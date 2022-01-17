Global Cobalt Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Application, End-user and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cobalt Market Research Report by Application, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cobalt Market size was estimated at USD 7,647.94 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 8,572.49 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.45% to reach USD 17,393.70 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cobalt Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cobalt Market, including A & C Metals - Sawing, Inc, ALL METAL SALES, INC., Carter Alloys Co, China Molybdenum Company Limited, Coal India Limited, Eramet Group, Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l., Ferralloy Inc., Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Glencore PLC, Gecamines SA, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd, Jinchuan Group Ltd., MISSOURI COBALT, LLC, Sherritt International Corporation, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., The Nornickel Group, Umicore N.V, Vale S.A, Vedanta Resources Limited, and Yantai Cash Industrial Co Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cobalt Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cobalt Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cobalt Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cobalt Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cobalt Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cobalt Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cobalt Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for Lithium ion batteries in electric vehicles

5.1.1.2. Favorable government initiatives to promote the use of electric automobile

5.1.1.3. Rising application of cobalt in metallurgical sector

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Health associated risks upon contact of cobalt dust such as asthma and shortness of breath

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Growing application in the production of cemented carbides to make hard alloys for construction and transportation industry

5.1.3.2. Emerging demand from aerospace industry for aerospace engines

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Strict regulatory mandates on the application of cobalt

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Cobalt Market, by Application

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Alloys

6.3. Batteries

6.4. Catalysts

6.5. Pigments and Coloring

6.6. Radioisotopes



7. Cobalt Market, by End User

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Aerospace & Defense

7.3. Automotive

7.4. Chemical

7.5. Construction

7.6. Electronics

7.7. Healthcare

7.8. Oil & Gas

7.9. Pharmaceuticals

7.10. Transportation



8. Americas Cobalt Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Cobalt Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Cobalt Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. A & C Metals - Sawing, Inc

12.2. ALL METAL SALES, INC.

12.3. Carter Alloys Co

12.4. China Molybdenum Company Limited

12.5. Coal India Limited

12.6. Eramet Group

12.7. Eurasian Resources Group S.a r.l.

12.8. Ferralloy Inc.

12.9. Freeport-McMoRan Inc

12.10. Glencore PLC

12.11. Gecamines SA

12.12. Hindalco Industries Ltd

12.13. Huayou Cobalt Co., Ltd

12.14. Jinchuan Group Ltd.

12.15. MISSOURI COBALT, LLC

12.16. Sherritt International Corporation

12.17. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd.

12.18. The Nornickel Group

12.19. Umicore N.V

12.20. Vale S.A

12.21. Vedanta Resources Limited

12.22. Yantai Cash Industrial Co Ltd



13. Appendix



