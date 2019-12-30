Global Cochlear Implants Market by Implant Type, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cochlear Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cochlear implants market reached a value of US$ 2.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2024.



The growing geriatric population, along with the increasing incidence of children born with hearing defects, is one of the key factors driving the market growth.



Furthermore, medical breakthroughs have enabled early diagnosis of otic diseases and related ear disorders. This, coupled with the rising awareness regarding the benefits of hearing aids, has significantly propelled their adoption rate among the masses.



The product innovations are also representing as another major growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are attempting to launch more user-friendly and efficient product variants in the market. For instance, the introduction of waterproof and rechargeable cochlear implants, along with the integration of next-generation sound processors, has notably boosted the product sales.



Moreover, efforts by both government and non-governmental organizations (NGO) to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all have also proven to be pivotal to the market growth.



Other growth-inducing factors include rising disposable incomes, increasing healthcare expenditures and enhanced research and development (R&D) activities.



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Advanced Bionics Corporation, William Demant, Nurotron Biotechnology Ltd., Oticon Medical, Sonova, etc.



