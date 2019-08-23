Global Cocoa & Chocolate Markets 2017-2019 & 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cocoa & Chocolate - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Cocoa & Chocolate market accounted for $48,500.00 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $75,591.33 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.



Use of chocolates as a functional food and low penetration rate in developing countries are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, changing consumer preferences and low growth rates in major markets are hampering the market growth.



Cocoa contains more phenolic antioxidants than most foods. Flavonoids, including catechin, epicatechin and procyanidins predominate in antioxidant activity. The tricyclic structure of the flavonoids determines antioxidant effects that scavenge reactive oxygen species, chelate Fe2+ and Cu+, inhibit enzymes, and upregulate antioxidant defenses. The epicatechin content of cocoa is primarily responsible for its favorable impact onvascular endothelium via its effect on both acute and chronic upregulation of nitric oxide production. Cocoa can protect nerves from injury and inflammation, protect the skin from oxidative damage from UV radiation in topical preparations, and have beneficial effects on satiety, cognitive function, and mood. As cocoa is predominantly consumed as energy-dense chocolate, potential detrimental effects of overconsumption exist, including increased risk of weight gain.



Amongst End User, Pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the significant market share in the global market due to capable health benefits of cocoa & chocolate in pharmaceuticals provides enough evidence to encourage manufacturers to consider using such ingredients.



By geography, Asia-Pacific acquired the largest market share in the global market owing to more and more flattering an attractive market for chocolate manufacturers.

