by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Cobalt in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: United Kingdom Cobalt Market in Metric Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 48: Cobalt Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Cobalt Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Cobalt Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 51: Spanish Cobalt Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Cobalt Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons
by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Cobalt Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 54: Cobalt Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Cobalt Addressable Market Opportunity
in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 56: Cobalt Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Rest of Europe Cobalt Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market Estimates and Forecasts in
Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 59: Cobalt Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Cobalt Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific
in Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Cobalt Historic Market Review in Metric
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Cobalt Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 65: Australian Cobalt Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 66: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Cobalt Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Cobalt Market in India: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for 2009-2017
Table 69: Indian Cobalt Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Cobalt Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: South Korean Cobalt Historic Market Analysis in
Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 72: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in South Korea by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Cobalt in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market in Metric Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 75: Cobalt Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Cobalt Market Trends by Region/Country
in Metric Tons: 2018-2025
Table 77: Cobalt Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Cobalt Market Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Cobalt in Metric Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Cobalt Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 81: Latin American Cobalt Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Cobalt Addressable Market Opportunity in
Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: Cobalt Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 84: Argentinean Cobalt Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 85: Cobalt Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 86: Brazilian Cobalt Historic Market Review in Metric
Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 87: Brazilian Cobalt Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 88: Cobalt Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the Period
2018-2025
Table 89: Mexican Cobalt Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 90: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Cobalt Latent Demand Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Cobalt Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 93: Cobalt Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Cobalt Market Estimates and Forecasts
in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Cobalt Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in
Metric Tons: 2009-2017
Table 96: The Middle East Cobalt Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: The Middle East Cobalt Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 98: Cobalt Market in the Middle East: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Application for
2009-2017
Table 99: The Middle East Cobalt Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Cobalt in
Metric Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Iranian Cobalt Market in Metric Tons by Application:
2009-2017
Table 102: Cobalt Market Share Shift in Iran by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Cobalt Addressable Market Opportunity in
Metric Tons by Application: 2018-2025
Table 104: Cobalt Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic
Demand in Metric Tons by Application for the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Israeli Cobalt Market Share Analysis by Application:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Cobalt in Metric Tons by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 107: Cobalt Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Cobalt Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Cobalt Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by Application
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Cobalt Historic Market Analysis
in Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Cobalt Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Cobalt Market in Retrospect in
Metric Tons by Application: 2009-2017
Table 114: Cobalt Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle
East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 115: African Cobalt Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric
Tons by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Cobalt Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in Metric Tons for 2009-2017
Table 117: Cobalt Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.
GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL AG
JINCHUAN GROUP INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES CO., LTD.
PJSC MMC "NORILSK NICKEL"
SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
VALE SA
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817836/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article