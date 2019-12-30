Global Cochlear Implants Market by Implant Type, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2024
The "Cochlear Implants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cochlear implants market reached a value of US$ 2.5 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 4.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 10% during 2019-2024.
The growing geriatric population, along with the increasing incidence of children born with hearing defects, is one of the key factors driving the market growth.
Furthermore, medical breakthroughs have enabled early diagnosis of otic diseases and related ear disorders. This, coupled with the rising awareness regarding the benefits of hearing aids, has significantly propelled their adoption rate among the masses.
The product innovations are also representing as another major growth-inducing factor. Manufacturers are attempting to launch more user-friendly and efficient product variants in the market. For instance, the introduction of waterproof and rechargeable cochlear implants, along with the integration of next-generation sound processors, has notably boosted the product sales.
Moreover, efforts by both government and non-governmental organizations (NGO) to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all have also proven to be pivotal to the market growth.
Other growth-inducing factors include rising disposable incomes, increasing healthcare expenditures and enhanced research and development (R&D) activities.
The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Advanced Bionics Corporation, William Demant, Nurotron Biotechnology Ltd., Oticon Medical, Sonova, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global cochlear implants market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global cochlear implants industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the implant type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cochlear implants industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cochlear implants industry?
- What is the structure of the global cochlear implants industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global cochlear implants industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cochlear Implants Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Implant Type
5.4 Market Breakup by End-User
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Forecast
6 SWOT Analysis
6.1 Overview
6.2 Strengths
6.3 Weaknesses
6.4 Opportunities
6.5 Threats
7 Value Chain Analysis
8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8.1 Overview
8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
8.4 Degree of Competition
8.5 Threat of New Entrants
8.6 Threat of Substitutes
9 Market Breakup by Implant Type
9.1 Unilateral
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Bilateral
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Adults
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Children
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 Asia Pacific
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 North America
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
12.3.1 Cochlear Ltd.
12.3.2 MED-EL
12.3.3 Advanced Bionics Corporation
12.3.4 William Demant
12.3.5 Nurotron Biotechnology Ltd.
12.3.6 Oticon Medical
12.3.7 Sonova
